"Prayer with Purpose" Honoring Our Past, Inspiring Our Present, Transforming Our Future" is the 80th Anniversary Prayer Breakfast at First Baptist Church of Highland Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29. This breakfast at the banquet hall at this church, located 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, is a historic celebration honoring the legacy of services, the strength of membership and the support of community partners.

There will be prayers, a buffet breakfast, music, fellowship and other things to enjoy, such as Januari Hester's Artistic Dance Xpressions as well as the Spoken Word by the Washington School for Girls students. This program will have FOX5 anchor and host, Marissa Mitchell, as the mistress of ceremonies. Tickets are $50 for each person and there are tables available for $400 for 8 guests. Make your check or money order payable to WSNCNW/Attn 80th Anniversary Prayer and mail to P.O. Box 91032, Washington, D.C. 20090.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters