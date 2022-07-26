National Night Out (NNO) in Morningside will be back in full swing on August 2, with free food, drinks, games, music, give-a-ways, police demos and more.
NNO was first held back in about 1981 to help neighborhoods across the country form relationships with the police. Morningside may have been there right from the start. Skyline held a great Night Out for years — then Skyline School shut down and we lost our space.
Anyway, Morningsiders, plan to lock your front door on August 2 and spend the evening outdoors with your neighbors and with Morningside Police and your own town officials. Probably with county police as well. Perhaps there'll be a fire engine to climb on. County officials also often show up. It's good community time.
Hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Morningside Municipal Center. Info: 301-736-7400.
Fairmount Heights Chief dies
Chief Edward Earl "Chap" Ivey, who has headed the Fairmount Heights Police Department since Dec. 20, 2018, died June 14.
During his tenure, he also served as the President, Maryland Law Enforcement Chaplin Association, Prince George's Municipal Police Chiefs Association, Fairmount Heights Carjacking Task Force Partnership, Citizens Advisory Council and other community and professional associations.
Services were at First Baptist Church of Highland Park with burial at National Harmony Memorial Park.
Neighbors & other good people
Cynthia L. Miller was appointed Mayor of District Heights on May 3, to replace Johnathan Medlock who resigned May 3 to take a seat on the County Council. Harryette T. Irving was chosen Vice-Mayor.
Julie Koch-Michael, former Morningsider, enjoyed reading about the County Fair last week and sent this Fair memory: "We didn't go to the local county fair that I can remember. We drove all the way to the Gaithersburg Fair and then picked peaches at a peach grove on the way home. It was hot weather, and the peach fuzz got on us. A long day looking at animals, quilts, flowers, jams, pies and then sitting in the unairconditioned car with peach fuzz is very memorable."
Do you have a county fair memory?
At the polls
For my first return to Skyline School since it quit being a school, I went there to vote the mid-morning of July 19. Outside, there were two lonely poll workers with their signs. Inside, only five or six voters. I'm sure things picked up as the day went on.
I moved here in 1958, and I remember voting at the Morningside Fire Department. Then for some years, at Skyline School. Back then, I was working for the League of Women Voters; I had to get to the polls just before closing, get the count and hurry home to call in my report.
The past elections I've voted at the Suitland Community Center Park/School on Regency Lane in Forestville. I like the return to Skyline School and hope it continues.
As for who won? It may take several weeks to finish the count because so many voted by mail and the mail count--by hand--couldn't be started until Thursday.
At the very least, I am still wearing my I VOTED sticker.
Postage increase
I knew it would happen because every recent year 1st class postage increased by 1¢. So, your next stamp will cost you 60¢. Additional ounce is 24¢. Postcard stamps, at 44¢, are available with four different barns or coral reefs.
As for the new stamps: You can get Pony Cars, cartoon elephants, Buzz Lightyear, Pete Seeger, National Marine Sanctuaries, Mariachi, American landscape painter George Morrison, and Nancy Reagan.
I love getting the philatelic magazine. I love postage stamps, and I love getting letters. Send me one.
Movies on the Potomac at National Harbor
Pack your folding chairs, grab food to go, and meet at the Plaza’s big screen for a FREE evening of fun for all ages! Here's the August schedule:
Family Movies, Sundays at 6pm: "Newsies," Aug. 7; "Nanny McPhee," Aug. 14; "Annie" (2014), Aug. 21; and "The Jungle Book" (1967), Aug. 28.
Date Night Movies, Thursdays at 7pm: "Yesterday," Aug. 4; "Singin' in the Rain," Aug. 11; "In the Heights," Aug. 18; and "Hairspray" (1968), Aug. 25.
National Harbor Info: 877-628-5427.
Changing landscape
Amazon.com Inc. has inked a deal for a new delivery station in Forestville. The approximately 130,000-square-foot facility will be Amazon's first station built from the ground up in Greater Washington. Construction has not started yet, but the station, at 3700 Forestville Road, is expected to open in 2023.
Iverson Mall sold for $20 million last Tuesday at a foreclosure auction after its prior owner defaulted on a loan it took out, backed by the 625,000-square-foot Prince George’s County retail center. The buyers are studying various options, including multifamily development on a portion of the site.
A home at 4602 Morgan Road, in Morningside, recently sold for $280,000.
RIP: Evelyn Mudd
Evelyn (Shields) Mudd, my dear sister-in-law, died July 10 in Saginaw, Mich.; she was 84. She was born into a big family in my hometown of Saginaw, earned a doctorate in Irish Studies at the University of Michigan, and taught English for years at Delta College.
She was a leader in many organizations and travelled the world--Ireland (often), China, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Italy, Scandinavia, Bermuda, cruises, tours on Route 66, the Grand Canyon and more.
In 2002 she married, for the first time, my bachelor brother Tom. They've lived in the Mudd Family home, a Victorian mansion built about 1860. Together, Evelyn and Tom have had a very active and happy 20 years.
