As you know, I like Morningside Memories. Here's one Jean Nichols gave me recently. It's a weathered clipping from The Washington Daily News dated December (no day or year), headlined Babysitter Saves Four Children.

"A baby-sitter caring for the four children of Mr. and Mrs. Robert College at 504 Maple Road, Morningside, while they worked yesterday, led the youngsters to safety after fire started in a bedroom, Prince George's police said.

 