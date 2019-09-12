Maryland Department of Aging offers a Senior Call Check program — “Peace of mind for those home alone.”
You can get information about this program by calling 1-866-502-0560 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but do not call on holidays. Or you can go to aging.maryland.gov/pages/senior-call-check.aspx. This is a free service for Maryland residents who are aged 65+ years old. You must have an active landline phone or a cell phone.
Registration began Sept. 4 for the Sept. 25 Family Caregivers Conference 2019 which will be at the Martin’s Crosswinds, at 7400 Greenway Center Drive in Greenbelt. This conference will have several topics to help you. Check-in time begins at 8:30 a.m. with the conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This conference is opened to “Prince George’s residents only who care for an older adult of an individual with dementia.”
You must register and you are allowed only two registrations per phone call, and a valid ID must be presented at the door when you get to the conference. It will have topics such as Managing Your Estate — Retirement Planning, Caring and Maintaining Your Health, Changing Roles and Challenges of Caring for a Family Member, Mental Health — Depression and the Blues and other topics.
Open house
The Junior Academy for the Performing Arts fall Open House meeting will be at the Prince George’s Room at Clarice Performing Arts Center at University of Maryland College Park on Route 193 and Stadium Drive. The fall show directors will be there where “you can find out more about how you can dance, sing and act your way to the stage.” This fall/winter session for Academy for the Performing Arts starts on Saturday, Sept. 28, and is for ages 8 to 15 and parents, and it’s free. The phone number there is 301-446-3232.
Driving defensively
AARP Defense Driving, for people who are 50 years old or older, is a good way to sharpen your driving skills. There will be a class at Camp Springs Senior Activity Center at 6420 Allentown Road on Sept. 12 and Sept. 21. The meeting will be held in the Chesapeake Room on Sept. 12 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The class on Sept. 21 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are an AARP member, the class will cost $15, and non-AARP member cost is $20. You can pay by check or money order because cash is not accepted. Lunch is at your expense. You can call Rose Hobson on 301-736-1565 to register for this class.
Upcoming birthdays
Happy birthday for September, on the 18th, Geneva Lamb, the 21st, Don Walker.