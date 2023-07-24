"Prayer with Purpose" Honoring Our Past, Inspiring Our Present, Transforming Our Future" is the 80th Anniversary Prayer Breakfast at First Baptist Church of Highland Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29. This breakfast at the banquet hall at this church, located 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, is a historic celebration honoring the legacy of services, the strength of membership and the support of community partners.
There will be prayers, a buffet breakfast, music, fellowship and other things to enjoy, such as Januari Hester's Artistic Dance Xpressions as well as the Spoken Word by the Washington School for Girls students. This program will have FOX5 anchor and host, Marissa Mitchell, as the mistress of ceremonies. Tickets are $50 for each person and there are tables available for $400 for 8 guests. Make your check or money order payable to WSNCNW/Attn 80th Anniversary Prayer and mail to P.O. Box 91032, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Annual crab feasts
The Annual Crab Feast on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2-6 p.m. at St. Thomas Church at 14300 St. Thomas Church Road, Upper Marlboro, where crabs will be served from 2-5 p.m.. This the all you can eat crabs, chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob and drinks.
Advance tickets cost $50 for adults and $25 for children. Prices at the door on Aug. 26 will be $60 for adults. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Tickets can be purchased at the church office or online at sthomascroom.org or by contacting Debbie Richards on 301-980-5274.
Happy 90th birthday
This was indeed a wonderful presentation recently honoring the 90th birthday for Doris Stokes in Waldorf. The decorations, the music, the smiling faces and the pleasant weather was indeed a good time for her children grandchildren, cousins, other relatives, neighbors, and former workers to enjoy this special time with Doris Stokes. Yes, people traveled to Waldorf from several places in Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., to enjoy this very special occasion. On the top Doris Stokes was a white headpiece which was decorated with orange and white flowers with pretty green trimmings were "It's My 90th" was put on the headpiece.
Everyone held up their special glasses filled with sparkling cider as toast was given for Doris, There was delicious foods-ribs, shrimp, chicken, crabs, salads with several dressing, macaroni and cheese, water and other drinks. And there were plenty of deserts, decorated cupcakes and a beautiful decorated cake with white icing, topped with orange and white flowers with green trimming.
Everyone enjoyed the decorations, the music, the foods, the singing and each other. Special thanks to her children, Tracey, Robert, Jr. and Dwane as well as to her grandchild, Delainey.