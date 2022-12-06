Harriet Jane “Rickie” Beardmore, formerly of Morningside, died Nov. 27 at her home in Deale. She would have turned 80 on December 14. She was born in Washington, the second of the four daughters of James and Ruth (Goodwin) Merriman.

In her youth, she was involved at Holy Family Church, Hillcrest Heights, and as a majorette with the Silver Hill VFD. After graduating from Suitland High School in 1961, she worked at the National Bank of Washington; she was the bank’s first female computer programmer.


Happy Thanksgiving to all my readers!