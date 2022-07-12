Ruth Mae Sanford, whose Memorial will be held at Suitland Road Baptist Church in August, died June 25 in Hagerstown, Md.
She was born August 8, 1925, in Burke’s Garden, Va., daughter of Oscar and Beulah Lambert. When she was four, the family moved to Loudon County, Va. Ruth graduated from Herndon High in 1943 and a year later married James Ferguson. They moved to Morningside in 1947 and had four children: Richard (now, deceased), Linda, Margie and Janet. James Ferguson died in a fiery crash in 1951.
Ruth later married Arthur Sanford who brought two children to the marriage, Ray and Judy. Together they had a son, David (deceased). Arthur died in 1964.
Ruth was a devoted member of Suitland Road Baptist Church (formerly, Morningside Baptist), Pastor Dr. Kelvin McCune. She sang in the choir and volunteered at Bradford Oaks Nursing Home with a group who sang hymns, read Scripture, and gave encouragement to the residents.
Ruth was a housewife and a babysitter for neighbors’ children until she started a career at Amtrak. She retired in the early ‘90s. She enjoyed crocheting, writing poems, gardening, and lunching with friends. Her poems were sometimes read aloud at church services. Ruth liked to talk with her church family on the phone; in closing, she would often say, “I love you.”
For years, Ruth was an Election Judge for Morningside elections. And she was a regular contributor to my column. I miss her calls.
She lived in Morningside, at 503 Allies Road, until May 2017 when she moved to an assisted living home in Boonesboro, Md.
She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Sandoval, Marjorie Crowl and Janet Hemming, stepson Arthur Sanford Jr., 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren. Funeral services were private; burial was at Trinity Memorial Gardens, in Waldorf, on July 5.
However, there will be a Memorial for her Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m., at Suitland Road Baptist Church. The family requests all attendees wear a mask.
Town of Morningside
Jim Reilly reports on the fireworks: “I was the fire inspector for the fireworks again this year. A nice group of ‘shooters’ came down from Lewisburg PA to do this year’s fireworks. Chief Carl McKlveen and the engine, squad and ambulance from the Morningside VFD were there standing by. Mayor Cann was there. Crowd was bigger than last year. Crowd also gathered in the VFW parking lot to watch but a lot of the fireworks don’t go high enough to be seen from there. But still a good show from there as well. Lots of illegal fireworks going off in the town as well. Can still hear them tonight as well.”
Report on the Parade next week.
Neighbors & other good people
I’ve had word that Michael Trimboli, longtime Morgan Road resident, has died. Can someone contact me with information about him?
Regina Barrett, of Upper Marlboro, has been named by TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) as 2021 Maryland Queen; she’d lost 42.6 pounds. Honors were at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort in Ocean City. Info: go to the TOPS website or call 800-932-8677.
New principals have been named for three of our area schools: Warren Tweed at Andrew Jackson Academy, District Heights; Cecil Miller at Stephen Decatur Middle School, Clinton; and Ruben Chiza at Maya Angelou French Immersion School, Hillcrest Heights.
Graduations
Dailion V. Harrison, son of Tina and Chasson Harrison, has graduated from Chopticon High School in St. Mary’s County. He plans to continue his education at a vocational college. Dailion is the grandson of Jean and Jimmy Nichols, and the great-grandson of Lawrence and Mary Nichols who lived for years, with their large family, on Allies Road in Morningside.
Email me your grandson’s graduation at muddmm@gmail.com.
Christa McAuliffe remembered
DuVal High School science teacher Dr. Terri Dove has been chosen as the recipient of the 2022 Christa McAuliffe Outstanding Teacher Award from Prince George’s County Public Schools.
Christa McAuliffe, for whom that award is named, began her career in Morningside, teaching American history at Benjamin D. Foulois Jr. High. She next taught at Thomas Johnson Middle School in Lanham and several schools in New Hampshire before being selected as the First Teacher in Space.
On January 28, 1986, the Challenger, with a crew of seven, including Christa, lifted off at Cape Canaveral. It exploded seconds later. There were no survivors.
Changing landscape
Suitland HS is getting more than a face-lift--it’s getting a brand new campus where the current one sits. County officials were on hand last Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new facility. In addition to an academic complex, renderings of the new Suitland High show a performing arts theater and an athletics stadium. Suitland was built in 1951; it’s about time!
A home at 5407 Auth Road, in Camp Springs, recently sold for $375,000.
RIP: Carl Mason
Carl Mason died a year ago. His wife, former Morningsider Susan Mason — a regular contributor to this column — sent me news of his death, but I missed the email. So, she recently reminded me: “Sadly, my husband Carl died July 26, 2021. The cancer returned and got him in the end.”
Carl was originally from New York but spent most of his life in Virginia, where Sue met him. He had a business degree from college, was involved with many fraternities, won awards as an outstanding young volunteer firefighter and outstanding young citizen of Dinwiddie County, Va. He had a successful Professional Tools & Equipment business until retirement.
“He was a great husband and provider, and stepfather to my daughter… and we enjoyed our 36 years together. after a five year courtship.” After retiring, they downsized to Florida where Sue still lives. Carl is buried by Sue’s daughter Holly in Hopewell, Va., “where I will also go when my times comes. I miss him more all the time.”
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Helen Jurney, July 15; Norma Wright and Gary Lewis, Jr., July 16; my granddaughter Claire Mudd, Michael Busky, Former Morningside Police Chief Stephen Armhold, July 17; Allyssa Frederick and former Morningside Councilman Russell Butler, July 18; Mike Fowler Sr. and Eddie Hall, July 19; Donna Buchin, Dorothy Gessner and Tina Nichols, July 20; Mary Hay and Jeff Frederick, July 21; and Ryan Simms and David Cook, July 22.
Happy Golden Anniversary to Percy and Barbara Crawford who wed July 22, 1972. Happy Day also to Steve and Tessie Johnson, their 22nd on July 22; and to my daughter Sheila and John Mudd, their 32nd on July 20.