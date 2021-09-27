The Colony South Hotel in Clinton has been demolished. I saw a photo of the mountain of rubble that once was a well-patronized hotel.
The Chiaramonte family built the hotel in 1977 about the same time as their Southern Maryland Hospital. Colony South boasted a fine restaurant, 195 rooms, indoor swimming pool, banquet halls, and a charming lobby with a fireplace.
Over the years, I've attended some very special events at Colony South, especially the wedding reception of our daughter Sheila and John Mudd. I've enjoyed many Surratt Society banquets there. Also, dinners and breakfast buffets in the Wayfarer Room. It never occurred to me that it wouldn't always be there.
Back in February 2020 the hotel changed hands. President Michael Chiaramonte gave some background for the sale: "A few years ago when MedStar Health acquired Southern Maryland Hospital, they expressed interest in completing their health campus by purchasing the Colony South Hotel." So they did.
After being sold, it became the Capital Plaza Hotel. Two years later Capital Plaza Hotel is that huge mountain of rubble.
Andrews remembers 9/11
Joint Base Andrews commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with remarks by Col. Tyler Schaff, LTG Marc Sasseville and Col. Chuck Ennis, USAF Retired. They shared personal memories of that catastrophic day. Symbolic 9/11 aircraft fly-overs and “Taps” played by the Air Force Band ended the moving homage to the lives lost and those who supported the effort.
Neighbors & other good people
Jim Reilly emailed me about two good neighbors who died recently:
William Loving, who had lived on Ladd Road for more than 40 years, died Aug. 1. Jim added, "He was always interesting to talk to, offering wisdom and insight."
Gwendolyn Davis-Atamu, a longtime resident of Elmendorf Drive, died June 14. She was retired from the District of Columbia government. "She often sat outside watching her grandchildren and would wave to the neighbors driving by."
Jonathan Hutto sent a note saying how much he enjoys my column (Thank you, Jonathan!) and reported being at the Charles County Fair with his daughter.
Son John treated me to dinner last week at Mama Stella's where we had a nice visit with strangers Bill and Nancy who were dining at a nearby table. One topic was how much we appreciate having a "white tablecloth" restaurant. Such eateries are rare in our corner of Prince George's. Bill and Nancy also mentioned that a huge new development will be going in near the American Legion in Clinton.
Changing landscape
Demolition of La Reine HS, on Silver Hill Road, has begun; the windows have been removed. Meanwhile, at Bishop McNamara HS, construction of the new La Reine Science and Innovation Center classroom wing is progressing. The structural steel has been erected and work will soon begin on the roof.
It looks like the construction of the new bridge carrying the Beltway (Route 95) over Suitland Road is complete—they recently turned on new lighting in the underpass. Now it is bright both day and night.
The redevelopment of the corner of Suitland and Silver Hill roads is progressing. Buzzuto Construction is completing a new 6-story apartment building next to the townhouses that were completed over the last couple of years. More large buildings are coming.
Regarding the Temple Hill Bridge, this is the response I found online: " This project is currently 100% complete and is now open to traffic."
The Barber Moe at 5679 Suitland Road has Mon. & Tues. Specials and Military discounts. Open Mon.-Thurs. 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sat, 9 a.m. to 7 pm.; Sun. by appointment. Info: 202-498-1123.
Harmony at Waldorf announces a Luxury Senior Living Community is coming soon. Info: 240-435-4608.
A home at 6922 Pickett Dr., in Morningside, just sold for $345,000.
Changes coming for trash and recycle pickup
Effective this week, the trash and recycling collection is changing from Tuesday to Thursday, and our new hauler will be Fielding & Sons. Yard matter collection continues on Mondays.
Bulky trash pickups are scheduled online at bit.ly/PGC311 or by dialing PGC311. For more information on the collection changes, go to bit.ly/haulerchangepgc.
Mary's COVID-19 report: 46 more Marylanders have died!
As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m., Maryland had 974 new Covid-19 cases. Also, 46 more Covid deaths. Which means Maryland has lost a total of 10,309 to this terrible disease.
Msgr. John Brady, Chaplain for the Scouts
Monsignor John B. Brady Jr., 92, fourth generation Washingtonian, died Sept. 9. He received a BS in physics from Georgetown before entering St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore and was ordained a priest on June 4, 1955.
He served at many parishes in the Archdiocese but he is particularly remembered as full-time Chaplain for Scouting and Chaplain for Goshen Scout Camps. In 1991 he was named Monsignor.
Survivors include three siblings, Sr. Marian Brady, S.P., Rupert J. Brady and Therese Brady Donohue, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Monsignor's last parish was St. John's in Clinton, and it was there that his viewing was held. His funeral was at St. Bartholomew's in Bethesda with burial at Gate of Heaven.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Jasmine Wade, Nola Thomas and my grandson Sam Mudd, Oct. 2; John Ihrig, Oct. 3; Marlene Titus, Oct. 4; Sue Gilmore and Muriel Ireson, Oct. 5; Rory Lohman, Carmen Buffington and George Nixon, Oct. 6; Dr. Alvin Thornton and Kam’Ron Blade, Oct. 7; and Greta Chambers, Oct. 9.
Happy 35th anniversary to Bill and Terry Ratliff on Oct. 4; and to my daughter Elaine and Luke Seidman on their 32nd anniversary, Oct. 7.
Happy 50th Anniversary to The Kennedy Center, which opened Sept. 8, 1971.