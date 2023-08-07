What’s not to love about the nation’s fastest-growing sport that's taking the country by storm - Pickleball? The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong; is easy to learn and slower paced. As more Americans pick up a paddle, there are also growing numbers finding themselves in a, dare we say, pickle when dealing with a pickleball-related injury.

Shelby Schaefer — a Luminis Health physical therapist — and her colleagues have noticed an increase in injuries related to pickleball amongst their patients, particularly in the older population who have more limited movement in their spine and hips. Schaefer says the low impact sport gives players a false sense of security. Your chances of strains and sprains increase because you’re pushing your body too hard and lack preparation. Common pickleball injuries include strains and sprains of the back, knee and ankle, as well as elbow and wrist injuries.


  

Shelby Schaefer, PT, DPT, ATC is a physical therapist at Luminis Health.