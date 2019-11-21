Want to drive a school bus? Prince George’s County needs you.
There was a bus driver fair at the Skyline Administrative Building (formerly Skyline School), for men and women who wanted to apply to drive a school bus. The fair was held Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Sad to say, it’s too late by the time you read this in the paper. Perhaps the fair will be rescheduled. The building is at 6311 Randolph Road; maybe you could just drop by there.
Or, I suggest going to www.pgcps.org and ask for application information.
Who wouldn’t love to drive a school bus?
Neighbors and other good people
• James V. “Jim” Reilly of Skyline has retired from the Prince George’s Fire/EMS Department as assistant fire chief with 24 years’ service. He will, however, continue as a civilian in the Prince George’s Office of the Fire Marshal.
• Yvonne Garvin of Skyline is proud of great-grandsons Malik, 10, and Micah, 7, sons of Tamara and Reginal Boozer. They are on the honor roll at Imagine Morningside Charter School. They’re busy with scouts, track, football and Bible school and have accumulated a host of medals, ribbons, certificates and trophies.
• Charles B. Mills, retired Army staff sergeant, formerly of District Heights, died Nov. 3 in Charlotte Hall. He was the father of Madeline Baker, Charles and George Mills, and grandfather of four. Funeral Mass was at St. Bernardine’s with burial at Arlington.
• Skip Groff, 70, died last February. He was a radio DJ and producer with a strip-mall vintage record shop, Yesterday and Today. His Air Force family moved often, but finally settled in Suitland where Skip graduated from high school. Some of you might remember him.
• Priscilla Jones, Croom columnist for The Enquirer-Gazette, had a sweet tribute to St. Thomas Church in last week’s issue. It brought to mind the several times I attended services in that beautiful, historic church which dates to the mid-1700s. I thought particularly about the funerals of my dear next-door neighbors, Ted and Lee Burke. They were buried from the church and rest now in the church cemetery.
Morningside Sportsmen hold reunion
Dave Williams sent this report on the Sportsmen’s Club reunion at Bert’s 50s Diner in Mechanicsville: “Bert’s was fun as usual, we had friends from Delaware to South Carolina and West Virginia, about 35 in all. Francine and Tommy Alexander, who owned The Village Barn, showed up and we hadn’t seen them in many years. Sorry you missed it hope you can make the next one which is on April 29, 2020.”
Changing landscape
A Local Impact Grant, by the County Council, will help fund such projects as asbestos removal at Crossland High School and a child development playground at Friendly High.
Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission has changed its name. It is now WSSC Water. As the largest water utility in Maryland, they say, “Not having water in our name was confusing.” They also have a bold, new logo.
Volunteer, for the love of animals
Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility seeks individuals who have a passion for animals. They offer volunteer opportunities — for adults looking to get involved, students looking to fulfill their community service requirements for graduation or court-ordered community service.
They suggest you come visit them at Animal Services Facility, 3750 Brown Station Road in Upper Marlboro, or call 301-780-7220. For more information visit: www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/2190/Volunteer.
Morningside Memories: 30 years ago
The Morningside senior citizens held an election of officers at their Jan. 15, 1980, meeting. Vera Chaney was tapped for president. Other officers were: Harry Carnes, vice president; Alvina Beardmore, secretary; and Louise Rousseaux, treasurer.
Community Director George Catloth and Recreation Association President Grover Estep came and discussed new activities for the Seniors.
Anyone interested in joining the senior citizens’ bowling group were invited to call Liz or Frank Harper.
By the way, George Catloth was Santa for the Morningside Sportsmen’s Club’s annual Canned Goods Food Drive. Thirty-five members of the club, plus some of their children, spent seven hours caravanning through Morningside and Skyline on Dec. 15 (1979). George Playfair estimated about 90% of the families in the community donated.
Mary Ann Cook, owner of Tastee Freez
Mary Ann Cook, 70, who along with her husband Tommy, once owned the Tastee Freez on Suitland Road, died at her home Nov. 1.
I believe they once lived in Morningside though I can’t find them in any of my Morningside directories.
Mary Ann was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital to Rodrick and Annabelle Thomas of Bradbury Heights. And it was in Bradbury Heights that Mary Ann met her future husband, Tommy Cook Sr.
At some time after that, the Cooks bought the Tastee Freez. They later sold it, and eventually it turned into the current Orleans Catering (ribs, chicken, beef, etc.).
She was predeceased by her father, son Tommy Cook Jr. and sister Linda Betts. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Tommy, son Jimmy, daughter Tammy, her mother, sister Brenda, eight grandchildren and six great-grands. Services were at Brinsfield Funeral Home with burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Ben Gryskewicz and Mike Waby, Nov. 24; Ray Call, Avanna Williams and Andrew Gryskewicz, Nov. 25; Julie Koch-Michael and Darryl Moss, Nov. 26; Arthur Rose, Nov. 27; Thomas Shipman Sr., Nov. 28; and Devin Kane Blade, Nov. 29.
Happy anniversary to former Morningside Council Member Gary and Ivy Kline, Nov. 28.
A blessed Thanksgiving to my readers. I’m grateful for them!