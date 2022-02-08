Shirley Louise “Big Nana” Holmes, 89, longtime Skyline resident and Federal Records Center retiree, died January 20 at home with her family by her side. She grew up in Dawn, Va., daughter of Richard and Susie Carter.
She graduated from Caroline High School in Bowling Green, Va., and in 1954 met her soulmate, William Franklin “Bill” Holmes, of Newtown, Va. They married Aug. 8, 1955.
After moving to Washington, Shirley worked with the Department of Defense at Bowling AFB. She worked the nightshift so she could be home daytimes to be a full-time mother to her six children. Later she transferred to the Federal Records Center where she was responsible for committing thousands of documents to a new medium, “microfiche,” and was rewarded for her accuracy and efficiency. She retired with 40 years but worked occasionally for the Show Place Arena and Equestrian Center.
In 1962 the family joined Emmanuel Baptist Church. Shirley sang in the Choir, worked with the Sick and Shut-in Ministry and was tapped to join the Progressive Club. She and her Sister-in-Christ, Elfrieda Lee, started a 2-person ministry which provided gift baskets for the shut-in. She was honored with a plaque for 50 years of dedicated service.
They moved to Skyline in 1968 and Shirley became involved in her children’s activities and in the Skyline Citizens Association.
In 1993, through son Warren, Shirley and Bill joined the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and logged over 50,000 miles by motorcycle encompassing 47 states in 12 years.
Shirley served with children’s organizations and Habitat and spoke every Mother’s Day at an event hosted by retired police officers. She traveled the world with her children and was honored by the fire department on her 85th birthday.
She was predeceased by Bill, her husband of nearly 50 years, and son Warren. Survivors include daughters Portia, Charlene and Connie; sons Stanley, Anthony and Troy; five grandchildren and five great-grands. Services were by Rev. Christopher L. Nichols, Pastor of Emmanuel Baptist, at Pope Funeral Home. Burial will be March 7, 11:15 a.m. at Cheltenham.
Shirley loved to bake, and always made two cakes—one for home and one for a friend.
Town of Morningside: Valentine party
Kids’ Valentine’s Day Craft Party will be Sunday, Feb. 13, 1-3 p.m. at the Municipal Center. Kids will make a special Valentine’s Day gift for their special person. No charge for admission but snacks available for purchase (cash only). Space is limited to first-come and a parent must remain on-site. Reservations required and pre-payment for snacks. Call 301-736-2300.
The next Town Meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. at the Municipal Center.
Jeff West dies at 66
Jeffrey West, of Charles Town, W.Va., the youngest of the five West boys, died Jan. 23 after three years fighting pancreatic cancer. He grew up on Marianne Drive in Morningside, attended Crossland High School and served in the Army for more than 20 years.
Survivors include his wife Laura and sons Jeff Jr. and Danny. Thank you to his oldest brother, Robert Dice West Jr., for this sad announcement. My condolences to all the much-loved West family.
Neighbors & other good people
Edward Burroughs, III was the only candidate listed for Prince George’s Special General Election on Feb. 1. I received my ballot, voted and mailed it. The only other candidate listed was “Other.” So, now Ed is my District 8 County Council representative. I congratulate him and look forward to going to him when I have issues.
Nathaniel Exum, 66, who served as a member (D) of the Maryland Senate 1999-present and member of the Maryland House of Delegates 1975-1999, died Dec. 3 at his home in Peppermill Village. When asked what he thought was the most urgent problem facing his jurisdiction, he answered, “Education.” Services were at First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover.
Applause!
The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System has received a national award for innovation from the Urban Libraries Council.
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has been named in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” publication.
Changing landscape
The Washington Football Team, which had been the Redskins, is now the Commanders. John Kelly’s Washington, in The Post, asks what the nickname could possibly be.
The bridge on Temple Hill Road is finally open, as of Feb. 3.
On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. Which means we have six more weeks of winter.
Last week I remembered the Knickerbocker Theater collapse 100 years ago, Jan. 27, 1922. Last weekend there were two remembrance events for the 100th anniversary of the disaster. The first was a candlelight vigil that began Friday at 6 p.m. The second event was a centennial commemoration that began at noon on Saturday at 18th and Columbia Road NW. Both events will remember the disaster victims, the rescue workers and those who cared for the injured and dying.
A home at 4413 Morgan Road, in Morningside, has sold for $180,000.
Morningside Memories: February 1955
The new, revised edition of the Morningside Directory is distributed door-to-door by members of the Women’s Civic Group, the price, 35 cents. Included in the Directory is a list of the Morningside Town Council: Matthew P. Rosch, mayor; W. Jay Lowery, public utilities; Donald P. Holmes, roads; Robert A. Morris, council secretary; and Lee H. Parr, Health & Safety.
Mary’s COVID-19 report
Through 5 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 2, the total Maryland cases were 958,129. Of those, 1,349 were reported the last day. As for deaths in Maryland, there have been 13,572, of which 40 were the last day.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Sophia Grace Shives (Ruth Sanford’s great-great granddaughter), Angie Miller and Pat Miller, Feb. 13; Joan Rose, Scott Jenkins, Mary Reilly (her 97th!) and Father Ted Hegnauer, Feb. 15; David Chambers and Mary Young, Feb. 15; Sarah Anderson and Dean Woods, Feb. 16; Danny Fowler and Charlene Holmes, Feb. 18.
Happy anniversary to Frank & Soo Wilson, Feb. 15; and to Wilda and Joe Cheseldine who were married Feb. 16, 1958, at Mount Calvary Church in Forestville.
Won’t you be my Valentine?