On April 15, 2013, Bishop McNamara High School’s own Lou Holder, WMAC Moderator, was working for one of the Washington TV stations when a call came in with an invite to interview Chadwick Boseman, star of the new movie “42,” about the life and career of Jackie Robinson, the first African American major league baseball player.
Lou was a huge Jackie Robinson fan. He hurried over to the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown, excited to have the privilege of an interview with the actor who would play this iconic role. Now that actor is famous.
I know Lou thinks back fondly on that meeting seven years ago, especially since the untimely death of Boseman, who died August 28 at the age of 43.
Boseman may best be known as Black Panther, but I remember him best as Jackie Robinson, No. 42. Great movie!
Neighbors & other good people
Daisy and Ralph Young will celebrate their 67th anniversary on Oct. 15, out in California where they now live. They were among my favorite Skyline friends back in the days when they lived at 4305 Donna Street. The house burned several years ago (long after they moved) and, I believe, is an empty lot now. It was such a jolly homestead when the Youngs lived there.
Janice Duckett has been elected a commissioner for the Town of Upper Marlboro, defeating challenger Bryan Bontrager. This special election was needed following the unexpected death of former Mayor and Commissioner Wanda Leonard on June 30.
Carl A. “Skip” Miller, Sr., who served with the Metropolitan Police Dept. for more than 30 years, died Sept. 9 at his home in Fort Washington. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janet, three children, and grandchildren. Service was at Lee Funeral Home.
Election 2020
I requested an absentee ballot and am still waiting for it.
Kenneth F. Harris II, Democrat for the Board of Education, is doing well on my block — three signs for him have gone up. I gave my permission. I don’t see campaign signs anywhere else. It’s not like the “good old times” when there were 20 campaign signs at every intersection and in hundreds of front yards.
200-years-old church closes
Forest Memorial United Methodist Church has been there on Forestville Road for more than 200 years. But, sadly, it’s closing its doors. A Closing Service was held Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27. It was by Zoom and 54 “attended.” The official date of closing is Sept. 30.
Betty Cottrell, of Skyline, who has worked at the church for years, says they’re still packing up. She wrote that the original church was once the base chapel at Andrews. It was called Forest Grove UM Church. I’ve asked Betty to compose a short history of the church.
If you have been a member of Forest Memorial and have memories to share, email or call me.
Halloween in Morningside
Morningside will celebrate Halloween with a Trunk-or-Treat at the Town Hall on Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. People need to reserve a car space by Thursday, Oct 29, by calling the Town Hall at 301-736-2300. If they don’t get at least 5 cars, it will be cancelled.
Also, monthly meetings are coming up: Work Session, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. and Town Meeting, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. Contact the Town at generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov or call 301-736-2300 for information.
Changing landscape
Dee’s Barber Shop, across Suitland Road from the Baptist Church, shares another business in its space—custom-made T-shirts. You can contact ArtandCoBrand@gmail.com and or drop by Dee’s.
Despite pushing back plans to demolish RFK Stadium, the Events D.C. board of directors has selected the contractor for demolition.
So long 202! With the 202 area code for Washington expected to run out of numbers by the end of 2022, D.C. has been assigned 771 as its replacement.
I recently bemoaned the closing of favorite deportment stores. I had an email from a former Morningsider: “Don’t forget about Montgomery Ward… I really liked Wards.” I did, too. At Iverson Mall. Particularly good for boys’ clothing.
Smithsonian opens four more museums
Two months after the Smithsonian reopened the National Zoo and the Air & Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va., four more museums were welcomed on September 18. They are the National American Art Museum, the National Portrait Galley, the National Museum of African American History & Culture, and the Renwick Gallery. They are open Wednesdays through Sundays and free timed passes will be required for some of them. Masks will be required. Email si.edu/visit or call 800-514-3849, ext. 1.
Morningside Memories: Halloween 1986
Mayor Jerry Glaubitz emceed Morningside’s annual Halloween party at Foulois Middle School 36 years ago. Winners in various categories were 3 & under: William Waggoner, Brandy MacBride and Amanda Roberts; ages 4-5: Dawn Marie Haley, Roby Gray, Jackki Showell, Melanie King, Natika Tsinnie and Amy Anthony; ages 6-7: Danniell Pirner, Jennifer Daniels, Mary Waggoner and Kendra Seaman.
Ages 8-10: Mykia Mahan, Archie Bassett, Susan Bowman, Michelle Gotreaux; ages 11-13: Jason Watson, Shelly Martin, Beth Ellis, Heather Knox and Charlie Mickey; ages 14-17: Dana Wise, Telance Daniels, Ruby Baker, Steven Betts, Sam Ball and Michelle DiToto; adults: Rachael Fisher, Lawrence Bipera, Dennis Seaman and Tad Blanchard.
Prizes for best-carved jack-o-lanterns: scariest, Mary Waggoner; prettiest, Misty Muchmore; funniest, Asa Knox; most creative, Emma Witczak.
Those were great parties in 1986. Lots of winners, prizes and refreshments. Back then I was a member of that Recreation Council.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Mary Deans, Oct. 11; Tj Foster, Oct. 12; Mildred Peaire and Carolyn Williams, Oct. 16.