For the 37th year in a row, the Arbor Day Foundation — in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters — has named Prince George's County a Tree City USA.
Prince George's has achieved Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day.
The Tree City USA program has been greening up cities and towns across America since 1976. It's a nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and increase their public trees.
And here's an organization honoring my county:
Prince George’s has been named the #1 Digital County in the United States in the 19th annual Digital Counties Survey, in the large population category.
The survey, conducted by the Center for Digital Government (CDG), identifies best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage open data, collaboration and shared services, enhance cybersecurity, and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.
I'm proud to live in Prince George's County!
Town of Morningside: Movie Night, July 30
Bring chairs & blankets and join your neighbors in the field next to the Town Hall for a night of friendship and a free movie on Friday, July 30, beginning when it gets dark (about 8:30). Bring your own refreshments or purchase them there.
The movie is "The Secret Life of Pets" (PG), 1 hour, 40 minutes. Other movie nights will be Friday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 27.
Updates or other movie information: 301-736-2300 or check the website, www.morningsidemd.gov.
Neighbors & other good people
Ruth Sanford, the matriarch of one of Morningside's founding families, turns 96 on August 8. She will be celebrating her birthday with her 3 daughters; 2 great-granddaughters, Mandi & Megan; and 4 great-great-grandchildren, Sofia 7, Stella 6, Weston 3, & Wren 10 months. Ruth, I miss your newsy phone calls back in the days when you lived on Allies Road.
Joan Williams, of Suitland, a member of St. Philip's choir and my long-suffering piano teacher, died July 16. I'll pay tribute to this amazing woman in next week's column.
Fr. Everett Pearson, pastor of Mt. Calvary Catholic Church in Forestville, hosted a 30th anniversary party at the rectory for his 1991 Ordination Class of the Archdiocese of Washington with his fellow priests. Five priests were ordained. Four of them attended the celebration: Fr. Everett Pearson, Fr. Mike Salah, Fr. Bob Buchmeier, and Fr. Phil Parent. The 5th priest, Fr. Derek Georg, was not there; sadly, he has died.
Suitland High '65 has multi-year reunion coming up
Suitland High's Class of 1965 is planning a multi-year reunion for November 6 in Annapolis.
I checked the website and found this information: The reunion will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Annapolis, Saturday, Nov. 6, as well as an informal get-together at Mike's Restaurant in Riva on Friday evening and a Sunday Brunch at Yellowfin. A tour of the school is planned for Saturday and, if they get enough interest, there'll be a Golf Outing on Friday morning at Bowie Golf Club.
Everyone who plans to attend should fill out an RSVP for the events they plan to participate in, so we can get a headcount. You can find everything else you need to know by going to shs.myevent.com.
Changing landscape
For three weeks in September, more than 610,000 white flags, each about a foot tall, representing the American lives lost to Covid-19 and holding written memories from loved ones, will be packed tightly into 60-foot-by-60-foot quadrants on 20 acres near the Washington Monument and the National Museum of African American History.
The Washington Monument has reopened to the public seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required inside the Monument, regardless of vaccination status. To buy tickets, go to recreation.gov.
Jeff Bezos not only went into space, but he also has given $200 million to the National Air and Space Museum.
I'm back!
I'm back from a lovely week in Saginaw, Mich. I rode with daughter Sheila and her daughters Leah and Claire who are in their 20s and had never been to Ohio or Michigan. I was delighted to give them a tour of my childhood home; a large Victorian house built about 1860, where brother Tom still lives with his wife Evelyn.
We stayed with sister Rosie who has a beautiful swimming pool—everyone else swam but it was too cool for me. Daughter Kathleen drove up from the Cincinnati area and joined us. My youngest sister Stella took the girls to some local pubs (like The Big Ugly Fish) and to a concert (Chicago-style music) on the banks of the Saginaw River. We had pleasant weather the whole time (while you were boiling here in Maryland).
Dr. Feeney: Prince George's teacher and superintendent
Dr. Edward J. Feeney, 92, former superintendent of the Prince George's County Public Schools, formerly of Camp Springs, died July 1 at his home in Catonsville.
He grew up in Maine. At age 19, he fielded constituent concerns from all over Maine while his boss, Sen. Owen Brewster, stumped the nation unsuccessfully for the 1952 Republican presidential nomination. When Brewster was defeated, Feeney came to Washington as an aide to Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.) at the height of McCarthy's campaign to discover Communists in government.
After less than a year with McCarthy, in 1953, he left politics and became an elementary school teacher. He moved to Prince George's—at one time he lived on Wilkins Drive in Camp Springs—and worked his way to the top of the school system.
He served as Superintendent of the Prince George's County Public Schools from 1976 to 1984. His longevity is due in part to the fact that he is regarded as having improved education in the County—achievement test scores for the county's 112,000 students rose in almost all grades. He retired from PGCPS in 1984 after 30 years of service.
Dr. Feeney is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Feeney, six children and many grand- and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was at Saint Mark's Church in Catonsville.
After working with Communist-hunter Joe McCarthy, Dr. Feeney said he decided "hurting people and tearing people down was not my idea of a purpose in life."
That's when he took up teaching elementary school.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Bill Curcio and Dr. Thomas DeGraba, July 25; Jennifer Booth, July 26; Floyd Shields, Connie Robbins and Patricia Rosetta, July27; Matthew Gryskewicz, Kenny Hunt and Jason Nichols, July 28; Gary Barnes, July 29; Helen Rawlett and Helen Cordero, July 30; John Short, Paula Boxley and Howard C. Booth, July 31; Carolyn Dade, Aug. 1; Chris Webb, Cornel Gotshall and Samantha Wade, Aug. 3; Victoria Levanduski, Laura Cook and Sallee Bixler, Aug. 4.
Happy anniversary to William and Orva Heissenbuttel on their 74th, Aug. 3.