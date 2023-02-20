Jones

JONES

 LUMINIS HEALTH PHOTO

Many of us have visited an urgent care clinic for a cut finger or flu-like symptoms. Urgent care centers are convenient because you typically don’t need an appointment. What may be new to you is the idea of walk-in behavioral health urgent care. To help address the mental health crisis in this country, Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center now offers behavioral health urgent care in its new Behavioral Health Pavilion (8200 Good Luck Road, Lanham, MD 20706).

Most of us have heard of an urgent care clinic and many have probably even visited one to receive treatment for non-emergency illnesses or injuries. Since they’re walk-in clinics, they’re convenient and accessible, while also costing less than a visit to the emergency room (ER). But did you know that Prince George’s County is also fortunate enough to have a behavioral health urgent care? Luminis Health’s Behavioral Health Urgent Care is in the new Behavioral Health Pavilion located on the campus of Doctors Community Medical Center (DCMC) in Lanham, Maryland (8200 Good Luck Road, Lanham, MD 20706).


Aliya Jones, MD, serves as the Executive Medical Director of Behavioral Health for Luminis Health.

Tags