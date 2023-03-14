I first met Dolores when she worked at Parr's Variety Store in the Skyline shopping strip on Suitland Road. It was a convenient little store where you could pick up a spool of thread or a greeting card. Dolores was a friendly clerk, who bragged about her young grandchildren and showed their photos to the customers.
Dolores and Claude Pitts had moved from Kansas City when Claude took a job in Washington back in the early '40s. In 1942 they bought a home at 417 Allies Road in Morningside, most of which back then was just fields and trees.
They were among Morningside's founding residents when the town incorporated on March 11, 1949.
They were only a block away when, on April 8, 1951, a B-25 bomber flying out of Andrews crashed into a house at the corner of Allies Road and Poplar Road, killing two little girls and their visiting uncle.
Dolores was busy raising her four children, but she worked at Parr's Variety Store until it closed. When St. Philip's Parish in Camp Springs was founded in 1957, Dolores helped organize the Sodality, worked with the Teen Club and ran fashion shows for the benefit of parish organizations.
She died of cancer 40 years ago this month, on March 9, 1983, at her home on Allies Road. She was survived by Claude, her husband of 48 years, her children and their spouses, Bob and Jan Pitts, Patricia Pitts, Cindy and Robert Harnsberger. Another son, Ed, was killed in an auto accident. She also left behind five grandchildren.
Dolores' Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip's. She is buried at Resurrection Cemetery.
Town of Morningside
Morningside's Yard Sale is coming up Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department. Space is limited. To register, call 301-736-2301.
Election Day 2023 will be Monday, May 1, at the Morningside Municipal Center, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Two Council Members are on the slate. Candidates will be profiled as they come forth. To vote, you must live within the municipal Town limits and be registered at your current address. If you are not registered with the County Board of Elections, you can still register in the Town by April 3.
There may still be need for one more Election Judge. Call 301-736-2300.
The Easter Bunny is coming to Morningside for Bingo Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to noon at the Morningside Municipal Center. Breakfast will include pancakes, fruit, water and juice. And there'll be 5 fun games of Bingo and door prizes. For the Egg Hunt, bring a basket to collect your eggs. The Egg Hunt is for walkers through age 12. Admission, $5 per person.
Tickets can be purchased Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 6901 Ames St. (Town Hall). They must be pre-purchased. Seating is limited. For information, call 301-736-2301.
The Regular Town Hall Meeting is coming up Tuesday, March 21, 7 p.m.
Neighbors & other good people
Morningside Mayor Bennard Cann has been named an Honorary Commander of Joint Base Andrews! The full story next week.
Thurgood Marshall, civil rights lawyer and former U.S. Supreme Court Justice, will be honored by the University of Maryland when their newly opened School of Public Policy is named for him.
Mary Elizabeth Hartigan Mudd, my grandmother, was Irish. The youngest in her family, she was born in Brooklyn after her family left Ireland to settle in the U.S. I figure that means I can celebrate on March 17. How about you?
Changing landscape
Gov. Wes Moore has joined U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer and other political heavy-hitters in lobbying for a new FBI headquarters in Prince George's County. The Washington Post says, "This move isn't just the right thing to do; it's also the responsible thing to do. The two Maryland sites are build-ready now; the Virginia site isn't." Stay tuned.
Sardi's has acquired 8900 Woodyard Road in Clinton for $1.6 million and a new Sardi's may soon be opening there, at the busy intersection of Woodyard Road and Branch Avenue. This location is the former Young Chow Bar & Grill (a favorite of mine, now gone forever).
The Smithsonian's renovated bird house at the National Zoo reopened Monday, March 13. As zoo visitors "migrate" through the shores of the Delaware Bay, a lush prairie pothole and a tropical Bird Friendly coffee farm, free-flight birds stride, paddle, tweet and fly all around them in this multi-sensory, immersive aviary. The zoo is free, but parking isn't, and entry passes are required. Summer hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., begin March 15.
A home at 4746 Towne Park Road in Suitland, has sold for $470,000. Town Park Road is a new street near Suitland Elementary School.
May they rest In Peace
* Motoko Howard, longtime organist at St. Philip's Church, died March 9. She was an amazing musician and a beautiful person. More about her later.
* Sister Constance Ward, mainstay in the Washington Archdiocese's Office of Worship, died in October. In recent years she lived at Holy Family Convent in Hillcrest Heights. She was 97.
* Dr. Louis V. Kaufman, of Ft. Washington and La Plata, an internist and pulmonologist for 40 years in Prince George's County, died Feb. 20. At the time of his death, he was Medical director of Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Pat, two daughters and grandchildren.
* Courtney Clow Dempsey, 74, died at Asbury Care facility in Solomons on Feb. 25. She was a 1966 graduate of Crossland High School. Her full obit can be found at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Sharon Ryan, Helene Williams, Judy Bornman and Alysha Perez, March 18; Kristopher Calhoun and Audrey Pridgen, March 19; Gladys Davidson, March 20,
Russ Kyser, Matthew Curcio‑Bobbitt and Dejuh Bedewi, March 21; Ruth Anthony, my great-grandson Jack McHale and Hudson Murphy Glaubitz, great-grandson of Morningside Mayor Jerry and Jean Glaubitz, March 23; Lewis Woods, March 24; Ken Kyser and Jay Rollins, March 25.
Happy anniversary to Morrine and Harold Wilson on March 22.