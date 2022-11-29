The Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Show is open Fridays thru Sundays, December 2-4 and 9-11, noon to 5 p.m., for the amazing display of edible gingerbread houses and a chance to vote for favorites. Admission $2/person (cash only); children 4 & under free. Darnall's Chance House Museum is at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive, Upper Marlboro. Info: 301-952-8010.

Craig Wallace has returned as Scrooge in Ford's Theatre's "A Christmas Carol," thru Dec. 31. I've seen it and it's great! For ticket information, call 888-616-0270.


Happy Thanksgiving to all my readers!