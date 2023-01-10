I think Prince George's is booming. I hope the new, possible, FBI building will be a part of the boom.
Coming up is a 130,000-square-foot facility, Amazon’s first station built for itself, from the ground up, in Greater Washington. The company signed the lease this month for the site, 3700 Forestville Road in Forestville. Amazon says it's expected to open in 2023.
The General Services Administration has awarded a $173 million construction contract to Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. to renovate 4600 Silver Hill Road in the Suitland Federal Center for the Bureau of Labor Statistics to relocate there. The BLS, which is part of the Department of Labor, will join the building’s present tenants, including the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Iverson Mall sold for $20 million last Tuesday at a foreclosure auction after its prior owner defaulted on a loan it took out. The group is studying various options for the Temple Hills property at Branch Avenue and Silver Hill Road, but it’s too soon to discuss specifics.
Some of my kids—Kathleen, Mike and Therese—had jobs at Iverson Mall. As for me, I didn't work there, but I sure did shop there. I loved the music store, the bookstore, the pet shop, the Chinese restaurant, Woodys and Wards.
Town of Morningside
Morningside's monthly Town Meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Also, I've been told that a man's body was found in the little cemetery up the hill behind the Municipal Building. He apparently died of natural causes. I'll try to learn more about who he was. And why he died there.
Neighbors & other good people
Warren Paul Bussler, 82, of Davidsonville, died April 9 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He initially attended school at St. Francis Xavier in Washington but finished elementary at Mount Calvary in Forestville and graduated from Suitland High School. He retired as a master electrician after a long career with the Government Printing Office. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Julia; daughter Stacy and her husband Patrick Callahan and their five children.
My son John and his wife Michelle, of Columbia, celebrated their 26th Anniversary at Catonsville Gourmet Seafood. Michelle says, "Great service and the food was delicious!"
Donna Young emailed that in last week's obit for her dad, Don Young, I said he died on Dec. 19th, the anniversary of his wife Carmina's death. Instead, it was the 6th anniversary of her death; she died on Dec. 19, 2016.
Speaking of Carmina, I'm reminded of the time she came to my door, bringing a small vial of water from Lourdes (French city where the Blessed Mother appeared) for my husband Jack who was very sick.
Did you know Judy?
Judy Waby lived in Skyline. She was married to Conrad, and they had three sons. But she is best remembered as Skyline's trouble-maker—she was always protesting: the quality of hotdogs in school lunches, the tear-down of trees behind her Ladd Road home, being fired for feeding the squirrels at her job. I learned not to go to hearings with her because she'd be thrown out and I'd have to find a way home. She was regularly asked to leave Skyline Citizens' meetings.
She finally moved to Canada, where she was in trouble almost before she could unpack. In desperation, they put her on a bus, drove her to the border and dropped her off, back in the USA.
I always enjoyed Judy and followed her trail of protests, then lost contact in about 2015.
This week I received an email from her (she'd finally found it). She has been living in a Quality Inn in Bellingham, Wash., since Oct. 1, 2017, because she got "illegally evicted from the Ponderosa in Reno."
Now that I am in touch with her, I'll let you know what happens next. It's bound to be interesting.
Places to go & things to do
Tea & Tour Program: Bring your club or group to Darnall’s Chance House Museum, in Upper Marlboro, to learn about the 18th-century women who lived here. Follow your tour with a dainty repast of scones, fruit, and other delectable desserts. Visit the gift shop to peruse their selection of history-themed items. This program is for groups of 14-21 people. $15/person. Reservations required: 301-952-8010.
For Civil War enthusiasts: The Surratt House is a historic house and house-museum located at 9110 Brandywine Road, Clinton. The house is named for John and Mary Surratt, who built it in 1852. Mary Surratt was hanged in 1865 for being a co-conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. The Surratt House has a charming Gift Shop. Hours: Thursday & Friday: tours begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, walk-ins welcomed 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sunday thru Wednesday. Admission: adults, $5; seniors, $4; students (5-18), $2; 4 & under, free. Information: 301-868-1121.
Remembering June Hall
June Hall, my neighbor and friend, died nine years ago this week, and someone emailed and asked me to remember her. She died Jan. 3, 2014, at a nursing home in Jacksonville, Fla. Her husband Edwin Hall predeceased her. Daughters Barbara and Amanda, grand- and great-grandchildren survive her. June is buried at Cheltenham Veteran's Cemetery.
June was born in Colorado but lived much of her life in Skyline. She was deeply religious, which guided her life. I remember her taking a friend to a women's prison in Washington, to attend a prayer meeting. And even more impressive, driving a friend home in Washington through the riots following the death of Dr. King.
One of her many passions was volunteering with the Laubach Literacy Council.
I remember her well, and maybe you do, too.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Curtis DeMarco Knowles, Kathleen Giroux, Joanie Mangum, and my son Mike McHale, Jan. 14; Robert Koch, Jan. 15; Dolly Wood (VFW), Jan. 16; Nikial M. Boston, Jan. 17; Dennis Seaman and Linda Cullinan, Jan. 19; June Nicholson, Gina Glagola Hull and my sister Stella Thelen, Jan. 20.
Happy Anniversary to Gary and Melody Barnes, Jan. 14; and to Frank and Sharleen Kelly Cappella, their 68th on Jan. 15.