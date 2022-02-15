Sandra Lee “Sandy” Mickey, 77, of Morningside, died Jan. 30 in North Carolina where she was recouping with the help of her daughter Kathy Swartz.
She was born in Washington on Dec. 7, 1944, to Arthur and Maye Chamberlain. In 1961 she married Danny Joe Mickey Sr. and lived on Morgan Road.
Sandy loved children, baby-sat many in Morningside and worked at Andrews as a day-care provider, mainly in the baby section. She was also a clerk at Fashion Bug in Clinton.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Danny, her parents, sisters Shirley Reed and Lois Gardner, and brothers Raymond, Arthur, Leroy and James Chamberlain. Survivors include her children, Kathy (Dale) Swartz, Danny Joe Mickey Jr. and Charles Edward Mickey; sister, Brenda Ball; three grandchildren, four greatgrands, and her dear friend and godmother Cathy Miller. Services were at Kalas Funeral Home followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Morningside Town Hall.
From a friend, “She was the first to lend a helping hand.”
Mudd brothers die within 9 days of each other
Earlier this year I lost two very special 1st cousins, John Philip Mudd, 89, and Richard Joseph Aloysius Mudd, 75. They were born in Washington, sons of Thomas Paul and Frances Finotti Mudd. They grew up in Anacostia, graduated from Gonzaga High School and Law School (John at Georgetown and Richard at George Washington). They died about five weeks ago, John in Montgomery County and Richard in Virginia.
John had married Barbara, moved to Prince George’s, had a law office in Upper Marlboro for a time before moving to Florida. His wife predeceased him. He is survived by his children, including CNN analyst Phil Mudd.
Richard married Pat, moved to Prince George’s and later to Virginia. He worked with his father, T. Paul Mudd, at a law office on Pennsylvania Avenue in Anacostia, and took over the practice when Uncle Paul died. Survivors include his wife, children and grandchildren.
Richard and John were very special cousins. I’ll miss so much!
Like me, they are great-grandchildren of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd who was arrested and served time at Dry Tortugas for setting the leg of John Wilkes Booth, assassin of President Lincoln. He was later pardoned by President Andrew Johnson. The Mudd family continues the fight to clear his name.
Town of Morningside
Morningside has a full slate of activities over the next months. You’ll wish you lived in Morningside.
* Easter Bunny Breakfast Bingo, April 16
* Town Election, May 2
* Spring Cleanup, May 14 & 15
* Mother’s Day Madhatter’s Tea, May 5
* July 4th Parade followed by family fun in the afternoon and fireworks at dusk.
You can contact the Town by calling the office at 301-736-2300. By Fax at 301-736-7440, or email Generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov,
Neighbors & other good people
Michael Trimboli, longtime Morningsider, has died. I’ll tell you more about him in next week’s column, but you will be interested to know that he graduated from Suitland High School in 1963.
Dr. Stephen T. Michaels is the new President of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. He is an orthopedic surgeon.
Gloria Bowman Lucy, who taught at several high schools and colleges, including Crossland and Prince George’s Community College, died Jan. 18. She was a member of Mt. Ennon Baptist Church in Clinton.
Blessed event
Giuliana Emilia Mateus, daughter of Nicole Wade and Leandro Mateus, was born Feb. 9 at 6:50 a.m., weighing in at 7lbs, 7oz.
Baby Giuliana is the first grandchild for Bradley & Amy Wade and Marco & Catarina Mateus. First great-grandchild of longtime Morningsiders John & Ruth Anthony. And first-time aunt or uncle for Samantha, Jasmine, Peyton, Rafael, Ricardo and Leonardo.
There’ll never be a problem finding a babysitter.
Changing landscape
The Rock & Toss Crabhouse is open at 2928 Festival way, next to Panera Bread, in Waldorf. Dine In or Carryout. 301-638-8899.
Maryland’s Fresh Seafood announces, “Maryland crabs are here!” Located at Watkins Park Plaza, 62-A Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro. 301-390-5800.
I’ve received a letter from M-NCPPC announcing assignment to a “new zone” with the approval of the Countywide Map Amendment of the County Council. I don’t know what this means to our area. I’ll try https://bit.ly/PGCC-CRI-136-2021 (DR-2). But if you already know what is changing, let me know.
Jeff Bezos has asked the D.C. Public Library Foundation to consider naming the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library after the late Toni Morrison, the first Black woman to receive the Nobel Prize in literature.
A home at 6906 Pickett Dr., recently sold for $325,000.
Morningside Memories: February 1982
Forty years ago, Dick Jurney, long-time member of the Morningside Sportsmen’s Club, was moonlighting as D.J. at Skyline Restaurant. You could enjoy Dick’s Oldies-but-Goodies every Saturday night, beginning at 9 p.m.
Mary’s COVID-19 report: 10 more Marylanders have died
As of Wednesday, February 9, 5 p.m., There have been 966,817 cases reported in Maryland, including 751 new cases the day before. As for Covid deaths in Maryland, there have been 13,827. Of those there were 10 deaths the last day.
Richard McCracken, of Local #5 Plumbers
Richard Allan McCracken, 58, of Upper Marlboro, an EMT and Fireman for the Boulevard Heights VFD in the 1980s, and was on the Department’s Baseball team, died Feb. 3. He was valedictorian for the D.C. apprentice school for Plumbers and was a Journeyman with Local #5 Plumbers and Pipefitters for 33 years, following in his father’s footsteps.
Survivors include his wife Christine, two daughters, two stepdaughters, four siblings, and 10 grandchildren. Services were at Lee’s.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Clifford Lantz, Feb. 19; Melissa Harnes and Paul Bornman, Feb. 20; Ray Short Jr., Feb. 21; Larry Miller, Feb. 24; Kevin Gray, Feb. 25.
Send March birthdays to muddmm@aol.com.