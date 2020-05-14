So, this is what it's like in the outside world

I hadn’t been out of my house in two months. So, donning my mask, and driving my car (something else I hadn’t done in two months), with daughter Kathleen there just in case, I ventured to Clinton.
At the Bank of America, we lined up on the sidewalk (six feet apart) and waited about 15 minutes to get inside to line up six feet apart again. After banking, we drove through the shopping center.
I spotted a very long, slow, ragged line outside Walmart (and probably inside as well). Everyone had a mask on.
Lowe’s, Safeway and CVS were open. No lines. The Dollar Store had a sign, “No mask, No entry.”
H&R Block was open. Which reminded me that I should think about filing.
The parking lot was pretty full; so all those people were in a store somewhere there. I hope they had their masks on.
Driving home, I noted Topolino’s is open for carryout. So is Mama Stella’s. Popeyes offers free delivery. And Dunkin’ Donuts has drive-thru.
It’s a whole new world.
Back in Morningside
As I returned home, I drove into Morningside to deliver Mary Dean’s copy of The Enquirer-Gazette, which had been mis-delivered to my mailbox.
I took advantage of the detour to cruise the town looking for campaign signs. John Anthony, Sharon Fowler, Sheila Scott and Dave Williams are running for two seats on the town council. Where are the signs?
Karen Rooker emailed that the town elections have been moved to July 27. She says information regarding mail-in ballots will be coming out in the next Morningside Newsletter and will be posted on the website, morningsidemd.gov.
The virus in Maryland
For those of you out-of-state, here are the totals as of May 7, at 5 p.m.:
Total coronavirus cases in Maryland, 29,374; new cases yesterday, 1,211. Coronavirus-related deaths: 1,503 total; 66 deaths yesterday.
Prince George’s County, I’m sad to say, leads the state in totals and in deaths.
St. Philip’s class aide dies of COVID-19
Connie Madden, first grade aide at St. Philip’s School, died April 27 of the coronavirus. Connie was my remarkable library aide at St. Philip’s for about 15 years and then has been a much-loved classroom aide for 20 years. Her mother, Annie Mae Fuller, died just days before Connie, also of the virus. Connie’s daughter, Autumn, a veterinarian in Washington, also contracted the virus but is recovering. I’ll pay tribute to the family in a future column.
Russell asks a question
John Butler Jr., who grew up in Morningside, son of John and Marion Butler, died a day or two after his father, John Sr. As he writes an obituary on his father and brother, Russell asks the question, “Is there anyone alive who has lived in Morningside longer than my Dad? He moved to Morningside in 1948.” Let me know or contact Russell.
Changing landscape
B-thrifty, “the super thrifty store,” is opening soon in Andrews Manor Shopping Center. I found another B-thrifty in Woodbridge which offers a different thrift sale every Monday through Thursday so I’m sure it’ll be popular. Racks of clothing have already been moved in.
Express Urgent Care is opening (or maybe have opened by the time you read this) in Andrews Manor. It advertises itself as “Urgent Care Center in Morningside, Md.” Dr. Samuel Nokuri (Fellow of the American College of Physicians) is listed as medical director.
A light rail line, 18.7 miles long, has been endorsed by the Charles County Board of Commissioners. It will extend from the Branch Avenue Metro to White Plains in Charles County. Stations along the route would include Coventry, Woodyard, Surratts, Brandywine and Timothy Branch in Prince George’s; and Mattawoman, Acton, Downtown Waldorf, Smallwood and White Plains in Charles County. We need it now. But don’t plan on riding it for at least a decade.
A new acute-care hospital is due to be built on the grounds of St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast D.C., following an agreement between the District and George Washington University Hospital.
The Netherlands Carillon, next to Arlington Cemetery and the Iwo Jima Memorial, will soon have a big new bronze bell (7,595 pounds, six feet in diameter) ringing out next year. The Carillon was dedicated in 1960, a gift from the Dutch people as a thank-you for the assistance the U.S. provided during and after WWII.
The annual National Night Out Against Crime, usually held the first Tuesday in August, has been rescheduled for the first Tuesday in October, which is Oct. 6, the date set by the national organization.
May they rest in peace
Marcy Canavan, 67, member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education 1986-1996, chairman 1996, died Feb. 5 at her fruit, vegetable, chicken and turkey farm in Accokeek.
Antoinette “Annette” Meyer, 95, of Hillcrest Heights, first female deputy sheriff in Prince George’s County, died April 13 of presumed COVID-19 at a nursing home in Crownsville. Her husband Edward Meyer, retired D.C. police officer, died in 1999. Daughter Marianne Poe survives her.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my first granddaughter Naomi (Gallegos) Albaugh and Helen Fadness, May 15; Fr. Charles McCann, Kenneth Darcey, Tim Cordero and Kitty Marshall, May 16; Morningside Mayor Benn Cann and Patti (Parco) Grey, May 18; Kaylin Barbour, Otis Jones and Ellen Ashby, May 19; Jim Behr, May 20; Crystal Foster, Juanita Hood, David Sanford and Linda Holsonbake, May 22.
Happy anniversary to Dennis & Leigh D’Avanzo, their 31st on May 20; and to Ronnie and Karen Ellis, their 54th (!) on May 20.