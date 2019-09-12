Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, at 4915 St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills, is the site for a domestic violence symposium on Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It partners with Prince George’s County Council District 8 and Councilwoman Anderson-Walker, Progressive Life Center, Inc. and Community Advocates for Family & Youth.
Intended for faith-based leaders and community members, the symposium will feature training, panel discussion, special guests and county resources. “Empowerment comes from removing the mask and ‘Breaking the Silence’ of abuse. Because everyone deserves a healthy relationship.”
Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for vendors and light refreshments. The church’s pastor is Emmanuel F.Y. Grantson. For more information, call Lisa Streeter at 301-909-6843.
Neighbors and other good people
My vote for Saint: José Andrés! Just as he did in storm-battered Puerto Rico, so he and his World Central Kitchen are now doing in the Bahamas, parts of which have been destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. He will be feeding people.
Twanna Harper, the self-appointed mayor of Clinton, has lived for more than 30 years in Clinton and is involved in the community. Since she’s moved there, she notes that “a lot has changed in the Clinton area, some good, some not so good.” But she is happy to be there. She is also a notary public. She invites you to check out her Mayor of Clinton Facebook page. “If there is anything I can help you with, I’m willing.”
St. Philip’s Sodality began its new season with a meeting on Sept. 8. Officers are Prefect Ligia Rojas, Vice Prefect Karin Yeatman, Secretary Toni Malloy and Treasurer Peggy Nanney.
Changing landscape
I drove into Suitland this week and got a real shock. What did I see? Nothing. What used to be a dozen or more blocks with apartments and businesses, there was… grass. I felt as though I was in another country. Where did they take my Suitland?
Well, to start with, this $400 million dollar, 1-million-square-foot project will have 865 apartments, 98,000 square feet of retail and a 50,000-square-foot performing arts center. The first phase will include 219 townhomes and a 127-unit senior apartment building.
After 57 years, Dressbarn is closing. I received a notice that in-store and online full-price items are 40% off through Oct. 31.
I confess that I love Popeyes’ spicy wings and red beans and rice. I dropped by the Popeyes in Andrews Manor recently and could barely get inside the door. Long, long, long lines of hungry customers waiting to get The Sandwich. I turned around and left — no spicy wings for me that day.
Coming up
Bat & Beaver Walk at Clearwater Nature Center, Cosca Regional Park, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Take an evening walk with a naturalist and look for night animals, including bats, beavers, insects and owls. Fee is $4. For ages 5 and up.
The 20th annual Gingerbread House Contest & Show at Darnall’s Chance House Museum is coming up Nov. 29 through Dec. 15. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place in Adult, Child and Family entrees. For rules and dates, call 301-952-8010.
Morningside Memories: September 1960
Morningside School opened for school year 1960-61 with new PTA officers: John McAllister, president; Jack Schoen, vice-president; Rebecca Howard, treasurer; Ruth Sapp, recording secretary; and Patricia Leary, secretary.
Committee chairmen: Rose Bookhultz, Mrs. Larsen, Anna Patterson, Shirley Salisbury, Dot Curcio, Florence Jones and Ruth Spaid.
Parents were urged to attend the first PTA meeting of the year. “The room having the most parents join (percentage wise) during the drive will be awarded twenty-five dollars to be used for an educational field trip.”
Skyline’s journey to its 50th anniversary (continuing)
Skyline’s presidents during the 1970s were: Dolores Steinhilber, Navy Capt. Raymond Perkins, Jack Power, Richard Wright, Chuck Henry, Grover Estep, Snuffy Snider, Jim McGrath, Jerome Jones and Charlie Tretler.
SCA filed Papers of Incorporation and, on Aug. 23, 1971, we officially became Skyline Citizens Association Inc.
The Skyline Homemakers organized with Dot Burgess as the first president.
A Rabies Vaccination Clinic was held at Skyline School, $2 donation requested. (This continued to operate every May for years.)
Then there was the Bookmobile. We requested it and beginning in 1975, it showed up every Saturday, noon to 12:45, at the corner of Lucente and Offut. There was always a line waiting to check out a book or return one.
In 1977, we made big news. A sewer line was due to be installed along Henson Creek, behind Ladd Road homes. Out came the protesters, led by Skyline activist Judy Waby waving a huge banner proclaiming, “Only God can make a tree.” Media turned out and Skyline made the evening news on TV.
To be continued.
Jim Lombardi, Upper Marlboro attorney
James Lombardi, 83, Prince George’s County judge, former member of the Maryland House of Delegates and a lawyer with a private practice in Upper Marlboro, died June 11 at his home in Annapolis.
He was born in Philadelphia and grew up in a Baltimore row house. He graduated from Loyola Blakefield High School, served two years in the Army, earned a bachelor’s at Catholic University and a law degree from American University.
Jim enjoyed acting and is proud to have played in “12 Angry Men” in a co-production of Prince George’s Courts and Prince George’s Little Theater in 2001. He enjoyed sculling on Weems Creek.
Survivors include his wife Cindy Davis, three children, stepson and two grandchildren. Services were a St. Mary’s Church in Annapolis.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Kenny Clark, Sept. 14; Elnora McCall, Sept. 15; Dolores McDonald, Steven Warren and Yolanda Dooley, Sept. 16; Kimberly Brewer, Everett Mason Jr. and Joan Stakem, Sept. 17.
Happy 16th anniversary to Sal and Kathy (Blankenship) Biberaj on Sept. 14.