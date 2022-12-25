Deneen Richmond

Healthcare should be refreshingly easy. At Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC), we are committed to building a brighter, healthier future for our community. We accomplished a lot in 2022, and we are on a mission to do more in 2023.

The Luminis Health system is determined to break down barriers of health and deliver more high-quality, equitable health care in Prince George’s County and throughout the State of Maryland. Three years ago, Doctors Community Hospital joined with Anne Arundel Health System to better meet the needs of patients, grow in a sustainable way, and provide greater access to care — closer to home. By forming Luminis Health, we are making major investments in our community and building upon our nearly 50-year legacy in Lanham.


Deneen Richmond is president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.