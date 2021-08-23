I usually call it the South Capitol Street Bridge. It was built in 1950 and that's how it was known until 1965 when it was officially named the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in honor of the famous abolitionist who once lived at 1411 W Street, only about 15 miles away, in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington.
Now it is being replaced with the new and iconic Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, scheduled to open the week of September 6, a full month ahead of schedule.
The design of the new bridge — located 20 feet away from the original span—includes three handsome above-deck arches. It has six lanes. And it's designed not only for driving, but also for walking and biking. There are overlooks along the bridge, places to a sit and enjoy the scenery.
New traffic ovals will be at either end of the bridge. (I don't know if they are complete.) The west end will connect South Capitol Street, Potomac Avenue and Q Street SW. The new oval east of the river will connect South Capitol Street, Suitland Parkway and Howard Road SE. Suitland Parkway/Interstate 295 will be reconstructed.
The opening ceremonies will feature a community celebration at the bridge on Labor Day, Sept. 6. It'll open to traffic a few days later. A 5K race is being planned around the bridge to celebrate its opening.
"This is a $441 million initiative," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "It is the largest construction project in the history of the District of Columbia."
In the coming weeks, the old bridge will be deconstructed piece by piece.
Town of Morningside: Movie night
Morningside is hosting another Movie Under the Stars night on Friday, Aug. 27, and a “last hurrah” event before school starts. Check the website (morningsidemd.gov) or call (301-736-2300) for updates or name of the movie.
Neighbors & other good people (and animals)
Billie B. Shaddix, 90, of Ft. Washington, who served 22 years in the U.S. Navy as a photographer, died Aug. 11. He had the honor of serving seven Presidents as Director of White House Photographic Services. He's survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucy. Their daughter Jeannean died of leukemia in 1958. Billie's funeral service was at Kalas with burial later at Arlington.
Dorothy "Dottie" Carroll, for years my good neighbor on Skyline Drive, died eight years ago on Aug. 22, 2013. This weekend I received a strange email reminding me of her death anniversary. The notice included an obit, which reminded me of all she was involved with: Bells Church, Camp Springs Elks Lodge, the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. She loved bowling, traveling, dancing and fishing—and caught a 5-foot marlin off the NC coast. Wayne Carroll, a "very special stepson," survived her. I wonder where he is today.
Xiao Qi Ji celebrated his first birthday on Aug. 21 and the National Zoo held celebratory weeklong activities. On the 21st he was presented with an ice birthday cake. He is considered a "miracle cub" because his mother, Mei Xiang, at age 22, was the oldest giant panda to give birth in the U.S.
Julie Koch-Michael and Wayne Neale reminded me to announce again that Suitland High's Class of 1965 is planning a multi-year reunion for November 6 in Annapolis. You can find everything you need to know at shs.myevent.com. Spread the word!
Changing landscape
The Washington Monument is closed as I write, because it was struck by lightning last weekend; it may be open by the time you read this. All visitors must have a ticket reservation (recreation.gov), and wear a mask despite vaccination status. No tickets are sold at the door.
Signs are up at Allentown Andrews Gateway Center announcing Wawa is taking applications for workers. The station is not open, still under construction. The Center is at 6009 Allentown Road near its intersection with Route 5 (Branch Avenue).
A home at 4510 Allies Road, was recently bought for $325,000.
Remembering Sept. 11, 20 years later
Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory will be the main celebrant of a 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Mass on Saturday, Sept. 11, 12:10 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 619 Tenth Street NW.
Mary's COVID report: 1,012 new cases
Metro will require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly tests beginning Sept. 7.
Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that all nursing home and hospital employees in Maryland would be required to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. The order will affect 227 nursing homes that operate in Maryland and all the hospital systems that have not already imposed a vaccine mandate. Workers will be required to receive their first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 1.
In Maryland, more than a thousand new cases were reported, bringing the total to 482,581. Eight more Marylanders died.
Dr. Zito Alba dies at 89
Dr. Zito Celis "Jet" Alba, a periodontist with offices in Temple Hills, and my very favorite dentist, died at Fort Washington Hospital on July 25.
He was born in the Philippines, raised in Dumaquete City, Negros Oriental, one of the 13 children of Alejo and Victoria Alba—nine boys and four girls. During WWII, his family was driven into the mountains where Zito spent time hunting, fishing and farming with his siblings and cousins to survive. They became proficient in making hand-made tools and toys out of what nature provided.
After the War, he attended Negros Oriental Provincial H.S. and Manila Central University where he was president of the student body his senior year. After receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery, he took the Philippine national dentistry board exam and in 1959 came to the U.S. as an Eastman Dental Scholar at the University of Rochester. In 1962 he earned his M.S. in Periodontics while a student instructor at Georgetown. He took the Dental Board for Maryland and opened his practice.
He maintained his sole practice in Temple Hills until COVID cut it short in early 2020.
In 1970 he married Aurora and enjoyed family life and eating Maryland blue crabs. He loved to fish and was an avid golfer. He made frequent trips, especially in the winter, to play golf in the Philippines.
He is survived by his wife Aurora, sons Glenn and Arthur Alba, daughter-in-law Jo Ahn, granddaughter Amber, cousin Virgilia Codimos and four siblings. Viewing was at Kalas, Mass of Christian Burial at St. Columba in Oxon Hill, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my daughter-in-law Michelle McHale, Aug. 29; Lavine Callicott & her husband Bill, both born on Aug. 29; Wanda Payne Simms, Bria Barbour-Ray and Denis Wood, Aug. 30; Jai McCune, Caitlin Rose Woods and Tom Anderson, Aug. 30; Mary Berkley and Travis Mullins, Aug. 31; Christine Hoehl, Judy Busky, Earl Simms, Rebecca Capps and my great-granddaughter Mary Adela McHale, Sept. 1; Suzanne Kenney, Sept. 2; Andrelic Howard, Sept. 3; and Loretta Carter, Sept. 4.