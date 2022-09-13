Richard Wayne “Rick” Butler, who retired in 2021 from the office of the Architect of the Capitol, lost his battle with cancer on September 2.

He grew up on Morgan Road, in Morningside, with his parents John and Marion Butler, sister Joanne, and brothers John Jr “JR,” Robert “Bob,” and Russell. He graduated from Crossland High School in 1969. Among other careers, he spent 18 years with the Architect of the Capitol.

 