Monsignor Godfrey Mosley, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington for more than four decades, died March 16 at Capital Care Hospice of the Providence Health System.
During his 42 years as a priest he served in parishes throughout the Washington Archdiocese, including four in Prince George's: St. Margaret of Scotland, Seat Pleasant; Holy Spirit, Forestville; St. James, Mount Rainier; and St. Columba in Oxon Hill where he was pastor from 1993 to 2001.
Godfrey Thomas Mosley was born in Washington, son of Hermitt and Thelma Mosley. He grew up in St. Gabriel's Parish in NW Washington, graduated from the now-closed Mackin High School and the University of Scranton.
Deciding to be a priest, he attended Mount Saint Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg and was ordained in 1979. His first assignment was as associate pastor at St. Margaret's. Later, Archbishop James Hickey transferred him to the University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome where he graduated in 1987 with a doctorate in canon law.
He served in many capacities for the Archdiocese, and in 2001 was honored with the title monsignor. His funeral Mass was at St. Gabriel's where he went to grade school. He is buried at Gate of Heaven in Silver Spring.
In a 2019 interview, Msgr. Mosley said, "I am happiest doing what a priest does — helping people from birth to death."
Attention, Suitland High grads
The Suitland High School Multi-Class Reunion date is set for Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Annapolis Doubletree Hotel. Also, there will probably be a happy gathering at Mike's Crab House the evening before (Friday the 5th). Contact Larry Medley if you plan to attend; he's on Facebook.
Congratulations, Graduates!
Kamron Blade, son of former Morningside Council Member Katie Blade, is graduating from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro.
Taylor Foster, daughter of Terry and Gina Foster, will be graduating from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.
Email (muddmm@aol.com) or call with news of your graduate. You can also add what the new graduate plans to do after high school.
Changing landscape
A car wash is planned next door to VFW Post 9619, on the site where there once was the Village Barn. It has to pass stringent County development rules, so I trust it will be a good neighbor to the VFW.
The National World War I Memorial, on Pennsylvania Avenue, was unveiled on April 15, in ceremonies which included a military flyover, and is now open to the public. It honors the nearly five million Americans who fought for liberty overseas.
The National Building Museum, 401 F Street NW, is now open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $7-$10. It has two new exhibits: "Gun Violence Memorial Project," which includes four glass houses filled with objects remembering victims of gun violence, and, "Justice is Beauty. The Work of MASS Design Group," featuring the work of a nonprofit architecture firm that attempts to improve lives through innovative designs.
A house at Peggyanne Court, in Skyline, just sold for $370,000.
Kennedy Center plans full-capacity season
The Kennedy Center opened 50 years ago, in 1971. They'll celebrate this landmark event with plays, readings and workshops and in September 2022 they'll host the revival of Leonard Bernstein's Mass, the production that christened the Kennedy Center.
Twelve Broadway musicals are planned, between October 2021 and August 2022, including: Tony winners Hadestown, Hamilton, The Band's Visit and Dear Evan Hansen. Also the Washington debut of To Kill A Mockingbird and from London's Old Vic Theatre, A Monster Calls. Wow! I'd like to attend them all!
Mary's COVID-19 report: 9 died yesterday
Maryland has had 430,351 cases, 1,552 of which were just yesterday (Wed., April 14, through 5 p.m.). And 8,493 deaths, including 9 yesterday.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced on April 15 that the County continues to hit new vaccine milestones with more than 150,000 residents fully vaccinated—which means 20% of County residents ages 16 and older.
The County schools opened for in-person learning.
Down in Brownsville, Tex., daughter Therese got her first shot. As for me, I'm still here. Waiting impatiently for you to send news.
Morningside Memories: Election 1958
On May 3, 2021, Morningsiders will go to the polls, voting as they've been doing every May since 1949.
Thanks to The Women's Civic Group of Morningside scrapbook, I have good coverage of who ran, and who won those early years. There's especially good coverage for Election 1958 when the Town was 10 years old:
Mayor William H. Stewart, of Morgan Road, was seeking re-election. He was 38 years old, had lived in Morningside for five years and was an engineer for RCA and a Technical Advisor to the Air Force.
Running for Council:
* Agnes Dallas Bragunier, 44, incumbent, Clinton Oil Company employee.
* Leonard F. Gardner, 36, incumbent administrator for Naval Bureau of Aeronautics.
* William J. Gilmartin, 38, Supervisor for Merchants Transfer & Storage.
* Charles Joseph Kiker, 32, working at the Naval Air Station.
* Jack Wayne Langford, 38, Steamfitters' Union employee.
* William Schaub, incumbent, 51, Sheet Metal Lead Man at the Bureau of Engraving.
And who won? Mayor Stewart was re-elected. Incumbent Council Members Dallas Bragunier, Leonard Gardner and William Schaub were re-elected. Bill Gilmartin, who had only lived in Morningside for only eight months, won the 4th seat.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Jim Reilly, David Titus, Cindy Pitts, Barbara Sparks and Margaret White, April 23; Edna Lucas, April 24; Sue Stine McConkey-Mason, Daisy Young, Kenia Spivey and my grandson David McHale, April 25; Christy Cooper and G.A. DeFelice, April 26; Michael Call, April 27; Cathy Miller, Hazel Ball, Beverly Gotshall Marquis, DJ Fowler and Jessica Phipps, April 28; Lael McCune, April 30; and Morningside Council Member Todd Mullins, April 30.
Happy anniversary to Janet and Brian Spivey on April 23; and to Jan and Cindy Smith, their 49th on April 28.