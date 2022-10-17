We sometimes assume that heavy periods, pelvic pain or other troublesome symptoms are just part of being a woman. But in some cases, these symptoms can point to uterine fibroids. And many women who find out they have them, wish they’d known more, sooner. That’s why we’re sharing answers to some frequently asked questions about fibroids.

What is a fibroid?

Dr. Jonelle Samuel, Dr. Jessica Ton, and Dr. Rupen Baxi specialize in gynecologic surgery at Luminis Health.