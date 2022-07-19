Our County Fair is back! And will be at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro September 8-11. It’ll all be there: 4-H Livestock and Crafts, Beautiful Baby Contest, Venders, Exhibitors, Performers and Rides.
Hours: Thursday & Friday, 5 to 10pm.; Saturday, 11am to 10pm.; Sunday, 11am. to 6pm. Admission: up to age 13, $5; ages 13 and older, $6. Thursday night free for ages 55+.
As for Rides: single, $1.75; book of 30, $40; book of 50, $60.
The Prince George’s County Fair began in 1842 as a friendly gathering for local farmers to showcase their produce and livestock and have a little fun. It has the distinction of being the oldest running Fair in Maryland.
It started out as mostly livestock and field crops, eventually came to include women’s arts as well, with competitions for the best jams, jellies, canned goods, pies, breads, cookies, clothing, quilts and handicrafts. It was (and is) quite an honor to be deemed the Best in the County!
By the way, Volunteers are needed! To volunteer or for more information about the Fair, call 301-404-5566.
Town of Morningside: National Night Out
National Night Out 2022 will be celebrated in Morningside Tuesday, August 2, as the biggest Crime Prevention event of the year. Lock your doors and spend the evening outside with your neighbors. Hours are 5:30 to 8:30pm.
Enjoy free food, drinks, games, music, give-a-ways, police demos and more. Join your neighbors, celebrating the Morningside community and police partnership!
The Morningside Independence Day Parade
I was there. Where were you?
I got ready for the Parade by purchasing American flags for the Daughters of St. Anne who have a convent in Skyline. They have come here from Eritrea, in Eastern Africa, to work with the Eritrean community in the Washington area.
I walked over with them, met up with grandson Conor McHale and his daughter Mary. And we waved our flags big time, as did many all along the Parade route, from the Firehouse to the VFW.
The Parade featured entries from the Town, including Mayor Cann and Council Members, Police Department and the Fire Department. Members of the VFW Auxiliary drove by, handing out poppies. And about a dozen candidates for the upcoming election drove past, some finding time to shake hands. Candy was tossed and granddaughter Mary was quick to grab it up.
A man in one of the cars leaned out as he passed the flag-waving Sisters and hollered, “God bless you!”
As the Parade came to an end, there was about a mile of cars backed up, and, I assume, some pretty mad drivers.
I missed the members of Suitland Road Baptist Church who used to set up chairs and hand out water. I was, however, delighted to have my friend Kathy Elborne show up. And Wayne Gordon was there with his camera. But there were very few under the Baptist tree with me this year.
The Parade ended all too soon. May it be longer next year!
Neighbors & other good people
In Ruth Sanford’s obituary last week, I failed to mention her grandson Craig Alan Crowl, son of Marjorie and John Crowl. He joined the U.S. Marines at 18, right out of high school, and served six years before dying in a Marine operation in 1996. He was only 24, surely a great sadness in Ruth’s life.
My sister-in-law, Evelyn Mudd, died after a long illness July 10 in Saginaw, Mich. I’ll tell you next week a little more about this amazing woman who married my brother Tom.
Congratulations to Kristen and Julian Ehiem on the birth of their twins, Ambrose and Teresa. Before her marriage to Julian, Kristen was Parish Secretary at St. Philip’s Church.
Changing landscape
County Executive Angela Alsobrooks recently announced plans for the redevelopment of the county’s former regional hospital (Prince George’s Hospital) site in Cheverly into a $500 million mixed-use area with shops, hotels, grocery stores and more. The project will span 26 acres and include 1,000 housing units, 40,000 square feet of retail outlets and space for grocery stores and a new hotel. The Prince George’s Hospital Center closed in 2021. The new U. of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center has replaced it.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 7607 Crain Highway, Upper Marboro, hosted its Grand Opening on the 4th of July at the Osborne Shopping Center. Hours are 7am-9pm M-F, 8am-9pm Sat., 8am-9pm Sunday. 301-574-8069. (Other Tropical Smoothie locations: 8805 Woodyard Rd., Clinton; Joint Base Andrews; and coming up in Ritchie Station Court.)
A growing mix of tenants have signed on with National Harbor developer Peterson Cos. for space at the waterfront development since the start of the pandemic, including Bombay Street Food, Silver Diner and Tom’s Watch Bar.
Fogo will replace McLoone’s Pier House, which opened in 2010 but closed at 141 National Plaza amid the pandemic. The space overlooks the water and includes patio seating. The Fogo chain started in 1979 and features fresh cuts of fire-roasted meats, along with salads and traditional Brazilian cocktails.
A home at 6012 Offut Drive, in Skyline, has sold for $390,000.
Mike Trimboli, Suitland High Wrestler
Mike Trimboli Sr., 76, died January 21 after a three-year battle with throat cancer. He lived in the Morgan Road home his parents, Michael and Phyllis Trimboli, bought way back when Morningside was young.
Mike graduated in 1963 from Suitland High School where he was on the Gymnastics & Wrestling Team.
His official obituary tells us, “He lived a grateful life, retiring from the Norfolk Southern Railroad and donating to many charities in the twilight of his life.”
Survivors include “two loving grandchildren and family whom he dearly adored.” Services were February 5 at Advent Cremation & Funeral Services in Falls Church.
Thank you to Sue Mason and Dice West Jr. for sending me this obit. Sorry I’m late running it.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Virginia Price, July 23; Angela Surratt, July 24; Bill Curcio and Thomas DeGraba, July 25; Jennifer Booth, July 26; Floyd Shields, Connie Robbins and Patricia Rosetta, July 27; Matthew Gryskewicz, Kenny Hunt and Jason Nichols, July 28; and Gary Barnes, July 29.
God bless America, land that I love!