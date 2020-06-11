New hospital for COVID-19 patients opens in Fort Washington

Councilwoman Monique Anderson-Walker attended the unveiling and tour of the STAAT ModTM, or strategic, temporary, acuity-adaptable treatment, the new prefabricated ICU wing at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, and emailed me about it.
This is the first hospital in the nation to install units to care for COVID-19 and other critical patients, with these airborne infection isolation rooms which provide increased safety for patients and caregivers.
The impressive 16 units, designed by HGA and prefabricated and assembled by The Boldt Company, arrived on April 25. They are ready for COVID-19 patients.
Maryland’s known coronavirus cases
There have been 54,982 reported cases in Maryland through June 4 at 5 p.m.; 807 were added the day before.
There have been 2,641 deaths; 44 are new.
Neighbors & other good people
Randy Georgemiller of Morningside posted a message on NextdoorMorningside: “Consider supporting a local artist during this challenging time. Plus, Nico’s work is amazing. See for yourself… https://nicogsilkart.com/shop/.”
Colleen Melton, whose obit I ran in last week’s column, was a member of Local #26 IBEW. If you recall, she was a master electrician.
Kenneth F. Harris II was the winner in the June 2 Primary Election for the nonpartisan board of education seat. He’ll represent our area, District 7.
We’re still awaiting the primary count for some Maryland offices, but I hardly need tell you that Joe Biden (D) and Donald Trump (R) won for president in the Maryland primary.
And I’m still locked down, provided plenty of good food by my local children and grandkids.
I’m saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd and amazed at the reaction, not only by civil unrest in Washington, but the protests around the world. I’m profoundly disturbed that combat troops have been called in, with tear gas and rubber bullets, to silence protesters.
The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Rory’s story
Rory Lohman recently emailed, interested in receiving my column, and I asked him — as I always do — to tell me about himself.
He’s the son of John and Pauline Lohman who moved to 409 Allies Road about 1959. John Lohman was a member of the Morningside Fire Department.
Rory attended Morningside School, Spaulding, Foulois and Crossland. But he didn’t graduate because, in his senior year, he joined the Army. He emailed, “I ended up going to Germany, guarding the borders at East Germany and Czechoslovakia for 6 years. That’s where I met my young wife Bruni who is from Germany.”
He stayed in the Army for 46 years, retiring as chief warrant officer. He retired as a disabled veteran at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
Rory and Bruni have been married for 46 years, “and are still going strong.” They have two children, Regina and Rory Jr., and two grandkids. They live in Huntingtown in Calvert County.
McNamara commencement features VIPs
Bishop McNamara High School’s 54th Annual Commencement Ceremony honored the Class of 2020 on May 22. Due to the pandemic, the school created a senior celebration that featured special messages from alumni Tyoka Jackson ‘89 and Jeff Kinney ‘89 (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author), as well as NBC anchor Pat Lawson Muse.
Also featured were an instrumental performance by Bailey Jade Guy ‘20, singing by Bishop McNamara student Sadia Bonkaprr Bangura ‘20, and an invocation by the Rev. Robert Boxie III, parochial vicar, St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Celebrating a century or more
It’s time for special recognition of those who live in Prince George’s County and are 100 years or older (born no later than 1920). For information about how to register, contact the coordinator at centenarian@pgparks.com.
Changing landscape
Smithsonian property in Suitland is poised to grow significantly. It’s the Smithsonian’s largest off-site storage facility. However, several of the buildings have outlived their life expectancy. There will be new buildings and a major expansion of the capacity in the decades to come.
A groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of the new emergency department and front entrance expansion at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital. The new department will boast 50% more treatment rooms, redesigned waiting area, new retail pharmacy and — get this — a 24-hour cafe.
Jobs
Prince George’s County Public Schools are hiring. They’re seeking educators, nurses and others. For information, call the schools’ office at 301-952-6000.
Jean Beardmore, once lived on Maple Road
Jean Merriman Beardmore, 79, formerly of Maple Road in Morningside, died Feb. 7. In recent years she lived in Front Royal, Va.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lawrence L. Beardmore, sons John and Paul, daughters Sharon and Lisa, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grands.
Lansdale Sasscer Jr., delegate, lawyer, tobacco farmer
Lansdale Sasscer Jr., 93, Maryland state delegate from 1955 to 1963, died April 13 at his historic family home in Upper Marlboro. He was the son of Congressman Lansdale Sasscer and Agnes Coffren Sasscer.
He was a partner in the Upper Marlboro law firm, Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher, past president of the Upper Marlboro Lions Club and the Bank of Brandywine, co-publisher/co-owner of The Enquirer-Gazette, tobacco farmer, and senior warden of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anne; three daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grands.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Aimee Crawford, Joel McCune and Cameron Nichols, June 13; Rep. Steny Hoyer, June 14; Kara Dameron, Dot Pfeil and June Zaccagnino, June 15; Helen Padgett and Lucia Scott, June 16; Bill Kimbles, June 18; and Stephanie Phipps, June 19.
Happy anniversary to Jill and Ken Kimmel on their 22nd, June 15; Ange and Marlyn Meoli, their 58th on June 16; and Steve and Cornelia Blankenship, their 15th on June 18.