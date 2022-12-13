On Dec. 7, 1941, Gerald August Glaubitz was a 21-year-old sailor stationed aboard the USS San Francisco in balmy Pearl Harbor. He had spent the evening before in Honolulu with friends, but early the morning of the 7th, word got around that all sailors were to report back to their ships.

Jerry, as we knew him, and his friends piled into his 1932 Graham-Paige roadster. They could already see black smoke and hear bombs falling. At the base, they were waved in. Jerry parked and ran to the ship. He never saw that car again.


