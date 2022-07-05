“Holland wasn’t big enough for the Roozen boys,” John Kelly says in his Post column, “so they left their tiny country in search of room to grow. For close to 50 years — until it closed last week — Roozen’s Nursery, the business that brothers Jos and Eric Roozen nurtured, helped beautify suburban yards all around our area.”
Jos came to the United States in 1971. He first worked at the now-closed Behnke’s in Beltsville. In time he encouraged brother Eric to join him in America and Eric did so in 1975, a year after Jos had started the garden center on Allentown Road in Fort Washington.
At one time, Roozen Nursery grew so big they had three other locations: Silver Spring, Annapolis and Annandale. “The stores buzzed with gardeners seeking color for their yards or advice for their lawns.”
The Roozens came from Holland, and when they first set up business, they sold a couple million tulips every fall. That ended because our deer ate them. (Don’t they have deer in Holland?) Or the squirrels dug them up.
Roozen’s Nursery was a regular advertiser in The Washington Post, where its ad was next to the column Jack Eden used to write. Starting in 1999, Jos would broadcast “Garden Sense” on WMAL every Saturday morning, later with co-host Rick Fowler. The show soon went national.
Jos died in 2018, five days after his last broadcast of “Garden Sense.” Now, after nearly 50 years, the nursery is closed. It will not seem like spring without Roozen’s.
Town of Morningside
Morningside’s monthly Work Session will be July 12, 7 p.m., at the Municipal Center. The Town Meeting is July 19, 7 p.m., also at the Municipal Center. For information about these meetings, or anything else Morningside-wise, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Ruth Sanford, a long time Morningside resident and a regular provider of information for this column, died June 25. I will have an obituary next week. There’ll be a memorial service for her at Suitland Road Baptist Church on August 7.
Father Marino I. Choi has been assigned parochial vicar at St. John the Evangelist Parish, in Clinton.
Dave Williams was pleased I mentioned The Washington Daily News in a recent column. He used to deliver it back in the early 1950s. The paper was founded in 1921 and ceased publication in 1972. It was the home newspaper of Ernie Pyle, the famed WW2 correspondent.
Forty-six years ago this month, I wrote my first Morningside-Skyline column for the Enquirer-Gazette, at the request of Morningside Mayor Jerry Glaubitz who told me that Morningside had always had a column and he didn’t want that to change. I told him I didn’t live in Morningside, but he didn’t care. And 46 years later I’m still here. Shortly after I started the column, I received a letter from Ann Brown (formerly of Marianne Dr.), postmarked Slidell, LA. She said she had once been the Morningside columnist.
Blessed event
Zion Xavier Brooks was born May 13 to Christina and Steven Brooks of Calvert County, weighing in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and 19” long.
I was honored to meet baby Zion when I went to Hair Force on Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton for a haircut by his mom Tina. He’s a regular at Hair Force, and very well behaved.
Graduations
The College of William & Mary, founded in 1693, is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. It’s in Williamsburg, Va. Congratulations to three local graduates of William & Mary:
- Zenobia Goodman, of Fort Washington, Bachelor of Arts
- Malcolm Spencer, of Hillcrest Heights, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Delharty Manson, of Fort Washington, Bachelor of Arts
Email me (muddmm@gmail.com) with information about your graduate.
Changing Landscape
The new Victims of Communism Museum, at McPherson Square (900 15th St. NW) was dedicated last week memorializing the 100 million people murdered by communist regimes. Its first floor hosts three galleries that guide the visitor through communist history. Visitors can watch films and participate in state-of-the-art interactive exhibits that bring to life the stories of both victims and survivors. For more information, visit https://victimsofcommunism.org.
The Residence at Springbrook, 8239 Schultz Road in Clinton, will be a 4-story building with two elevators, a fitness center, café, and party room, walking paths and so much more. Groundbreaking was June 16; completion date slated for the fall of 2023.
The SAT or ACT requirement for Maryland state university admissions has been lifted. Joann Boughman, senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for the university system, said other factors, such as an applicant’s grade-point average are reasonably good, if not better, at predicting success in college.
Have you seen the “new” Morningside Fire House? New roof, new paint — looks great. I’ll go by for a tour one of these days.
A home at 4303 Maple Road in Morningside recently sold for $350,000.
St. Maria’s Meals
Does someone you know need a warm and nutritious dinner? St. Maria’s Meals program offers meals every Tuesday, 5 to 6 p.m. at the Mona Center, 5859 Allentown Way, Temple Hills.
Resurrection
I received an email about hours at Resurrection Cemetery in Rosaryville and called to verify. It opens every day at 7 a.m. and closes every day at 6 p.m. For more information, call 301-868-5141.
Resurrection is a beautiful cemetery; I recommend everybody — Catholic or not — drive through it. It’s a restful place in this crazy world. It was founded in 1940, encompassing several hundred acres of beautiful, wooded property.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to my grandson Zachary Seidman, July 9; my daughter Elaine (McHale) Seidman, July 10; Kevin Kline, Nicole Wade, Dee (Curcio) Brown and Dave Williams Jr., July 11; Carolyn Pruitt, July 12; Kenard Simms, July 13; Laverne Peggy Simms, Krista Lanehart and
Laura (Thompson) Hoffmann, July 14.
Happy 47th Anniversary to Dave and Carolyn Williams who wed July 11, 1975.