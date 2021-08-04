I am calling on Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) to boldly support the Build Back Better Agenda to provide clean and better air quality across the nation.
The air we breathe is unhealthy. Future generations will be affected and pay a heavy physical, mental and economic price if we don’t act now. The effects of poor air quality are not theoretical to me. It’s not only poor air quality; we’re living at a time where we must drink bottled water due to poor air quality. Water systems are contaminated across the country – such as in Flint, Mich. Our oceans and seas are so toxic that certain fish are unhealthy for human consumption.
As reported by CBS-affiliated WUSA9 reporter Megan Rivers on Jan. 24, “The Environmental Working Group says that D.C. and Prince George’s County have some of the highest levels of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, compared to some major cities across the U.S. I find this disturbing and totally unacceptable.”
I reside in Prince George’s County.
Also, the report confirms that “the number of Americans exposed to PFAS from contaminated tap water has been dramatically underestimated by previous studies, both from the Environmental Protection Agency and EWG own research.” Just horrifying and totally devastating.
Our leaders in Congress have an opportunity to ensure that all of Prince George’s County has the funding to build new green infrastructure and remove the harmful power plants which need to be replaced with renewable energy resources. The lack of green infrastructure and reliance on outdated energy sources pollute our air and waters.
President Biden’s full Build Back Better Agenda calls for infrastructure improvement that will help communities all over the nation. It’s time for Cardin, Van Hollen and Hoyer to lead the effort to pass big, bold climate action.