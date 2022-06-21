Sixty-four years ago this week, Jack and I moved into a house at 5904 Skyline Drive. We had relocated from Mill Valley, Calif., where Jack was a young FBI agent in San Francisco, and I was busy with five (and soon, seven) very young children.
Washington was a new, exciting place, and Dwight D. Eisenhower was president.
Our new house was priced at $20,500, which was more than we could afford, but we loved the four bedrooms (two very large), the brick exterior, the quiet neighborhood and the trees (we had no trees in Mill Valley).
We liked the location — a half-block from the bus stop. Jack walked up to Suitland Road every morning to catch the bus to work at the Justice Department on Pennsylvania Avenue. I liked the fairly short drive into D.C. to shop at Hecht’s or Woodies — back when the stores had parking lots and I could find a baby-sitter.
After our furniture arrived and the house was more or less in order, I registered Kathleen for 2nd grade at Morningside Elementary and signed up Mike for Mrs. Smith’s Morningside Kindergarten at the town hall. I started a search for an obstetrician and a pediatrician.
I immediately subscribed to all three Washington newspapers: The Post, The Evening Star and a tabloid which I think was The Daily News. I did the crossword and the bridge hand in all three. (Where did I find the time?)
We registered at a new parish, St. Philip the Apostle, which didn’t even have a church building yet. We attended Sunday Mass in the Multipurpose Room at Morningside School until St. Philip’s opened on Henderson Road the March of 1959.
We bought groceries at G. I. Market, and shopped in Suitland at Peoples Drug, Ernest Hardware, Lane Shop for women, Scheer’s Men’s Wear, and most of all, the Bo Peep Shop for children. We gassed our car at Morningside Esso, up at the corner.
We had good next-door neighbors, Ted & Lee Burke and Tom & Gladys Cave, and the Curcios and Tretlers and Diffells and Stines and more.
Today, all those businesses are gone. All those dear neighbors are only memories. But we had a nice house--with lots of trees--at 4304 Skyline Drive and, 64 years later, I’m still there.
Neighbors & other good people
Sue Frederick emailed the sad news that her last snake recently died at about 25, a normal range, but at the top end for corn snakes. His name was Smoke, and she had him since he was about a year old.
Ange Meoli, formerly of Auth Village, remembers the Spelling Bee he was in back in junior HS. He writes, “I was struck down by the word ‘committee’. I’d left out a t.”
Come on, tell me what happened when you were in a Bee.
Exercising democracy
Maryland’s 2022 primary election will determine nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, and eight congressional seats, a U.S. Senate seat and other seats in the state Senate and General Assembly.
Voting at the polls will be Tuesday, July 19. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voters still in line at 8 will be allowed to vote. AARP’s voter guide can be found at aarp.org/mdvotes.
By the way, it looks like Skyline School, which has become a county school office, will be the polling place for our community.
Golf Tournament 2022
The Forestville Pregnancy Center is hosting its annual golf tournament August 9 at Oak Creek Golf Course. If you wish to play, go to Yearly Events at forestvillepegnancycenter.org. You can register your foursome ($500) or become a hole sponsor ($150). “Either way, you are helping to save lives… two at a time.”
Changing landscape
The Federal Railroad Administration has unveiled more details of its vision to turn Washington’s Union Station into a modern transit hub. They show a spacious, light-filled atrium with large skylights and soaring ceilings, wide rail platforms, an attached bus terminal and updated concourses lined with shops and restaurants that provide easy access to Metrorail, buses, taxis, ride-shares, streetcars and parking. The station’s iconic main hall will be preserved.
Restaurant Row Apollo, 4501 Telfair Blvd., is opening in Camp Springs (near the Branch Avenue Metro Station). It will have dine-in and curbside pickup.
For quite a few years, The Washington Post has included with its Saturday paper a plastic bag containing Parade Magazine, Washington Post Magazine, retail store circulars and coupons. Now, to reduce the use of plastic, those items will be inserted in Sunday’s Comics section. Nothing will be eliminated--except the plastic wrap. Questions? Contact Customer Care at help@washpost.com.
A house at 6711 Larches Court, in Morningside, just sold for $255,000.
Movies on the Potomac
Pack your chairs, grab food to go from one of the local dining establishments, and meet at National Harbor’s big screen for an evening of fun. And it’s free.
Family Movie Nights are Sundays, beginning at 6 p.m. They include: “The Great Outdoors,” June 26; “Lady and the Tramp,” July 3; “Ratatouille,” July 10; “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” July 17.
Date Night Movies are Thursdays, beginning at 7 p.m. Including: “Under the Tuscan Sun,” June 30; “Julie & Julia,” July 7; “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” July 14 and “The Founder,” July 14.
Movies on the Potomac continue Sundays and Thursdays through September.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Michael Taylor and Larry Frostbutter, June 25; Angela Booth and Mable Hemmes, June 26; Charles “Chuckie” Henry, Rose Hoffman, Veda Curcio, Shawn Kumra and Cathryn Cordero Pracht, June 27; Mike Dudding, Juanita Eppard, Erica R. Webb, EvaMarie Anthony and my granddaughter Leah Katherine Mudd, June 28; Faith “Dycki” Brown, Alexis Schuler and my great-grandson Wesley McHale, June 29; Linda Carson and Karen (Beardmore) Ellis, June 30.
Happy anniversary to Jack & Kimberly Hay, their 36th on June 28; and Carl & Sue (Stine) Mason, their 37th on June 29.