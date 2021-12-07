Samuel Wilson, Jr., a Morningside resident for more than 35 years, beloved trustee of Suitland Road Baptist (formerly, Morningside Baptist) Church for more than 20 years, died Nov. 1.
He graduated from Spingarn High School in Washington, served in the U.S. Navy and had a long career with Giant Food, Inc., working with the Data Processing Dept. for 26 years.
He was the Gatekeeper of Suitland Road Baptist Church, Dr. Kelvin McCune, pastor. Sam wore many hats as Trustee; whatever had to be done, he was there. And he had a way of always bringing laughter or a big smile.
Survivors include Sharron, his wife of 48 years, son Samuel “Sammy,” daughter Robin, son-in-law Jonathan and granddaughter Moriah. Burial will be later at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham.
Sam is remembered fondly for his love of model cars, tools and Western movies.
Town of Morningside: Santa’s coming
Morningside has invited Santa to attend two events this Christmas season: Breakfast with Santa (8am to 10am) and Lunch with Santa (11am to 1pm). Both events are on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Municipal Center, 6901 Ames Street.
Breakfast with Santa attendees will dine on a pastry, fruit cup and drink. Lunch with Santa offers hotdog, chips and drink. There’ll be amazing entertainment at each session.
Due to social distancing, only 40 (including adults and infants) will be admitted at each session.
Admission: $5 per person. For information or to make your reservation, call 301-736-2300.
New cross dedicated at St. Philip’s
The new cross atop the roof of St. Philip’s Church in Camp Springs was welcomed by the congregation on Nov. 21 and blessed by Fr. Patrick Lewis as he and Bill Hardy stood beside the cross, on the roof.
After Father announced the ceremony at the close of the 10 o’clock Mass, the congregation had headed outdoors to the front of the church. They sang a hymn and worried a little about their pastor, up there on the roof.
But the cross stood triumphant as Father blessed it and blessed the crowd as they greeted their new cross with applause.
It was Bill Hardy’s idea; he did the planning. Geary Deptula donated the mahogany. Javier Perez carved and waterproofed the cross. St. Philip’s Sodality helped with expenditures.
The old cross, which blew off the roof a few weeks ago, was installed when the church was built in 1959. Some years later a metal circle of braces was added. Those original braces—now painted gold—stabilize the new cross. They are the only part of the first cross remaining, a reminder of St. Philip the Apostle Church’s 62-years-long history.
By the way, Fr. Lewis made it okay getting down from the roof.
Neighbors & other good people
Former Morningside Council Member Russell Butler and his wife Carole have a new granddaughter, Remy Morgan Butler, born May 21, weighing in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Baby Remy is the daughter of Eric and Lindsey Butler and little sister of Rylee and Matthew.
Rita Beall, of Morningside, was the winner in the annual Thanksgiving Raffle sponsored by St. Philip’s Sodality. She won the Gift Basket and a gift certificate.
Susan Marie Seidman, 68, sister of my son-in-law Luke Seidman, of Crownsville, died Nov. 19. She lived in New Jersey and, as the obit says: she loved “walking, biking, nature, hard work, children, reading, reading to children, Jennie the cat, podcasts, singing, master-level knitting, and above all else, her family.” I’ll miss her.
Celebrating the Holidays
One of the most popular holiday attractions is back in business—the model train display at the U. S. Botanic Garden. It has seven trains winding among 13 miniature scenes, including a cranberry bog in Massachusetts, an olive grove in Spain, a vineyard in Australia, and a terrace farm in Nepal growing rice and lentils. Trains will run through Jan. 2, 10am to 5pm. Closed Christmas Day. Free.
The 35th Annual Winter Festival of Lights continues at Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, daily from 5pm to 9:30pm, until Sun. Jan. 2. Visit pgparksdirect.com and search keyword “Festival” under “Ticketing” to pay online. For cars, it’s $8 online or $10 at the gate.
The 22nd annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show continues Saturday, Dec. 11, when visitors can vote in the Viewer’s Choice Competition. Darnall’s Chance Museum is at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive in Upper Marlboro, atop the hill overlooking Schoolhouse Pond. For information, call 301-952-8010.
Changing landscape
The Auth Road 7-Eleven, which was firebombed a year or so ago, is refurbished and open for business, 24 hours a day.
Dollar Tree is raising its prices to $1.25.
The Air and Space Museum on the Mall will be closing in March for six months for renovation, which will be the most expensive capital project in Smithsonian history.
A home at 4107 Maple Road recently went for $259,000.
Mary’s COVID-19 report — Word of the Year: Vaccine
Nursing students at the University of Maryland, due to graduate Dec. 23, have been allowed to leave a few weeks early and begin to work in the field. The move was motivated by a nursing shortage during the pandemic.
As of 5pm, Wed., Dec. 1, Maryland has had a total of 587,285 cases of COVID. Of these, 1,142 were the day before. Maryland lost 14 more. The number of Marylanders who’ve died of COVID is now at 11,220.
“Vaccine.” Merriam-Webster (the Dictionary people) reports that lookups for the word “vaccine” surged 1,048 percent from 2019 to 2021.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Louise Lantz and Mary Straud, Dec. 3; Mark Witherow, Jr., and La’Keshia Johnson, Dec. 4; Denise (Eskew) Simms, Dec. 5; Mae Boone, Sandra Mickey and Brian Doyle, Dec. 7; Crystal Pruitt and Charles Boxley, Dec. 8; Beth Shipman, Dec. 9; Sharon Fowler and Diane Zirkle, Dec. 10; Michelle Anderson, Dec. 11; Bernie Barbour Pace, Thomas Shipman Jr. and Jim Trexler, Dec. 13; and Linda Gryskewicz, Dec. 15.
Happy 19th anniversary to Johnny and Helen Richardson on Dec. 14.