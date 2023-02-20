Many of us have visited an urgent care clinic for a cut finger or flu-like symptoms. Urgent care centers are convenient because you typically don’t need an appointment. What may be new to you is the idea of walk-in behavioral health urgent care. To help address the mental health crisis in this country, Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center now offers behavioral health urgent care in its new Behavioral Health Pavilion (8200 Good Luck Road, Lanham, MD 20706).
The Behavioral Health Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic for the treatment of non-life-threatening behavioral health (mental health and substance use) needs. The clinic focuses on the treatment of behavioral health symptoms in patients ages four and older—this may include assessment for behavioral health treatment or safety, initiation of medication for mild to moderate mental health symptoms or referral to behavioral health services and resources.
When is it appropriate to visit the ER vs. behavioral health urgent care?
The Behavioral Health Urgent Care provides the community with an additional layer of behavioral health support and—when appropriate—serves as an alternative to the emergency room (ER) for mental health evaluation and treatment. An ER should still be utilized in cases of:
A suicide attempt or suicidal thoughts with the intention of hurting oneself.
Self- harm that requires medical treatment.
Active psychosis or behaviors that are causing aggression, agitation, or paranoia.
Side effects from medication.
Any unsafe behaviors.
Active overdose.
Uncontrolled mania.
What to expect as a behavioral health urgent care patient
After registering and completing intake forms upon arrival at the Behavioral Health Urgent Care, patients are escorted to a secure area to safely store any personal effects or valuables. They are then greeted by a registered nurse who will take the patient’s vital signs and obtain a brief history of symptoms, medications and any other pertinent information. Patients then speak with a licensed mental health clinician or psychiatric nurse practitioner for clinical evaluation.
The team of providers answers any patient questions and makes recommendations for follow-up care. Treatment depends on the determined need after the initial assessment is made. Patients may be provided a prescription for medication, a follow-up appointment for therapy, medication management for on-going support or other clinically appropriate referrals.
Behavioral Health Urgent Care patients may be referred to community providers or they may also continue to receive services at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Pavilion, where ongoing support services are provided including: