On Dec. 7, 1941, Gerald August Glaubitz was a 21-year-old sailor stationed aboard the USS San Francisco in balmy Pearl Harbor. He had spent the evening before in Honolulu with friends, but early the morning of the 7th, word got around that all sailors were to report back to their ships.
Jerry, as we knew him, and his friends piled into his 1932 Graham-Paige roadster. They could already see black smoke and hear bombs falling. At the base, they were waved in. Jerry parked and ran to the ship. He never saw that car again.
More than 3,500 died at Pearl Harbor and 18 American ships were sunk or badly damaged.
But Jerry survived. A year later he was able to get shore leave and on December 23, 1942, he married his girlfriend, 17-year-old Jean Loree Quapp, at the American Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Neb.
He was honorably discharged from the Navy in December 1945 and went to work at the Naval Research Lab in Washington, as a civilian engineer. In August 1947 the young couple moved to Morningside. In 1961 Jerry was elected Mayor.
On Dec. 7, 1991, the 50th year anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Jerry was back there, as National President of the Pearl Harbor Survivors. This time, Jean was with him, and they accompanied President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush to services aboard the Arizona Memorial.
More Pearl Harbor survivors
Back in 1991, when we were memorializing Pearl Harbor, there were others--three from Prince George's--who were Pearl Harbor Survivors: Frank L. Bartos of Camp Springs, William M. Canavan of Adelphi and Frederick Schroeder of Beltsville.
My Skyline Drive neighbor, the late Dorothy Carroll, also had a Pearl Harbor connection. Her brother, Dennis Russell Hartman USN survived the bombardment, only to be lost at sea on Jan. 11, 1943, during a fierce battle in the South Pacific. His ship, the Argonaut, was the largest submarine in action at that time and carried a crew of 102 men — all of whom were lost.
Town of Morningside
There is still time to donate a new toy, non-perishable food item or cash donation for three local families in need. You can bring your donation to the Morningside town hall Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 21.
Morningside holds its next Town Meeting Dec. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. For All Things Morningside, call 301-736-2300.
Jody Bowman Nyers emailed: "My family moved to Morningside when I was in the third grade, so we had many Christmases there until I graduated high school. But one of my most memorable was when I was about 10 years old, and my sister Tammy and I woke up to matching lime green bicycles. We were so thrilled that Santa left us brand new bikes. Many of our family lived in Morningside so we could not wait to jump on our new bikes and ride around to show them. That was 55 years ago, and I remember it as if it were yesterday."
As for me, among the things I miss about Christmas in Morningside (and Skyline): Santa and the Morningside Sportsman cruising the community, siren blaring, collecting canned goods for those in need, while Sportsmen offspring did the running up to the houses to get the cans of beans and corn and tuna. (Hey, Sportsman, who was usually Santa? I've forgotten. I'd like to honor him for his Santa years.)
Changing landscape
RFK Stadium opened in 1961 as DC Stadium and was renamed in honor of Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1969. After serving as a sports and concert venue until 2019, the stadium closed to the public and is being demolished. Its orange wooden seats with the shared armrest are currently being sold for $499. Single seats available for $399. The burgundy and gold seats from the upper deck will be sold next year.
Starting July 1, D.C. will eliminate fares on Metrobus, allowing patrons to board free.
For the sixth winter in seven years, below-average snow is due to fall in the Metro area. That's not fair! I'm a Michigander and I want snow!
A home at 4421 Ridgecrest Drive, in Skyline, just sold for $295,000.
Places to go and things to do this holiday season
The outdoor train display at the Botanic Garden in D.C. will be running in the outdoor gated gardens until Jan. 2.
The Snowy Winter Wonderland will hold its Festival of Lights Dec. 15-18 and Dec. 21-23, 6 to 10 p.m., at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 Linus Drive in Waldorf. There'll be light displays, music, photo ops, vendors and food trucks, Santa and the Grinch. Tickets are $12, $7 for ages 3 to 15, photos with Santa, $10. Info: https://snowywinterwonderland.com.
Shelter animals need toys, treats and leashes
Prince George's Animal Shelter is running low on enrichment items--toys and treats,
critter supplies, supplies for their kennels, and leashes for volunteers and staff.
You can go on bit.ly/pgcanimalshelterdonations for a list of items needed and how to make a monetary donation. All items can be sent to their facility at 3750 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Or you can drop donations at that address during regular open hours: Tues.-Fri., 10a.m.—4p.m. and Sat., 10a.m.—4p.m. Donation bins are in the front lobby.
Neighbors & other good people
The #2 Democrat in the House of Representatives, Stena Hoyer, is stepping down from his leadership in this, his fifth decade on the job. Easily reelected in November, he plans to stay in House for the coming term. The Washington Post refers to him as "a beloved, admired giant on Capitol Hill." And he's a graduate of Suitland High School.
Kathleen Alice Barry "Kathy" Collins, who attended La Reine High School and American University, died Oct. 22. She was retired after 37 years with the Treasury Dept. She was a former Miss Montgomery County and Miss Maryland finalist and volunteered with the Miss America Pageant. She was predeceased by daughter Tiffanie and active with Compassionate Friends. Survivors include husband Charles Collins, sons David and Christopher.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Charlene Baker and Paul Ratliff, Dec. 18; my grandson Michael Gallegos, Dec. 19; Ricky Nichols, Dec. 20; Timothy Flaherty and former Morningside Mayor Irving Robinson, Dec. 22; Paul Ford and Russ Kyser, Dec. 23; Kendall Lanehart and former Morningside Councilman Ken Miller, Dec. 24.
Happy Anniversary to Margaret & Leslie Greene who were married Dec. 18, 1943, and to Suitland Road Baptist Church Pastor and Mrs. Kelvin McCune who wed Dec. 21, 1985.