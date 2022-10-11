As you know, I like Morningside Memories. Here's one Jean Nichols gave me recently. It's a weathered clipping from The Washington Daily News dated December (no day or year), headlined Babysitter Saves Four Children.
"A baby-sitter caring for the four children of Mr. and Mrs. Robert College at 504 Maple Road, Morningside, while they worked yesterday, led the youngsters to safety after fire started in a bedroom, Prince George's police said.
"The babysitter, Shirley Nichols, 17, who lives nearby on Allies Road, said she had no trouble leading Tom 9, Joseph 6, Paul 5, and Nancy 3 thru the thick smoke and into the street.
Police said one of the children had apparently been playing with matches. There was no estimate of the damage, mainly to the upstairs."
Jean told me Shirley Nichols is still with us. I'm sure she remembers that night.
Town of Morningside
If you want to know what's going on and what's coming up in Morningside, you can attend the October Town Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7p.m. at the Municipal Center.
Some upcoming things are Trunk-or-Treat/Movie Night on Saturday, Oct. 29; Senior Luncheon, Nov. 17; and Santa's Breakfast, Dec. 10. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Dee Eskew, who grew up in Morningside, is back home in Dunkirk after surgery at Johns Hopkins. Put her in your prayers as she recovers.
Audrey Pridgen-MacLean grew up in Skyline, daughter of Col. Aubrey Pridgen, got married and moved down the street from me on Skyline Drive. She retired from Surratts-Clinton Library and now lives with daughter Kendra and her husband Anthony and their baby Jerome. They have just moved to from Burke to Front Royal.
Dr. Judith Moore Kelly, 78, of Forestville, died Sept. 23 at her home. She was an educator in the DC Schools for 28 years and had a second career as an Educational Consultant. She is survived by daughter Tamisha, two granddaughters and brother Erskine Burgin. A Memorial Service was at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in New Carrollton.
Places to go and things to do
Head down to St. Mary's County Fairgrounds for the 56th annual U.S. Oyster Festival, Oct. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $15 at the gate or $20 for a 2-day pass; ten & under, free. Sibling Rivalry Fiddle Band, Corn Hole Contest, Scavenger Hunt, Face Painting, O'Grady Quinlan Irish Dance, Oyster Shucking Contest and loads more. Info: 301-863-5015.
The 64th Washington International Horse Show will be at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro Oct. 24-30 with thrilling five-star international jumping, top hunters, entertaining exhibitions, events for the whole family. Students from Frederick Douglass High School will sing the National Anthem to kick off the international jumping competition.
Walk to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's research, care, and support for those facing Alzheimer's and other dementia, Saturday, Oct. 29, at the National Harbor Capital Canopy (201 Waterfront Street), http://act.alz.org/goto/HealthyRevolutiion.
Changing landscape
Towne Square, in Suitland, keeps growing. This $500 million 25-acre mixed-use project will have 2 million square feet of development including a 120-room hotel, commercial office space, multi-family units, independent senior living, townhomes, retail and restaurant space, and a 50,000-square-foot cultural arts and technology center. It is certainly not the Suitland I remember.
Restaurant reviewer Tom Sietsema says he's been told that wings served with mumbo sauce has been highly recommended if you visit the new This Is Seafood in Clinton.
A home at 6810 Marianne Drive, in Morningside, just sold for $385,000.
Howard Voigt, Suitland High 1966
(Lloyd) Howard Voight II, 75, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Skyline, died Sept. 19 after a long illness.
He was born in Tacoma, Wash., to Lloyd Howard and Mavis Voight, a military family that moved a lot during Howard's young life, finally settling in the Andrews Estates section of Skyline when Lloyd Howard Sr. was assigned to Andrews AFB.
Howard graduated from Suitland HS in 1966 and Briefly attended Maryland U. before enlisting in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He served four years and was a radioman on a destroyer in the Mediterranean. After discharge, he returned to the University of Maryland for his bachelor's in Transportation. While a student, he sold programs for the Washington Redskins (for 10 cents each).
He worked as Station Master for Federal Express in Harrisburg, Pa., and was one of the first drivers for FedEx in DC. He had a long career in sales within the transportation industry, had many businesses, and continued his education with classes in coding and website development. He loved to travel and had a great sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Linda Eileen Voigt; children, Natalie, Allison and Maxwell; four grandkids; sisters Tricia and Cheryl and brother Bradley (who was a good friend of my late son Brian). Howard's graveside service was at Princess Anne Memorial Park in Virginia Beach.
Thank you to Bill Robbins who emailed me the sad news about Howard.
Cheryl Swanson, Central High grad
Cheryl Lynn Swanson, 64, who grew up in Skyline, died at Georgetown University Hospital Aug. 23. She was born at Malcolm Grow Hospital, Andrews AFB, daughter of Jeanie and Robert Wright.
After graduation from Central High School, she was a House of Representatives aide at the U.S Capital. Later she worked at a radio station in Harrisburg, Pa., and still later with several law firms in Alexandria, Va.
She was an avid reader of British History. She loved Patches, her dog, and other animals she adopted. Her official obit bears this adage: "Friends are legends: Friends are the rarest gem in the world."
Milestones
Happy birthday to former Morningside Council Member Carol Kline DeGraba, Andrew Nicholas Smith and Nola Cook, Oct. 18; Clyde Miller, Catherine Alvis, Jody Nyers and Christina Ramsey Eckloff, Oct. 22.
Happy 42nd Anniversary to Michael and Anita (Fulton) Freeman, who were married Oct. 18, 1980.
