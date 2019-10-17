For fun and perhaps a challenge, Darnall’s Chance House Museum will have The Great Jack O’Lantern Campfire where “a mad scientist has taken over the Great Jack O’ Lantern Campfire” which could be a threat to cancel the Halloween holiday. You are invited to this activity to perhaps help save this day by putting on “your lab coat and goggles and join the spooky fun!” This is a kid-friendly activity where there will be roasting of marshmallows over a campfire. Program participants will be the Mad Science of Washington, D.C. The fee is $5 for each person, payable by cash only and free for children who are under 4 years old. This museum is located at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive in Upper Marlboro and the phone number there is 301-952-8010.
There will be a Halloweenie Roast Campfire at the Clearwater Nature Center at 11000 Thrift Road in Clinton on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon until 3 p.m. This will be a non-scary Halloween Event where you can enjoy crafts, games, live animals and some pumpkin decorating. They will also have for your enjoyment foods such as s’mores, hot dogs and cider as well as roasting sticks. You are invited, but not required, to wear a costume. There will be a costume contest from 1 to 2 p.m. You are asked to register in advance because there will be a limited amount of supplies at this event. You can register at pgparksdirect.com. The cost is $5 for residents and $7 for non-residents for this event for ages 2 years old and up.
Special information for seniors
Parks and Recreation, MN-CPPC, has offered to seniors an opportunity to join Club 300, a free senior walking program. The previous walk across Maryland was one mile at a time which is a total of 300 miles to walk that “has grown and blossomed into a year-round popular senior weekly walking program.” This program is open to senior residents who are 50 years old and older who are invited to participate in this free program. Walking is an exercise that helps maintain your healthy weight, manage high blood pressure, strengthen your bones, lift your mood and improve your balance and coordination. This weekly group walk also gives seniors an opportunity to explore some of Prince George’s County’s wonderful trails. They meet from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. from April until November. However, in the winter months, walking is on the first Monday of each month.
The full schedule is posted on the Club 300 webpage. You can register by visiting www.pgparks.com/945/Club-300 where you can complete the online registration form. After you complete the registration, you will receive a Club 300 cap and T-shirt and the weekly email notices for the group walks and other special Club 300 events. If you need information about this walking program, you can just dial 301-446-3403.
The Maryland Department of Aging offers seniors Senior Call Check for seniors living at home alone so they can have some peace of mind. This is a free service with an automated daily call to you at a regular scheduled time. If you do not answer the call after three attempts to reach you, they will call an alternate person on your behalf to check on you. This free service is available to Maryland residents who are 65 years old and older and have an active landline or cell phone. You can sign up for this program by going online at aging.maryland.gov. Or you can sign up over the phone by dialing 1-866-502-0560. If you have any questions, you are asked to dial 1-866-502-0560 on Monday to Friday except major holidays. Or you can go to aging.maryland.gov/Pages/senior-call-check.aspx.