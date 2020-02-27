The Southern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex, known as SAARC, is the first multi-generational recreation complex in Prince George’s County — a place where all members of a family can participate in activities together.
It’s located in Brandywine, near Branch Avenue/Route 5 and Crain Highway (U.S. 301) at 13601 Missouri Ave. Hours are: Monday to Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What will you find there?: fitness and aerobic rooms, a natatorium where you can experience panoramic scenic views of the wooded areas while swimming laps in the six-lane pool, gymnasium (two courts), cafe, hospitality spaces for weddings, receptions, meetings, etc., and a full schedule of classes.
Sign up and gain full access to the facility with a monthly or yearly membership. For information, call 301-782-1442.
Rock thrown through window at Suitland Road Baptist Church
Sometime during the night of Feb. 15 or early in the morning of the 16th, someone tossed a rock through a side window of the church on Suitland Road in Morningside. Pastor Dr. Kelvin McCune sent out an email, warning about “vandalism in the community.” I live just behind the church and might have seen or heard something, but I didn’t.
Carolyn Pruitt, a church member also notified me. I’ll do a follow-up and find out if the culprit has been located.
Neighbors and other good people
Former Morningside Councilman Russell Butler emailed news about his wife, Carole, who retired last June from the Calvert County school system. However, she continues to coach the Northern Middle School MathCounts team which, for the third year in a row, finished first. Of their sons, Ryan and his wife, Ali, live in Redwood City, Calif., and Eric and his wife, Lindsey, and their two children are in Chesapeake Beach.
Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass statues are now unveiled and can be visited in the Old House of Delegates Chambers in Annapolis.
Former Morningsider Sue Mason emailed sad news about her niece, Carla Vandelia (Stine) Rizkallah, who died in December.
She was the daughter of Edward and Elaine Stine.
Kenneth Arnell Martin Jr., who was buried from Suitland Road Baptist Church, died Jan. 17. He was only 32. His loving family survives him. Internment was at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.
Morningside notices
All petitions to become a candidate in the upcoming town election must be turned into the administrative office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2. Once the petitions are verified, the candidates’ names will be placed on the ballot for the May 4 election. The mayor will appoint a board of three supervisors of elections.
The town of Morningside has a work session coming up on March 10 at 7 p.m. Then, the town meeting will be on March 17 at 7 p.m.
Anna Ella Carroll: Fact or Fiction?
This is the title of another of the Surratt House Museum’s excellent talks — which are free! It will be at the museum, 9118 Brandywine Road, in Clinton, on Saturday, March 28, 4 p.m. Arrive early; limited seating.
Anna Ella Carroll was a controversial Marylander of the mid-1800s, said to have participated in politics, pamphlets and lobbying. Some historians believe she was an adviser to President Lincoln and General Grant on military strategy. Presenter Mary Margaret Revell Goodwin of the Maryland Museum of Women’s History separates fact from fiction about this interesting 19th century figure.
By the way, turn your love of history into a hobby.
Call about volunteer opportunities at the Surratt House, 301-868-1121.
Skyline Memories: 1980
The Skyline Citizens Association submitted an application to the county for sidewalks on Suitland Road. (We finally got them about 1990.)
Pastor and Mrs. Robert Fry, of Morningside Baptist, welcomed a daughter, Julia Katherine, on Jan. 21, 1980. Ted Burke (Skyline Drive) opened his Pro Shop in the Skyline shopping center, selling wallpaper and paint. Melba Henry (Offut Street) was named an outstanding leader in the 1979-80 “Who’s Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges.” Mark Foland (Goodfellow Drive) received scouting’s highest honor, Eagle Scout.
Marvin Faulcon was SCA president in 1980. Other officers were Russell Kyser, LaSalle Petty, Mabel Harper, Shirley Holmes, Oneida Boone and Charlie Tretler.
On May 24, 1980, Skyline celebrated its 10th anniversary with a parade. A naturalist from Clearwater Nature Center brought furry, feathered and scaly friends. And there were: a barbershop quartet, gong show, movies and distinguished guests. (Forty years later, SCA is celebrating its 50th this May.)
Protector of rivers dies at 83
Mary Kilbourne, 83, who retired from Crossland High School after more than 30 years teaching, died Oct. 20 in Annapolis. She grew up in Suitland, daughter of Robert and Sarah Whittenburg.
She graduated from the University of Maryland before launching a successful career as a biology teacher. After retiring, she went on to serve 25 years as a naturalist and boating safety instructor at Patuxent River Park. She is known as a protector of local rivers and natural spaces and was the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Baywatcher of the Year in 1995 and Conservationist of the Year in 1999. She also served on Gov. Parris Glendening’s Patuxent River Commission.
She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Charlie Kilbourne. A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Gerry Joliffe, Feb. 29 (better luck in three years); Winifred Lanehart, March 1; Karen (Elborne) Stern and Harold Titus, March 2; Jennifer Vilky, March 3; Amy Schlor and Matthew Flaherty, March 4; and Roy Derrick, March 6.
Happy 61st (!) anniversary to Tom and Sarah Shipman on March 4; and happy anniversary to Larry and Susan Frostbutter, March 5.