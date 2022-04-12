Getting ready to welcome a new member of the family comes swaddled with so much joy, excitement and expectation. But as a mom-to-be, you're likely having moments of stress with that anticipation, too. Let's face it — pregnancy can feel overwhelming sometimes.
Nurturing and helping a new life grow requires a lot from you — physically and mentally. Of course, you need to make your growing baby's needs a priority, but to do that well, you need to make yourself a priority, too. Sound too indulgent? If you're one of those women who aren’t used to putting yourself first, it probably does. But it's a good-health habit that will help you mother well in the years ahead when family life pulls you in many directions and you need to recharge.
Here are six tips to help you find a balance during pregnancy and beyond:
1. Feed yourself and your baby well
When you're pregnant, you and your baby need a double dose of good nutrition to help nourish all the changes your bodies are going through. But, if pregnancy has you feeling nauseous, eating anything may be at the bottom of your to-do list. Or, maybe the only thing that sounds even a little tempting doesn’t score many points when it comes to logging nutritious food.
Thankfully, morning sickness usually fades away by the end of your first trimester, and you can focus on eating the "good stuff:" plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits, lean proteins, low-fat dairy and whole grains. Fuel yourself well and you'll do the same for your baby.
2. Get plenty of rest
Feeling tired during pregnancy, especially during the first trimester, is normal. Some days, all you can think about is bedtime. When fatigue hits, nap when you can. Of course, work schedules, other kids, and day-to-day tasks of keeping up with life can make it tough to catch 40 winks. Discover the joy of a power nap. Putting up your feet and shutting your eyes for a quick 5-15 minutes is often all the recharge you need. Do your best to shut down early enough at night to give yourself a solid 7-9 hours of sleep.
3. Get moving
If you're healthy and your pregnancy is on track, don't let your expanding baby bump keep you from being active. Regular exercise during pregnancy is energizing, mood-lifting, and a great way to work out stress.
The American College of Gynecologists recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensive activity. That doesn't mean training for a marathon. Thirty minutes five days a week of any activity — a brisk walk, raking leaves, bicycling — that raises your heart rate and works up a sweat does the job. Of course, talk with your doctor about exercising during pregnancy, even if you were active before.
4. Practice mindfulness
Take time to tune in to your mind, body and baby. When you're feeling stressed, tired or overwhelmed, shutting out the world and connecting with how you feel can be the reset you need. Journaling is one way to focus on how you're feeling and track changes you and your growing baby are going through. You'll also like having a record to look back on.
5. Drink up
Making an effort to drink plenty of water may not seem like self-care when you're making all those trips to the bathroom, but it takes more water to keep your system running for two when you're pregnant. Your body needs water to:
- Build new tissue
- Carry and absorb nutrients
- Digest food
- Flush out wastes and toxins
- Form amniotic fluid
- Produce extra blood
When you get in the recommended 64-96 ounces of water a day, you're showing you and your baby lots of love.
6. Get the nest ready
Creating order may be just what you need when you're feeling and seeing so many changes in your body. Making lists of things you want to get done before you welcome your baby will help you feel more in control, which can help whittle away stress and anxiety. Don't go crazy and overwhelm yourself with more to do than you can manage. Keep that list simple and top it with what's most important.