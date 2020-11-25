In the spring of this year, a large grocery bag showed up on my front porch. It was filled with winter hats and gloves, and all of it brand new. No note, nothing I could use to track the donor.
Ten pairs of black gloves. Ten black hats, some with pompoms, some pullovers, and some with team names—New England, Dallas, Boston.
Daughter Therese, who is visiting from Brownsville, Texas, mentioned that refugees waiting at the foot of the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, could use them. She said it gets cold in the winter, sometimes in the 30s with a sharp north wind that cuts right through their Central American clothes and donated tents.
She suggested the perfect person to see to the distribution of these gloves and hats: Sister Norma Pimentel.
In naming Sister Norma one of the 100 Most Influential People, Time wrote in the Oct. 5-12, 2020 issue, “Sister Pimentel has been on the front lines of mercy for three decades, supporting those seeking refuge in the U.S. along Texas’ border with Mexico. As executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, she directs efforts to provide shelter, food, sanctuary and comfort to people often treated as less than human…”
So I boxed up the hats, the gloves and a letter of explanation and sent them off to Texas this week.
In closing, I can’t help wondering who and why that bag of winter duds was left at my door. If you know, please contact me.
Meanwhile, I can’t help but be amused thinking about some guy from Honduras sporting a nice warm beanie labeled NEW ENGLAND.
Winter Festival of Lights
Bring a twinkle to your holidays when you drive through Watkins Regional Park, which is featuring more than 2.5 million lights. The Festival begins Friday, Nov. 27, and continues daily through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021.
Fee for car or van: $8 in advance, $10 at the gate. Also available are multi-visit passes. You are advised to purchase tickets in advance at ParksDirect. Admission is free on Nov. 30 and Christmas Day.
Face covering is required when interacting with park personnel. And remember to bring canned goods for donation to local food banks.
Changing landscape
According to the National Park Service, no live audience is invited this year to watch the Dec. 3 lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, citing coronavirus concerns. However, the service will be available virtually at thenationaltree.org.
The National Museum of the United States Army officially opened its doors on Veterans Day 2020. It’s at 1775 Liberty Drive in Fort Belvoir, Va. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free but timed tickets are required (thenmusa.org).
Andrews Discount Tobacco has opened at 4813 Suitland Road. Hours listed: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sun.: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rainbow Shop, featuring women’s clothing, has opened in Woodyard Crossing Shopping Center in Clinton.
Coronavirus has done it again. The Smithsonian has closed the National Zoo and seven of its museums, though January.
We’ve been waiting
An announcement was expected on Nov. 23 about a name for the Zoo’s 3-month-old giant panda. The nominees (and their meanings) were: Fu Zai (prosperous boy), Xiao Qi ji (little miracle), Xing Fu (happy and prosperous) and Zai Zai (traditional Chinese nickname for a boy). Which name won?
Virus update
Thousands in Maryland are flocking to coronavirus testing sites, hoping for negative results before visiting family for Thanksgiving. The virus is spiking and Governor Hogan is issuing more closings.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m., Maryland had a total of 171,823 cases with 2,018 added the day before. Deaths continue to rise: 16 were added with a total of 4,351 deaths.
Meanwhile, I’m still here. Daughter Therese Gallegos arrived Sunday from Brownsville, Texas, to cook and encourage for the next few weeks. I love her for it. But she nags me a lot. I probably need it.
Morningside Memories: Sportsmen’s Club 1980
Lee Collins was president of the Sportsmen in 1980. Other officers were Ernest Bayne, vice president; Joe Carlucci, corresponding secretary; Clinton Stamp, recording secretary; Gary Jurney, treasurer; Dave Williams, sergeant at arms. The Board of Directors included Bob Walker, Frank Jurney Jr., Fred Readen and Bob Pitts.
That year, 1980, at the annual Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet, I was surprised and honored to be awarded the Laddie Beardmore Award presented annually for “civic achievements in the spirit and standards as set by Mr. Beardmore.” Predecessors were Gerald Glaubitz, Roscoe and Irene Smith, Lee Ditmars, Matthew Rosch, R. Dice West Sr. and Grover Estep.
I remember Carol Glaubitz
In last week’s 100th birthday tribute to the late Morningside Mayor Jerry Glaubitz, I mentioned his daughter Carol. I was not aware she had died two years ago.
Carol Ann Lee, 72, who grew up in Morningside, the daughter of Mayor Gerald and Jean Glaubitz, died Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, 2018, at her home in Stevenson, Ala.
She was a teacher at Stevenson Elementary School and a member of Stevenson Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 50 years, Robert Christopher Lee, Jr. Survivors include sons James and Robert Christopher Lee, grandchildren, Dillon, Miranda, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Logan, Derrick, Dustin and Corey, five great-grandchildren, and her brother Larry and his family. Her interment was at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
I wish I had more of the life-story of Carol — she was such a delightful woman. If you have Carol stories to tell, email or call me.
