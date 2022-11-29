The Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Show is open Fridays thru Sundays, December 2-4 and 9-11, noon to 5 p.m., for the amazing display of edible gingerbread houses and a chance to vote for favorites. Admission $2/person (cash only); children 4 & under free. Darnall's Chance House Museum is at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive, Upper Marlboro. Info: 301-952-8010.
Craig Wallace has returned as Scrooge in Ford's Theatre's "A Christmas Carol," thru Dec. 31. I've seen it and it's great! For ticket information, call 888-616-0270.
Winter Festival of Lights is back at Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, and so are the horse-drawn carriage rides. You can drive your car through three miles of whimsical lights, more than 2.5 million LED lights, past the 54-foot LED musical tree. This is the 36th year for the festival. I love it; there's always something new. Hours daily through January 1, 5 to 10 p.m. Admission fees based on vehicle type and method of payment. You can register online for $10—it's $15 otherwise. https://www.pgparks.com/742/Festival-of-Lights. Pre-registration is required for carriage-rides.
New Year's Eve Party at VFW 9619, Morningside, is only a month away. Hand Dancing and Steppin' with DJ Disco Bird. Ballroom-R&B with DJ E-Luv with Special guest DJ. Tickets $30 per person include buffet and party favors. You can visit the office for tickets or to reserve a table for your group. After 5 Attire—no blue jeans. Dress to Impress.
The town of Morningside
Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 9 a.m. at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department. Pancake breakfast, entertainment, Santa Secret Shop and a visit and gift from Santa Himself, all for $7.00 per person. (Santa Secret Shop is not included in admission, but all its items will be $2 each.)
Morningside is sponsoring a Food & Toy Drive to support three local families in the area. If you wish to donate a non-perishable food item, new toy or a cash donation, you can bring it to the Town office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21.
Next Morningside work session, Dec. 13, 7:30 at the Municipal Center. For information about All Things Morningside, 301-736-2300.
Senior Holiday Luncheon: Turkey and Bingo
I enjoyed being with the other old folks at the Morningside Senior Holiday Luncheon, a full turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Thank you to the Recreation Committee: Susan Mullins, Regina Foster, Shaniquia Townsend and Micheryl Townsend. Student Volunteers included Savannah Foster and Kaleena Pearson.
Also, Town Council Members, Liaison Sharon Fowler, Vice Mayor Brad Wade, Councilman John Anthony, and Morningside Police Officers Chief Stevenson, Corporal Mitchell, and Sgt. Szmidt, the Bingo Caller. Sgt. Szmidt did a great job!
Don Lampton was the first Bingo winner, followed by Johnny Richardson, Mary Lampton, Marge Treblay and Rutha Thompson. I didn't win at Bingo, but I won a drawing for one of the center pieces. It was a fun event. Thanks!
Academia
In honor of the late lamented La Reine High School, Bishop McNamara HS invites you to their La Reine Throwback Basketball Game on Jan. 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. The La Reine players will be sporting special uniforms as they take on Elizabeth Seton HS. Tickets go on sale the week of the game through the BMHS website.
The La Reine Science & Innovation Center will have its Grand Opening Saturday, March 18, 2023. The Center is in Bishop McNamara's front yard, on Marlboro Pike.
Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School, attended by high schoolers in the Morningside-Skyline area, is rated #8 football team by The Washington Post. It currently has a standing of 10-1.
Changing landscape
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum reopened Oct. 14 with eight new and renovated galleries in the west wing. The planetarium and museum store also reopened, along with the new Mars Café. The east wing of the museum will remain closed while it is renovated. Free timed-entry passes are required to visit the west wing and can be reserved on the museum’s website.
The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, next door to Air & Space, will undergo a major renovation of its interior and plaza starting in 2025, the largest reimagining of the museum in its history.
Sheriff High
Sheriff Melvin C. High, of Upper Marlboro, died Nov. 17 at the Washington Hospital Center. He was 78. I have a special fondness for him because he gave a beautiful eulogy at my husband Jack's funeral. At that time High was Prince George's Chief of Police, just as Jack had been some years earlier. Sheriff High had a long career in law enforcement, having served with the Metropolitan PD and as Chief of Police in Norfolk and Prince George's, before serving 12 years as Sheriff. He is survived by his wife Brenda and their daughter, Tracy.
John Alishouse
John C. Alishouse, 87, of Upper Marlboro, died Oct. 17 at Fort Washington Health Center. He grew up in Indiana and was a longtime booster of Indiana U. He moved to Maryland to work at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration. He retired in 1996 after 38 years, to focus on skiing and tennis. He was an active member of the DC Ski Club. Survivors include nephews Robert and Thomas Legg.
George Proctor
George Edward Proctor, Jr., 70, of North Carolina and formerly of Ft. Washington, died Aug. 20 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, N.C. He was the third of the twelve children of George and Mary Lucille Proctor. He graduated from the Maryland Drafting Institute. He leaves a large extended family, many of whom were at St. John's in Clinton for the funeral and burial on Sept. 9.
Joseph A. Neal
Joseph Arthur Neal, 90, died at his home in Clinton on Oct. 24. After graduating with honors as Valedictorian from Lakewood High School, Joseph graduated from Rutgers University, received a Medical Degree from University of Pennsylvania, and joined the United States Air Force where he served with distinction for 30 years retiring at the rank of Colonel. He's survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret; sons David and Jonathan, daughter Janice; and brother Alvester. Services were at Lee's with later burial at Arlington.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Louise Lantz, Mary Straud and longtime Senator Mike Miller, Dec. 3; Mark Witherow, Jr. and La’Keshia Johnson, Dec. 4; Denise (Eskew) Simms, Dec. 5; Mae Boone, Sandra Mickey and Brian Doyle, Dec. 7; Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Dec. 7; Crystal Pruitt and Charles Boxley, Dec. 8.