Richard Wayne “Rick” Butler, who retired in 2021 from the office of the Architect of the Capitol, lost his battle with cancer on September 2.
He grew up on Morgan Road, in Morningside, with his parents John and Marion Butler, sister Joanne, and brothers John Jr “JR,” Robert “Bob,” and Russell. He graduated from Crossland High School in 1969. Among other careers, he spent 18 years with the Architect of the Capitol.
Rick loved drinking beer, eating crabs, fishing, watching TV, and listening to rock music. He was the biggest Redskins fan around.
In March, Rick was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal/stomach cancer. His daughter Amanda (Amy) came to Maryland to help care for him while he was undergoing chemo and radiation treatments. Amy said in a Facebook post on September 3 that Rick “fought with everything he had and with such grace. Knowing all the pain he was in, he still never complained or let this wretched disease get him down, he just kept pushing through.” By August 15, Rick was in kidney failure and his cancer had spread. Amy returned to care for Rick until the end.
He’s survived by his wife Joann (Taylor) Butler; his child by a previous marriage, Amanda (Butler) Lambert; son-in-law Richard Lambert; grandchildren, Colin Lambert, Catelyn Lambert and Richard Lambert III; stepdaughter Courtney Johnson; and brothers Bob Butler and Russell Butler. Viewing and service were at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Remembering the queen
In 1953, I lived in Mill Valley, Calif. My next door neighbor, whose name I have sadly forgotten, was a British war bride from London. On June 2, she invited me over to watch — on her brand new television — the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. I was thrilled to see such a momentous event; and the new queen was so beautiful. But my British friend cried all through the ceremony. She wanted to be home.
Town of Morningside
If the Morningside Yard Sale at the Firehouse was rained out Sept. 10, the rain-date is Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Firehouse. For information, call 301-736-2301.
The monthly Town Hall Meeting will be Tuesday, Sept 20, at 7:30. All welcome.
Did you know? 80 years ago, July 1942, the first directory of Morningside residents (109 families) was published by the Citizens’ Association. But the Town of Morningside was not officially incorporated until March 11, 1949. June Stocklinski was elected the first mayor.
Neighbors & other good people
I was pleased to hear from Joni (Broomfield) Boone who grew up in Morningside. She has lived in Charles County since 1990 and has been married for 44 years to James Boone. She retired from the Federal Government in 2018 after 41+ years and now is enjoying her four grandchildren and 8-month-old great-grandson. In her report, she commented, “ I so appreciated growing up in Morningside.”
Frances Tiafoe, the tennis ace, now in the semi-finals, is a Prince Georgian, from Hyattsville.
George Edward Proctor, Jr., 70, of North Carolina and formerly of Ft. Washington, died Aug. 20 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, N.C. He was the third of the twelve children of George and Mary Lucille Proctor. He graduated from the Maryland Drafting Institute. He leaves a large extended family, many of whom were at St. John’s in Clinton for the funeral and burial on Sept. 9.
Changing landscape
The Hooper Island Lighthouse, in the Chesapeake Bay, is up for sale. At only $15,000! However, a buyer would have to spend a lot to fix it up and, besides, it’s in a Navy-controlled “danger area.” Sad to say, there are no ghosts attached to it, according to Henry Gonzalez, vice president of the U.S. Lighthouse Society. At least, none he knows of.
The official portraits of former president Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama were unveiled during ceremonies at the White House Sept. 7. You’ll be able to see them the next time you visit the White House. These official portraits are different from the Obama portraits commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery which are currently in Boston.
Places to go and things to do
This year marks the Centennial Anniversary of the Robert Crain Highway Monument, erected in Upper Marlboro in September 1922. You are invited to attend the celebration and re-creation of an original photograph on Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. at the monument, Main Street and Old Crain Highway, in Upper Marlboro. Dignitaries from Baltimore City and the five original counties will participate. For more information, visit www.uppermarlboromd.gov or call the town offices, 301-627-6905.
The Washington International Horse Show is coming up Oct.24-30 at The Show Place Arena, Prince George’s Equestrian Center in Upper Marlboro. They’re seeking volunteers. Go to www.wihs.org.
The following two exhibits/experiences have been highly recommended by Joni Boone:
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Now you can with this exhibition which has been on tour since 2017. It was awarded Best 2021 Immersive Experience by USA Today. Located at Rhode Island Center 524 Rhode Island Ave NE. For information, go to https://vangoghexpo.com/washington.
Beyond King Tut is at the National Geographic Museum, 1145 17th Street NW. For information, go to https://beyondkingtut.com.
COVID-19 update
According to The Washington Post, the virus is still killing hundreds of people each day nationwide, although infections are down in the DC-MD-VA area.
Updated boosters are now available and provide protection against not only the original strain but the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. I’m headed to Walgreens in Suitland for my booster next week. At 93, I don’t want to take a chance.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Lee Burkhart, Sept. 20; Linda Holbart Van Meter, Morningside Clerk/Treasurer Karen Rooker and Teresa Kessler, Sept. 22; Elizabeth Long and Mary Kilbride, Sept. 23; Dottie Arehringer and Peg Richardson, Sept. 24.
