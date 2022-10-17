We sometimes assume that heavy periods, pelvic pain or other troublesome symptoms are just part of being a woman. But in some cases, these symptoms can point to uterine fibroids. And many women who find out they have them, wish they’d known more, sooner. That’s why we’re sharing answers to some frequently asked questions about fibroids.
What is a fibroid?
Fibroids are benign muscular tumors that grow in and around the uterus. They can be tiny in size, barely visible to the human eye, or can grow to be the size of a grapefruit or larger.
What causes fibroids?
Medical researchers aren’t sure what causes fibroids to grow. But we do know they:
- Develop from an abnormal cell in muscle tissue
- May grow or shrink throughout your life
- May run in your family
- Seem to be connected to hormones and the menstrual cycle
- Are more common in African-American women
Are fibroids dangerous?
Fibroids are very common. And while they aren’t cancerous, they can significantly disrupt your day-to-day life, possibly requiring medication or surgery. Fibroids can also affect fertility and pregnancy.
How do fibroids impact pregnancy?
Depending on the size and location of fibroids, they can interfere with pregnancy by disrupting implantation and increasing risk for miscarriage.
What are the symptoms?
Since most fibroids don’t cause any symptoms, some women don’t realize they have them until a doctor sees signs during a routine pelvic exam. Other women, however, can experience intense symptoms, including:
- Abdominal or lower back pain
- Fullness or pressure in the lower stomach area
- Heavy or painful periods and bleeding between periods
- Pain during sex
- Pregnancy and labor complications
- Urinating more often or having trouble urinating
How are fibroids diagnosed?
Fibroids can be diagnosed during a routine pelvic exam. They can also be diagnosed through imaging tests such as:
- Pelvic ultrasound (most common)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Hysteroscopy
- Saline sonogram
Can fibroids go away on their own?
Fibroids can shrink on their own, which often happens after menopause. In fact, if you’re getting close to menopause and have fibroids, your doctor may recommend not treating them. Your doctor also might not recommend treatment if your fibroids are small or aren’t causing any symptoms. But your care team will continue to check during routine exams to make sure the fibroids haven’t grown.
When should I call a doctor about my symptoms?
If you’re experiencing enough pain or blood loss during your period that you can’t take part in your daily activities, talk to your provider. It’s always a good idea to check in when you have a concern about your body, and that includes when you have any of the symptoms we’ve mentioned. Your doctor may recommend special tests to check for fibroids.
How do I know if I need surgery?
Treatment options depend on your symptoms, the size and location of your fibroids, and factors in your life such as if you’re thinking of becoming pregnant or nearing menopause. Many new technologies mean there are more options than ever before for women with fibroids, including non-surgical or minimally invasive treatments. Many of these options are also uterine-sparing, meaning that they do not require surgical removal of the uterus.
Options include:
Acessa, or laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation (lap-RFA), a minimally invasive procedure that uses targeted heat to shrink fibroids.
Myomectomy, which is surgical removal of fibroids while leaving the uterus in place.
Uterine fibroid embolization, which is a procedure to shrink fibroids by blocking off their blood supply.
Medications: Certain medications are also available to help manage fibroid symptoms in some patients.
While fibroids don’t “grow back” once removed, new fibroids can still develop after surgery. So, some women choose to have a hysterectomy, surgery to remove the uterus, as a permanent solution.
Here when you need us
We know that any new diagnosis can feel overwhelming. But it’s important to remember you aren’t alone. Help is always just one conversation away, and there are many ways we can help ease the symptoms fibroids can cause.