On April 8, 1951, a B-25 bomber took off from Andrews, had landing gear malfunction and crashed into the home of MSgt. Samuel and Dorothea Snyder on Lombardy Street in Morningside. Their two little girls, 6-year-old Kay and 8-week-old Rene, and their uncle Irvin Guyer, visiting from New Jersey, died in the fire.
Longtime Morningsiders know the story and I've often retold it in this column. It's a story that won't go away.
About 20 years ago, I was at the Surratt-Clinton Library when the librarian told me they'd gotten a call from a man in Kansas who wanted to talk to someone about the crash. I took his number and called him. He said he had been stationed at Bolling AFB at the time and was sent to the accident scene to help with cleanup. He said he had never been able to get it out of his head.
About 10 years ago, I received a call from a woman in New Jersey who told me she was the daughter of Irvin and Violet Guyer and she wanted to talk about the death of her dad who died in the crash. We talked a long time.
And now, Washington Post's John Kelly has related the whole story in his October 3 column. I was surprised that he'd turned up the court records I'd never been able to find.
The bomber pilot, Capt. Paul V. Chapman — on orders from Andrews — had the two crewmembers bail out. Then Capt. Chapman set the plane to crash in the Chesapeake Bay — also ordered by Andrews — and he bailed out. But the B-25 coasted over Andrews and Suitland Road and into the Snyder's house. He was indicted on three counts of murder, but found not guilty.
The survivors were awarded $234,507.87, at that time the largest ever by that court.
The street where it all occurred, Lombardy Road, was renamed Poplar Road. The house was rebuilt. The Snyders moved away. They never had any more children. The sad story — which happened 70 years ago — keeps resurfacing. It won't go away.
Town of Morningside: Chief Stevenson
Morningside's new Chief of Police, Wesley Stevenson, will be sworn in Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
The regular Town Meeting will be held following the ceremony. For information call 301-736-2300.
Morningside Halloween Happenings
Halloween in Morningside begins Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.
The Town is sponsoring a Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot, beginning at 6. If you want to participate, call the Town at 301-736-2300 to register your vehicle. A costume contest for all ages will follow. And there'll be an outdoor showing—on the big screen—of the classic Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus.
The event is free; refreshments will be for sale.
By the way, Morningside does not encourage door-to-door visits by the local ghosts and goblins.
Daughter Therese, her son Michael and I drove to the National Mall on Sunday, October 3, to visit artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," an art installation made up of white flags, each commemorating an American who has died of COVID.
The sea of those flags was overwhelming. Visitors — many of them mourners — walked among the flags, some writing notes on the flags. We saw the artist come through the flags to change the number on the wall. When we left, it was 700,327.
The extraordinary display was dismantled on Monday.
The next day Washington National Cathedral tolled its bells, one ring for each 1,000 Covid deaths. The mournful tolling lasted more than an hour.
Neighbors & other good people
Peg Richardson emailed that Suitland HS had its 30th Class Reunion at Colony South in 1991. She, like so many of us, is saddened over the closing and the demolition of Colony South.
Father G. Paul Herbert, pastor at St. Ignatius Church, Oxon Hill, from 2004 until he retired in 2009, at Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center in September,
There was ribbon-cutting for the bigger and better Tucker Road Ice Rink on Aug. 28. The Artic-themed 48,860-square-foot structure pays homage to Marylander Matthew Henson, who explored the Artic seven times. He was the great-great uncle of actress/philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, Oxon Hill HS graduate, class of 1966.
Changing landscape
The 7-Eleven on Auth Road—which was firebombed early the morning of May 29—looks like it's ready to reopen. At the time, the owner told a reporter that the culprits walked in like regular customers before pulling Molotov cocktails from a plastic bag and setting the building afire. Fortunately, no one was injured. I don't know if the bombers have been identified and arrested. But the refurbished store will soon reopen.
Crab DuJour is coming soon to Woodyard Crossing in Clinton. It's described as a Cajun Boil & Bar and offers dining-in or grab-and-go.
Does area code 202 mean anything to you? It's meant Washington D.C. for years. Well, there's a problem: Washington is running out of phone numbers. So, the area code for new applicants will be 771, sandwiched between 770 (in the Atlanta suburbs) and 772 (in east central Florida).
A home at 4410 Allies Road, in Morningside, just sold for $248,000.
Mary's COVID-19 report: Zoo cancels Halloween, Christmas
Last week I mentioned some of the big cats at the Zoo had tested "presumptive" positive for COVID-19. Now the Zoo reports all tigers and lions "are improving and eating." Treatment is continuing.
However, Zoo officials have announced, due to the pandemic, they will not be holding Boo at the Zoo this October or ZooLights outdoor-light decoration event in December.
Maryland reports there've been 1,077 more COVID cases, bringing the total caseload to 539,053. And 21 more Maryland families are mourning the loss of a loved one.
