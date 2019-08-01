Raymond L. “Ray” Short, 92, of Camp Springs and formerly of Morningside, a Government Printing Office retiree, died on July 16 at his son’s home in Hughesville.
He was born in Detroit, son of Justina and Charles Short. After high school, the Short family moved to northwest Washington and, in 1945, Ray joined the Army where he earned several service Medals.
After the Army, Ray worked as a brakeman for the railroad, but left for an opportunity with the Government Printing Office where he became a printing and procurement specialist, retiring after 30 years.
On Nov. 29, 1952, Ray married Dolores Schaub and they settled at 309 Larkspur Road in Morningside, a few blocks from Elgin Court where his in-laws William and Thelma Shaub lived. The Schaubs were long involved in the town of Morningside, Thelma as a member of the Women’s Civic Group and William was elected to serve on the Town Council from 1955 to 1974.
The Shorts later moved to Auth Village, a block from St. Philip’s Church where Ray served as an usher for as long as I can remember. He also ushered at the Basilica in Washington. As his obit says, “He was both an inspiration and an example of what a devout Catholic with a holy life should be.”
Ray was a remarkable caregiver for his mother-in-law Thelma and later for his wife Dolores. On one occasion he befriended two homeless brothers living in the woods. Despite everyone’s objections, when one of the brothers broke his leg, Ray took him in and gave him bed and board until he was able to work again.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge. He loved sports, especially local home teams at the stadium or on TV. His sons remember his lifelong enjoyment of cooking and grilling, card games, cribbage, bowling, shooting pool and dancing. Helen Cordero recalls square-dancing with him and Dolores in a square-dancing group that met regularly at Morningside Elementary and Foulois.
Ray’s wife of 50 years, Dolores, died March 12, 2003. Survivors include his sons and their wives, Raymond and Jill Short of Hughesville, David and Kelly Short of Linthicum Heights, and John and Kelly Short of Waldorf, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip’s, Fr. Patrick Lewis, celebrant, followed by burial with Dolores at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
MVFD awarded 555 Fitness grant
The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department has been the recipient of the 555 Fitness’s Strength Is Our Foundation Grant. With this they’ve received Brute Force sandbags, assault bike, a package from Crossover Symmetry and a package from Fire Wipes. Check out the MVFD website for a photo of their new assault bike and their thanks to 555 Fitness for the awards.
‘Walk’ the new Surratts-Clinton Library
The Surratts-Clinton Library is now closed for renovation. But I just checked out the Surratts-Clinton Branch Library design animation on the Web. Wow! Go online and view it — beautiful!
Meanwhile, they have a temporary location at Davies Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church, 7400 Temple Hill Road, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Melanie Townsend Diggs is area manager. You can reach her at 301-868-9200.
Another bit of library news: Starting July 26, Friday hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be restored at the Fairmount Heights, Glenarden, Hillcrest Heights and Upper Marlboro libraries.
Health fairs
The Beltway Church of Christ, 6000 Davis Blvd., is hosting a Community Health & Wellness Day on Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be health-related vendors and commercial vendors. Free lunch and health screenings available, and door prizes will be awarded. The event is free to the public. Free book bags will be given to children in attendance.
Suitland Road Baptist Church, Morningside, is holding its Health Fair on Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blood pressure screening, fitness workout, health information and the Mama & Baby Bus will provide basic maternal and child health services. All are welcome. Info: 301-219-2296.
Crab Feast
St. Philip the Apostle Crab Feast will be in the Social Hall Saturday, Aug. 3, 1 to 5 p.m. Menu: all-you-can-eat crabs, hotdogs, baked beans and mac-n-cheese. Beer is extra.
Prices: adults, $50; 8-14 years, $25; 7 & under, free. Or $100 for family of four (two adults, two kids). St. Philip’s is at 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs. Info: suzygiroux@verizon.net.
Ronnie Tippett dies at 29
Ronnie David Tippett, 29, of Hughesville, who was reported missing after being injured and hospitalized for a brain injury, died July 10. His body was found behind a Food Lion in Charlotte Hall. Cause of death is being investigated but foul play and suicide have been ruled out. He’s survived by his fiancé, Kristen Beall, granddaughter of Rita Beall of Morningside, his son, Ronnie Brandon Tippett, stepfather, Henry Faunce III, four siblings, and many other relatives. Services were at Brinsfield Funeral Home with burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Chris Webb, Cornel Gotshall and Samantha Wade, Aug. 3; Victoria Levanduski, Laura Cook and Sallee Bixler, Aug. 4; Miss Bailey Sparks, GeGe Feeney and my granddaughter, Rose Seidman, Aug. 5; Markeyce Herring and Connie Kimbles, Aug. 6; Mary Dean, Aug. 7; Maxmilian “Max” Howard, Ruth Sanford and William Billy Stewart, Aug. 8.
Happy anniversary to Denis and Donna Wood on Aug. 7.