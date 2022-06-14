Ruth Ann Runyan, of La Plata and formerly of Camp Springs, died June 4 at home with family by her side. She was 81.
She was born in Louisville, Ky., daughter of Cal and Blandina Schoenbachler, graduated from Assumption HS and received dual BAs in Mathematics and Philosophy from Nazareth College.
Ruth went to work at the Census Bureau in Suitland as a survey statistician/economist and retired after 44 years as Assistant Division Chief of the Economic Census and Surveys Division. It was at Census she met Bob Runyan. They wed February 19, 1966, at Mount Calvary Church in Forestville. They lived in Suitland and Camp Springs before moving to La Plata.
During her Camp Springs years, Ruth was active at St. Philip’s where she coordinated and prepared meals for church functions, including crab feasts. She was a lector, Eucharistic minister and member of the choir (with me). She had a beautiful alto/tenor voice. After moving south to La Plata, she was likewise involved at Sacred Heart Church.
Among her extensive list of memberships and volunteering were Catholic Charities, Charles County Hospice and Restorers of Mount Carmel in Maryland. She sang with a barbershop quartet and was a member of the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society. She played the piano, organ, and accordion.
She played volleyball and coed softball and enjoyed driving little sports cars including her original Triumph spitfire, Mazda RX7s, and Miata.
Ruth loved hosting gatherings for family and friends including Thanksgiving and Easter celebrations and Kentucky Derby parties where her mint juleps often overshadowed the race!
Survivors include her husband Bob; brother Carl Schoenbachler; three children, Maria Parkhurst, Jama Hare and Mitchell Runyan; grand- and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass was at Sacred Heart Church with Repast in Friendship Hall.
Ruth was a survivor of the 911 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and of the F4 tornado in La Plata, April 28, 2002.
Town of Morningside
The Town is hosting the Mad Hatter’s Celebration of Parents Dinner on Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m., in honor of Mother’s Day (May 8) and Father’s Day (June 19). An Italian-style meal will be served. Reservations and prepayment should have been made by June 15, but maybe they can still find a chair at the table for you. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the Town Hall. Info, 301-736-2300.
Morningside’s monthly Town Meeting will be June 21, 7 p.m.
Neighbors & other good people
Jennifer Rae Bailey, 37, of District Heights, a 2003 graduate of Bishop McNamara HS and Lynn University, Boca Raton, Fla., died May 31. She will be remembered as a “world citizen” for her many different interests.
Fred White’s Watch Shop feels like a shop from 50 years ago, with every piece of clockwork need in dozens of drawers. I took several watches to him for batteries and appreciated meeting him. The shop is in an office building at 7801 Branch Avenue. He’s not always there, so call ahead at 301-868-7264.
Last week I wrote about the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor. Longtime Morningsider Sue Frederick emailed her experience: “In 1968, the Scripps Spelling Bee was held at the DAR Hall. I remember, I was competing for Francis Scott Key Junior High. Of course, I was eliminated by my first word, perversity. Never heard of the word. Today’s words are so much more obscure.” And she’s so right!
Were you ever in a Spelling Bee? What word flunked you? Or did you win?
Crossland Reunion
“Calling Crossland Cavaliers class of ’71, spouses and friends: Last year in Annapolis was a blast...” After consideration and feedback, they have chosen the Herrington Inn Resort and Marina, on the west side of the Chesapeake. The dates, Sept. 14-16, 2022. “A possible campfire on the beach or boat party Wednesday 9/14. Thursday a beautiful day either on the golf course (Chesapeake Hills in Lusby) or your choice of fun activities in North Beach, Chesapeake Beach or Solomon’s Island. Thursday night, a buffet dinner in a tented pavilion on the Inlet at Herrington resort or a Deck Party Buffet at a nearby seafood restaurant. Friday, we can meet up for breakfast at a diner in Chesapeake Beach.” Email Douglas.Silvern@sheppardpratt.org or Phone 240-772-0732.
Changing landscape
Maryland lawmakers unanimously passed legislation to change the name of Indian Head Highway to Piscataway Highway. But now it appears to be cancelled. Too expensive, too complicated, and not even agreed upon by some of the Piscataway Conoy Council. The State will instead erect several large signs along the route, bearing the additional name, Piscataway Highway.
Marva Nelson, of Camp Springs, wrote in Nextdoor Morningside, “The grass on the median strip of Allentown Road is ridiculously high.... The grass and medians on Branch Avenue...same thing... everything is overgrown and trash everywhere....” It’s time for Prince George’s to get out the mowers!
A home at 4609 John Street, in Skyline, recently sold for $355,000.
Looking for a cat?
The Prince George’s Animal Control has one for you. If you adopt on a Friday, May thru October, it will only cost $5! Also, each adoption includes spay/neuter, current and age-appropriate vaccinations and microchip. For information: www.princegeorgespets4us.com.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Bill Kimbles, June 18; Stephanie Phipps, June 19; Christian Nichols, June 20; my grandson Conor McHale, Aletheia Fadness, Mark Witherow Sr. and Antonio Jackson, June 21; Gary Fadness, June 22; Edson Cook, June 23; and Gloria R. Johnson, June 24.
Happy anniversary to Steve and Cornelia Blankenship, their 17th on June 18; Calvin and Debbie Brown, their 29th on June 20; Tim and Becki Cordero, their 21st on June 23; and Mary and Mike Dawes, their 49th on June 23.
Happy anniversary to my parents, Rose Marie Krummack and Dr. Richard Dyer Mudd who were married at St. Mary’s Church in Ravenna, Nebraska, on June 20, 1928. Mom died in 1998, one day after their 70th anniversary; Dad died in 2002. In Heaven, I’m sure they celebrated their 114th anniversary..
Happy Father’s Day to fathers everywhere!