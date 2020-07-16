People need a place to go to pray

St. Thomas Church Pastor Rev. Peter Antoci said, “I think people need a place to come and pray. There is so much going on with the disease, loss of jobs.”
On the fence outside the church, there is the Upper Marlboro prayer wall where you can put your written prayer request on a ribbon and tie it on the fence. You can put what you want a prayer for, such as love, justice, a lost one, etc.
Rev. Antoci also said, “We want to cover the whole fence with prayer.” St. Thomas Church is located at 14300 St. Thomas Church Rd., Croom, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Celebration of life
A celebration of life for James Nelson Joyner was held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at The First Baptist Church of Deanwood; Rev. Dr. Paula Miller-Lester officiated at the celebration, with the viewing at 9:30 a.m. and the service started at 11:00 a.m.
Mr. James Joyner was born October 21, 1939 in Covington, Ten. After high school graduation, he attended and graduated from Central State College in Wilberforce, Ohio, where he majored in Industrial and Technical Education.
He served in the United States Army and upon completion of his time there, he became a teacher at Taft Junior High School in Washington, D.C. He also worked weekends for the federal government and the Department of the Navy.
He married Patricia Estella Hudgens in 1964. Together they did a lot of traveling. He was an avid golfer and designed and built furniture in his own home studio. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Deanwood and very active with the youth department.
He and his wife and children lived in Upper Marlboro. He will always be cherished by his wife of 55 years Patricia; sons Darryl and Eric; their wives, Deborah and Maureen; grandchildren, Charlotte, Darrin and Alexa. Other family members include his sisters, a niece, nephews, cousin and friends, neighbors and associates. He died July 2, 2020.
The service included Old and New Testament readings, musical selection, prayer, acknowledgments, reflections and tributes. The eulogy was presented by Rev. Sarah C. Britt, Pastor Emerita.
Funeral services were entrusted to Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home with the interment at National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville.