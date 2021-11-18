The latest buzz in the D.C. Metropolitan area is the ending of contractual and lease disputes between Captain White’s Seafood and the owners of the behemoth company that owns the Wharf and Hoffman-Madison. Captain White, who had been a staple of the Wharf for decades, decided to move to Oxon Hill when D.C. courts ruled in the landlords favor.
Prince Georgians on social media seemed all too thrilled at the thought and are welcoming with open arms the coming of Captain White’s large, white barge. While most consumers salivate dreaming of Captain White’s sea of delectables, pun intended, I can’t help but allow my fear of something larger lurking within the seafood to cloud my mind. Knowing that most of the seafood from the Wharf derives from the Chesapeake and Potomac Rivers seriously causes concern and angst. Foreign chemicals polluting both waterways are permeating through the water into the nearby soil and all life forms therein.
This foreign “forever chemical,” has been found in every human since its inception in the 1940’s; Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or simply called PFAS, is a man-made, highly toxic chemical compound that is vastly destructive to the environment and the human body. Effects includes, liver damage, cancer, disease of the thyroid and pancreas, impacting hormone levels, decreased infertility and increased risk of asthma. There are no enforceable federal laws, regulations or standards limiting contact and how safe the water is for consumption, nor has the health concerns triggered a response equitable to the level of severity.
In fact, the Center for Disease Control and the Environmental Protection Agency regulation on what levels are manageable varies. Although the EPA set a health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion; companies like Dupont, the main culprits of dispersing this chemical into communities aided not only in the research presented to House Committees on the health effects, but also aided in writing guidelines for the EPA.
Can we trust that?
This past hot sweltering summer, out of grave concern, I traversed through thick wooded areas to gather water samples from Piscataway Creek just downstream from Joint Base Andrews. This site was selected in part because the base fire department without cease flushes their firefighting retardants into the creek behind their training facility. I was aching to uncover what was truly in the water. Collected samples were sent off to a private lab and the wait began. The results came back startling; the lab detected a combination of several PFAS compounds at 2,800 parts per trillion.
Immediately, I alerted my entire county, state and federal representatives so that they could issue warnings and begin mitigating factors. PFAS ubiquitous contaminants are damaging the ecosystem and poisoning our bodies and the powers to be in Prince George’s have apparently taken this with a grain of salt. Prince George’s a predominately African American and minority county is already facing multiple environmental injustices and compounding PFAS is exacerbating the situation. Individuals with higher levels of PFAS increases the risk of a more severe COVID. The longterm effects are unknown and for many, this could potentially lead to an insurmountable number of doctor visits.
Last month, around the same time I alerted my elected representatives about this harmful forever chemical, the Biden-Harris Administration launched a plan to combat PFAS pollution and are accelerating their efforts to protect Americans, and the EPA is implementing a new roadmap. Remediation and regulation is crucial for the health and sustainability of our vibrant community and respectfully I urge leadership within Prince George’s to educate themselves and get on board.