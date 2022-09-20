Phil Casamento established Mr. Phil's Hair Force in September 1972, 50 years ago this month. He had several salons, but the only one I know is at 6109 Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton, right there at Andrews' west gate.
After Phil died in 2005, his wife Jeanne took over and the shop became just Hair Force. Their daughter Tara is now in charge.
Currently there are 12 operators. Theresa and Sheri have been there longest—more than 20 years. Early on, I had Diane (a Morningsider who used to give me Morningside news) but she moved and only returns from her home in Virginia one day a week. Tina, who's been there 17 years, became my operator. Last week, she not only gave me the usual great haircut, but she encouraged me to write this story about Hair Force's 50 years.
Online I found dozens of enthusiastic reviews. For example, Niki P. wrote, "This is a hidden gem... A diamond in the rough! I have been searching for years for a great stylist and good salon, after moving numerous times due to being a military family... I am excited that I finally found an amazing place and an amazing stylist!”
Kendra A. wrote, "This the perfect place for anyone who wants expertise with a welcoming atmosphere.... I've referred multiple male/female friends from base to go there and they all have positive experiences regardless of who they go to. The great thing about Hair Force is you get a comfortable and welcoming family feel without an expensive price. " Reviewers also praised Sarah and Suki, and other operators.
The shop offers men's haircuts, beards and mustaches, kids' haircuts, bridal services, waxing, coloring, manicures, and more. For information or an appointment, call 301-868-2622.
Happy 50th birthday, Hair Force!
COVID-19 cancels Booth Escape Route Tours for this fall
The home of the ill-fated Mary Surratt has long been a tourist attraction, especially among those who study the assassination of President Lincoln. For many years the Surratt Society has run a 12-hour (or so) bus tour that follows the path John Wilkes Booth took when he escaped through Southern Maryland into Virginia.
Louise Oertly, Surratt Society President, writes, "Out of an abundance of caution, the Surratt Society has decided not to schedule Booth Escape Tours for this Fall. It is our hope... to be able to resume our popular tours in the Spring."
Meanwhile, the House is closed Sundays through Wednesday. Visiting hours are: Thursday & Friday, 11am-2pm for pre-arranged tours; Saturday, 11am-3pm for walk-ins. There's also a charming gift/book shop. The House is closed Sunday thru Wednesday. Adults, $5; seniors, $4; students (5-18), $2; age 4 & under, free.
The Surratt House is at 9118 Brandywine Road, in Clinton. Contact: surratt.society@gmail.com or 301-868-1121.
Bob Cook dies, lived in an historic tavern
Robert William "Bob" Cook, who lived in the Bryantown Tavern, died July 26. Here is the story:
On April 15, 1865, the morning after President Lincoln’s assassination, Lt. David D. Dana made the Tavern his headquarters while pursuing John Wilkes Booth, the assassin, with a detachment of the 13th New York Cavalry. Col. Henry H. Wells, in overall command of the pursuing forces, soon occupied the tavern, and it later served briefly as the headquarters of Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock, who arrived on April 27.
Bob has always welcomed curious visitors to his home. I remember visiting him there with my parents, Dr. Richard and Rose Mudd.
As for Bob, a native of New York City, he had a 40-year career as Intelligence Officer for the CIA, and before that was an actor at the American Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Conn. He had a great love of literature, history, anthropology, philosophy, American filmmaking, and popular culture, and generously volunteered with historical and cultural societies.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Suzanne, son Matthew, grand- and great-grandchildren. He asked that well-wishers make donations to the Surratt Society.
Places to go and things to do
Have you ever wanted to enter Darnall's Chance House Museum's annual Gingerbread House Contest & Show, but weren't sure how to make a gingerbread house? Well, the Museum is sponsoring a workshop to help you learn basic gingerbread recipes and techniques. Get helpful hints from gingerbread veteran Anita Guit, past multi-year winner. For ages 8 & up. Reservations and payment required. Saturday, Oct. 15, 1pm-2:30pm. $5 per person. Contact: 301-952-8010 or darnallschance@pgparks.com. Capacity is limited, so call now!
The 3rd Annual Purple Bicycle Ride for domestic violence awareness & prevention is coming up Saturday, Oct. 1, 8am-12pm at Fairwood Park, 12390 Fairwood Parkway, Bowie. There are 3 tours (5, 10, 25 miles), food & fun; register at https://www.bikereg.com/pgsao.purple.bike-ride2022.
This year marks the Centennial Anniversary of the Robert Crain Highway Monument, erected in Upper Marlboro in September 1922. You are invited to attend the celebration and re-creation of an original photograph on Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. at the monument, Main Street at Old Crain Highway, in Upper Marlboro. Dignitaries from Baltimore City and the five original counties will participate. For more information, visit www.uppermarlboromd.gov or call the town offices, 301-627-6905.
Changing landscape
Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed September the annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The State of Maryland has already named 2022 the Year of Harriet Tubman, to celebrate the 200th year of her birth.
St. Philip's School, Camp Springs, held its First Responders' Appreciation Day on September 12 with police cars and motorcycles, fire trucks and ambulances. The students were excited to participate.
The Girl Scouts have introduced a new cookie, the Raspberry Rally. Did you know the Girl Scouts have two bakeries, Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers? The review in The Washington Post says the Raspberry Rally from Little Brownie Bakers is far superior. Anyway, nothing will take the place of Samoas.
NY Chicken & Grill has opened at 9021 Woodyard Road.
C-Crab, Cajun Seafood is coming soon to Andrews Manor Sopping Center.
Tropix Laundromat is also coming to Andrews Manor.
A home at 6001 Goodfellow Dr., in Skyline, just sold for $210,000.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Alice Lucke and former Skyline agitator Judy Hansel Waby, Sept. 27; Marshall Carson and Tim Ward, Sept. 28; my brother Tom Mudd and former Morningside Town Clerk Janice Diggs, Sept. 29; Peggy Nanney and Jessica (Williams) Proctor, Sept. 30.
Happy 59th anniversary to André and Cynthia Jordan on September 28.
Email birthdays and anniversaries to muddmm@gmail.com.