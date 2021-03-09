On February 25, at 6:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man died in a crash along Kirby Road and Marwood Drive in Clinton. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His '96 Toyota Camry was struck by a 2019 Dodge ProMaster City van. The van driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Prince George's County Police knew the name of the victim, but nothing else — he used a P.O. Box for an address. The only traceable item they found was a business card for John McHale, manager of Eastover Auto Parts in Forestville where Joe was employed. John, who happens to be my son, thought I should publicize this sad story and maybe locate Joe's next of kin.
"Joe" is the victim's first name. His full name won't make the press until police find next of kin and/or where Joe lived.
Cpl. Jason Tyler, of the County Police, visited Eastover. He learned from John that Joe had been employed there as a driver for 12 years. However, John was unable to provide much information because Joe didn't talk about family or home.
However, John has since found this information on Joe's original job application: He was born July 15, 1960. He attended Brandywine Elementary, graduated from Gwynn Park High School and served in the Army, retiring as sergeant. In the 1990s he worked for Ourisman Chevrolet and B&M Auto.
John remembers Joe as a homebody who loved watching westerns, a "quiet, thoughtful gentleman, an early-riser who usually showed up an hour early for work, a hard-worker, always quick to jump in and help other employees." He's sad to lose a nice guy and a longtime employee.
It's essential to find a relative who can claim Joe's body and give him the burial he deserves.
Cpl. Jason Tyler Badge #2774 is in charge of this case and welcomes any information on next of kin or where he lived. His number is 301-731-4422.
Neighbors & other good people
Debra Strachan graduated from Suitland H.S. in 1981, and went on to a 36-year career with the federal government, most recently Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command. She started work at 15 as a housekeeper at Suitland Nursing Home, trained in nursing, began her federal career with the Department of the Navy, eventually becoming an Electronic Acquisition Specialist. Now retired, she lives in Upper Marlboro and has recently been honored for her long career.
Washington Auxiliary Bishop Michael Fisher is moving north to be the new bishop of Buffalo, N.Y. In his early years as a priest, he served as pastor of Holy Family Parish in Hillcrest Heights, 1995-99.
Town of Morningside
The Morningside Town Meeting will be on Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Town elections for two Council seats is coming up May 3. More into to follow.
Changing landscape
Via Roma Restaurant has opened across from the new immigration building in Camp Springs. For now, there is carryout only. They also have a coffee bar and breakfast starting at 7 p.m.
The Temple Hill Road Bridge remains closed to traffic while the Department of Public Works & Transportation completes a total reconstruction of the bridge. The bridge, located over Pea Hill Branch in Clinton, failed under the severity of a storm, resulting in its closure. A detour is in place.
Washington's cherry blossoms will peak between April 2 and April 5. The Cherry Blossom Festival will span March 20 to April 11 and feature numerous events to celebrate the blooms.
A 60-bed inpatient rehab hospital is planned for Bowie, to serve patients recovering from stroke, neurological disorders, brain and spiral cord injuries, amputations and more, and would offer 24-hour nursing care. The builder, Encompass Health Corp, plans a mid-2022 opening.
The Museum of the Bible and the International Spy Museum have both reopened.
Cicadas will soon emerge in tremendous numbers. They are from Brood X, and have been living underground for the past 17 years.
There's a new First Lady high up in a tulip tree at the National Arboretum in NE Washington. The female bald eagle arrived a few weeks ago and has pushed out and displaced the last First Lady. It seems to be okay with her mate, Mr. President.
Mary's virus report
I have had no reaction to my two Pfizer shots, and I'm relieved that most of my family has also had them. Before long we'll go back to family parties.
However, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, Maryland had 383,170 cases, 468 just in the last day. Also, there have been 7,905 deaths with 26 the last day.
A new vaccination site has opened at a minor league baseball stadium in Charles County; appointments available. Vaccine doses are increasing at existing sites, doubling in Prince George's County.
After a Covid "uptick," 200 Naval Academy midshipmen have been moved from Bancroft Hall to an off-campus hotel where they are not allowed to have guests and the Academy serves meals to them directly during their stay.
May they rest in peace
* Dorothy M. Lanham, 98, of Upper Marlboro, who was born in Meadows Maryland (where Joint Base Andrews is now), died March 15. She was an R.N. at the historic Freedmen's Hospital (now, Howard University). Her husband Brooke Lanham, Sr. predeceased her. Survivors include children, grand- and great-grandchildren. Services were at Holy Redeemer Church in Washington with burial at Cheltenham.
* Jacob Siegel, 99, who spent 40 years with the Census Bureau before retiring in 1983 as a senior statistician died Oct. 26 at his home in Rockville. He was a lecturer at Georgetown and former president of the Population Association of America.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my Texas daughter Therese Gallegos and Belinda Benavidaz, March 14; Jacob Thompson, Jose Gryskewicz and Jonathan Capps, March 15; Constance Bennett and my great-grandson Riley McHale, March 16; Sharon Ryan, Helene Williams, Judy Bornman and Alysha Perez, March 18; Kristopher Calhoun and my longtime Skyline neighbor Audrey Pridgen, March 19.
Gladys Davidson would turn 104 on March 20. She was born in 1917. If you know her, let me know.
Happy St. Patrick's Day to my readers — Irish or not!