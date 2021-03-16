Roger Harrison Mudd, who covered politics and government from Washington for CBS and then NBC, winner of five Emmy Awards, died March 9 at his home in McLean, Va. He was 93.
When this news broke, I had several ask if I was related to Roger Mudd. I tell them (and this is true!) that we are 7th cousins, twice removed.
Our common ancestor is Thomas Mudd who came from England about 1665. He settled in Charles County, married (three times) and had nine children. His first son was Thomas (born 1679/80) and the second son was Henry (born 1685). Roger Mudd is descended from Thomas. I'm descended from Henry.
Roger was a member of the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum in Waldorf. Dr. Mudd was his 5th cousin, twice removed.
Roger Mudd was born in Washington, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1945 and Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va. He earned a master's in history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and began working at the Richmond News Leader.
That was just the beginning of a distinguished career in investigative journalism and TV news, including news hours at CBS and NBC, Meet the Press, and much more. His last jobs were as correspondent for the MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour on PBS and as host of the History Channel.
In 2010, he donated $4 million to Washington & Lee University to endow a center for ethics that bears his name.
His wife Emma Jeanne "E.J." died in 2011. Survivors include four children, grand- and great-grandchildren.
I met my distant cousin Roger only once. It was at Ford's Theatre where he recited a tribute to President Lincoln, set to music. At intermission I introduced myself and told him how beautiful his presentation was. He thanked me graciously and introduced me to E.J. and a couple of their children.
Neighbors & other good people
Prayers, please, for former Morningsider Jim Peyton (Maple Road) who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 3 and is now hospitalized. His wife Judy was tested but so far shows no signs of being affected.
I had a call from Elaine (Zemites) Richardson who graduated from Suitland HS in 1961. She is retired from the Census Bureau after 24 years. She was a member of the Lunch Bunch (someone will have to tell me more about that group), enjoyed taking tours with the Surratt House and other groups. I enjoyed hearing from her.
Condolences to the Rohan family on the death of Roseann Rohan, of Camp Springs. I'll pay tribute to her in a future column.
Applause
St. Philip's School in Camp Springs held a ceremony for new members of the National Junior Honor Society on March 8. To be accepted, a student must have give witness to the five qualities required for membership: Citizenship, Scholarship, Service, Leadership and Character.
Only first names of the children can be publicized. Eighth-graders honored are: Alexis, Alexander, Mya, Peyton, Mackenzie and McKenzie. And seventh-graders: Alexandra, Cameron, Joseph, Max, Selah and Wesley. Miss April King is moderator for St. Philip's Junior Honor Society.
By the way, St. Philip's School (where all seven of my kids graduated) is enrolling for the upcoming year. Go to email: jtrujillo@stpamd.org; website www.stpamd.org; or call 301-423-4740.
Changing landscape
The Smithsonian is turning 175. To celebrate, they're featuring the future. Opening in November and running through July 2022 at their Arts & Industries Building, "Futures" will include a wetlands exhibit, a flying car and, of course, robots.
MahoganyBooks, which recently hosted President Obama at its Good Hope Road store, is opening a second shop in National Harbor on June 19, also known as Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.
National Harbor Cherry Blossom Celebration is coming up March 20 through April 11. More than 200 flowering cherry trees bloom at the Harbor each spring. Throughout the festival, they'll host Sakura Sundays, with both virtual and in-person art and cooking classes, while restaurants and shops offer cherry blossom-themed specials. The Capital Wheel Ferris wheel will be lit with pink lights.
The Starburst is now open in Penn-Mar Forestville, with a drive-thru window.
Rollins Avenue Park in Capital Heights has a huge, new playground with swings and slides, lots of parking and a few gazebos for cooking and eating. And there's more to come—tennis court, full basketball court, dog-park, community garden, drinking fountains and a walking loop.
Two new 7-Elevens have opened, one on Walker Mill Road at Addison Road and at another on Marlboro Pike at Walker Mill Road. Both have gas stations.
I am concerned about my little Christmas cactus—it is blooming! I guess everything is whacky these days.
Mary's coronavirus report
Gov. Larry Hogan surprised us by announcing plans to reopen businesses and public venues. However he is having each county decide what's best for them. Gov. Hogan still asks everyone to mask.
Through 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, Maryland has had 389,566 cases, including 900 the previous day. As for deaths, Maryland has had 8,002 (!) Covid deaths with 14 more the day before.
Prince George's County held a Covid-19 Day of Remembrance on March 5 at National Harbor to honor Prince Georgians who have lost their lives to the disease.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Russ Kyser, Matthew Curcio‑Bobbitt and to Dejuh Bedewi, March 21; Ruth Anthony, my great-grandson Jack McHale and Hudson Murphy Glaubitz, March 23; Lewis Woods, March 24; Ken Kyser and Jay Rollins, March 25; and Gina Foster, March 26.
Happy anniversary to Morrine and Harold Wilson, March 22; and to Terry and Gina Foster, March 26.
Happy Daylight Savings Time!