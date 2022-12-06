Harriet Jane “Rickie” Beardmore, formerly of Morningside, died Nov. 27 at her home in Deale. She would have turned 80 on December 14. She was born in Washington, the second of the four daughters of James and Ruth (Goodwin) Merriman.
In her youth, she was involved at Holy Family Church, Hillcrest Heights, and as a majorette with the Silver Hill VFD. After graduating from Suitland High School in 1961, she worked at the National Bank of Washington; she was the bank’s first female computer programmer.
While performing in the Riva Fire Department Parade in 1960, Rickie complained to a friend that she felt cold in her majorette uniform. The friend suggested she jump into the arms of Billy Beardmore, a Morningside fire fighter, to keep warm. She did. It was a good jump—she married him in April 1964. They settled in a Morningside home near Billy’s family.
She was a longtime member of Model A Ford clubs and multiple antique car organizations. She and Billy cruised all over the US in their antique vehicles and were especially proud of the more than 118,000 miles they traveled in their personally-restored 1932 Model A Ford Coupe.
She was a member of the Morningside VFD Ladies Auxiliary, bowled in their league in her younger years, and was a charter member and past president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1619 Women’s Association, and founding member of its Softball Tournament. She developed friendships with fire department families from all over the US and Canada.
Rickie is survived by her husband of 58 years, PGFD Battalion Fire Chief (ret.) William D. “Tex” or “Billy” Beardmore; children, Shelly, Jimmy and PGFD Fire Lieutenant (ret) Jerry; their spouses; four grandchildren; and her sisters Donna Merriman and Jamie Behre. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Gail Adams.
Visitation will be Dec. 10, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, with funeral service and reception at St. James Parish in Lothian.
Years ago, Rickie sang with the Sweet Adelines--I remember them well.
Town of Morningside
Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 9 a.m. at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department. There’ll be a Pancake Breakfast, entertainment, Santa Secret Shop and, of course, a visit and gift from Santa Himself. Admission is $7.00 per person. Santa Secret Shop is not included in admission but will offer items for $2 each.
A reminder: Morningside is sponsoring a Food & Toy Drive to support three local families in the area. If you can donate a non-perishable food item, new toy or a cash donation, you can bring it to the Town office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21.
Morningside’s next work session is Dec. 13, and the Town Meeting will be Dec. 20, both beginning at 7 p.m. For information about All Things Morningside, 301-736-2300.
Celebrating Christmas
If you have a special memory about celebrating Christmas in Morningside, email muddmm@gmail.com.
The 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on the Ellipse November 30. The event included President Biden and first lady Jill Biden and was hosted by LL Cool J. You can visit the tree 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through New Year’s Day.
The Mt. Calvary Adult Choir, of Mount Calvary Church in Forestville, sang at the pre-show of the Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Joint Base Andrews’ service members and families showed up Nov. 17 to celebrate the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on its last stop before the tree headed to the Capitol for the Christmas season.
ZooLights are back at the National Zoo. They’ll be illuminated for 22 select nights--through Dec. 30, 5 to 9 p.m. For information, visit https://nationalzoo.si.edu/events/zoolights.
Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, continues at National Harbor through Jan. 1. It boasts “The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze & Village.” Tickets now on sale at EnchantChristmas.com.
Neighbors & other good people
Peg Richardson, who sent me the obit for Rickie Beardmore, told me she and Rickie graduated together from Suitland High School. Also, that Rickie was married to her cousin Billy.
Condolences to Suzanne Hay and Debbie Rose, of St. Philip’s Parish, on the death of their aunt, Phyllis Antosca, 94, at Discovery Village in Naples, Fla., on Nov. 27. Phyllis was born in Washington, graduated from Saint Cecilia’s Academy and worked for the Dept. of the Interior and the Teamsters Local 816 until retiring in 1988.
I have been gifted with a big bag of Keurig-style coffee pods, half of which are Decaf, which I don’t use. If you live in the area and want Decaf pods, call or email me at muddmm@gmail.com.
Changing landscape
There’s a growing list of tenants at National Harbor, including Bombay Street Food, Silver Diner and Tom’s Watch Bar. Fogo is replacing McLoone’s Pier House which opened in 2010 but closed amid the pandemic. Fogo overlooks the water and includes patio seating. It’s part of a chain which started in 1979 and features fresh cuts of fire-roasted meats, along with salads and traditional Brazilian cocktails.
A home at 4602 Morgan Road, in Morningside, has sold for $370,000.
Happy 100th birthday, Charles Schulz
And, just who is Charles Schultz? He is the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, Pigpen, Peppermint Patty, Franklin, Woodstock and the Little Red-Headed Girl. Can we truly celebrate the holidays without “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” or “A Charlie Brown Christmas”?
In The Washington Post comic pages on Nov. 26, Charles “Sparky” Schulz was wished a happy birthday in many of the strips, in many different ways. Big Nate, for example reminded us that “Charlie Brown never wins a game or gets a Valentine or kicks the football.”
Charles Schulz was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Minneapolis and died Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa, California. “Happy birthday, Sparky. Thanks for years of comic enjoyment.”
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Beth Shipman, Dec. 9; Morningside official Sharon Fowler and my longtime-ago hair stylist Diane Zirkle, Dec. 10; Michelle Anderson, Dec. 11; Bernie Barbour Pace, Thomas Shipman Jr. and Jim Trexler, Dec. 13; Linda Gryskewicz, Dec. 15; my remarkable next-door neighbor Stacie Branham-Smith and Erin Nicole Brown-Sandoval, Dec. 16; Bradley Wade and David Williams III, Dec. 17.
Happy 10th anniversary to Johnny and Helen Richardson on Dec. 14.