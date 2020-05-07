Remember to express thanks to mothers everywhere this weekend

May, the fifth month of the calendar year, has 31 days with some special days for just to remember some special events and happenings for the month. There are days which we commemorate or celebrate a special event. Some holidays are days when we are home from work, and special days days which are considered important days in our lives.
May 1 is May Day. Schools usually plan activities for the children such as wearing costumes and using colorful strings to put on the May Pole. Sometimes there are special foods to have as they play, sing and eat. And the dancing is a lot of fun.
A very important day is May 10, Mother’s Day, the second Sunday in May. Mothers are the people who indeed have been and continue to be a very important part of children’s lives. Yes, she was always there and always helpful to each of us. There is a special thank you to mothers who went the extra step and adopted a child or children. The child or children were taken into the family through legal means and raised as their own children. Then there is the grandmother who also welcomed the child and children into their heart, her home and her family. And there is the godmother who also indeed welcomed the child into their life. Then there is the neighbor, church member, coworker who also played an important part in the child’s life by her sharing of her time, energy and love.
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, all the different kinds of mothers and wherever they may be. Remember to express your thanks, love and appreciation to your mother and mothers everywhere.
Military days are also celebrated in May. There is Armed Forces Day on May 16 and National Maritime Day on May 22. Many thanks to the service men and women who all protect us now and in times past.