Neda Kolega Beal, 68, formerly of Camp Springs, died March 9 at her home in Irmo, S.C. Cause of death was glioblastoma brain tumor.
She was born in Queens, N.Y., the oldest of the three daughters of Dr. Bruno and Dusanka Kolega. She was blessed to be raised by these loving parents of Croatian Ancestry who instilled the importance of faith, family, education and their Croatian Heritage.
Her father, Dr. Bruno Kolega, had a medical office for years in Temple Hills. Neda grew up in Camp Springs, attended St. Philip’s School and La Reine High School, earned a BS in French at Georgetown and an MBA in International Business at George Washington University. She met her husband Walt on a ski trip in Killington, Vt. They married in Camp Springs Sept. 8, 1979.
She was named Teacher of the Year while teaching high school French in Valdosta, Ga., and went on to a 40-year career in banking. She served on Boards of the SC Council on Economic Education and Columbia’s Capital Rotary Club. As a Rotarian, she was a Paul Harris Fellow, twice honored as Rotarian of the Year.
Survivors include daughter Stephanie Tedford (Brody), son Mark Beal (Lindsay) and grandsons Bennett and Grant. Mass of Christian Burial was at Our Lady of the Lake, in Chapin, S.C.
As a Rotarian Neda aided in the construction of a school in Kenya.
Town of Morningside
Morningside meetings for April: Work Session, Tues. April 12, 7 p.m. and Town Meeting, Tues., April 19, 7 p.m. Both at the Town Hall. Information: 301-736-2300.
A fun-filled morning with the Easter Bunny is coming up April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Town Hall. Breakfast will include donuts, fruit & juice, and there’ll be five Fun Games of Bingo, and door prizes. An Easter Egg Hunt follows, for ages 3 to 12. (Bring a basket to collect all your eggs!) Parents must remain on-site. Reservations and pre-payment required. Tickets can be purchased Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Municipal Center. Space is limited, reserve early.
A special thank-you to the Town and the Morningside Recreation Committee for delivering goodie bags to the Morningside seniors — and me. Inside my goodie bag I found a facemask, hand sanitizer, magnet with a calendar, pen, key chain and a treat.
Neighbors & other good people
Larry and Jody (Bowman) Nyers met in high school and began dating in the spring of 1972. April 18, 2022, marks 42 years of marriage and 50 years of togetherness. They raised two daughters, Meghan and Kerri, and after retirement they relocated to Conway, South Carolina. They celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Paris.
Congratulations to Noemie Jackson-Weaver, a sixth grader at New Hope Academy in Hyattsville, on winning the Prince George’s County Spelling Bee sponsored by the Washington Informer newspaper. The Bee was held at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland. Noemie will now find a coach to help her go on to the National Bee which will be held Memorial Day week at National Harbor.
I’m a devout believer in obituaries, and at least scan them in any newspaper I meet. This week I found a fun quote. It was from a well-written obituary for David Michael Johnson, of Arlington, who had been noted for his sense of humor. As the obit states, “his core tenet was that you can’t die as long as you have an Amazon order on the way.”
Condolences
To Mr. and Mrs. Ashby Harmon, of Skyline, on the death of their daughter Kesia Harmon, who died March 25 in Hampton, Va. She was 49.
To Charles Rodney, of Camp Springs, on the death of his brother, Rev. Joseph Conway Rodney, SSJ, who died March 23 at the age of 84. He was a retired Josephite priest who served 50-plus years in Josephite parishes. His funeral was at St. Augustine Church in New Roads, La.
Changing landscape: Big news from the nest!
An eaglet hatched late March 28 in a nest at the National Arboretum in Washington. The parents are Mr. President (known as Mr. P) and Lotus (short for Lady of the United States) who is a first-time mom. I hope it is healthy — its sibling hatched several days earlier and died about a day later. The new eaglet is known as DC9 because it’s the ninth egg to hatch in the nest.
Six Flags America opened for the season March 19. It’ll be open April 9 thru 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., before closing weekdays. Open again weekends April 23/24 and Apr. 30/June 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
A home at 6700 Larches Court in Morningside, has sold for $225,000.
Do you have memorabilia of the La Plata tornado?
Twenty years ago this month, April 28, 2002, about 7:02 p.m., a devastating tornado crossed Route 301 into the heart of La Plata as an F3 and then an F4. It cut a swath about half-mile wide and killed five people, including two in Calvert County, two in La Plata, plus one who had a heart attack.
Anthony Puzzilla is looking for stories, photos and recollections for his book, “La Plata Tornadoes: Rising from the Ashes.” If you have something, call him at 240-416-5827.
Mulch Madness giveaway is back!
Prince George’s County residents can pick up free mulch from the County Organics Composting Facility on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. Mulch for this event comes from live Christmas trees collected curbside and dropped off throughout January.
A skid loader will be available to load mulch directly into pickup trucks (no commercial vehicles). Residents transporting mulch by car will need to bring their containers, shovels or pitchforks. For more details, visit mypgc.us/mulchmadness.
Free spay and neuter services
The Animal Services Division is offering qualifying residents of Prince George’s County the opportunity to receive free spay and neuter services. Spaying and neutering will help your pet live a healthier and longer life and “Keeps the Litter Away.”
For more information about the program and to find out if you qualify, go to www.princegeorgespets4us.com or contact the Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center at 301-780-7200.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Donna Wood, April 11; (Darlie) Fay Norton and Donald Brown Jr., April 13; Jean Osterkamp, Donald Brown Sr., Sarah Shipman, Autumn Williams and Fr. Jeffrey Samaha, April 14; Bill Ward, Eva Hay and Les Bornman, April 15.
Happy anniversary to Chuck and Laura Smith Jenkins, their 46th on April 10; and Happy 58th to Tex and Rickie Beardmore on April 11.
