Luminis Health has a dedicated Behavioral Health Urgent Walk-In Care at its Lanham campus. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary.

Cue the shocking emoji: A staggering 90 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 are using social media. When used correctly, there are benefits to social media, but the negative impacts are contributing to this country’s historic mental health crisis. Excessive use can lead to cyberbullying, low self-esteem, addictive behavior, peer pressure and unrealistic expectations of how their body should look.

Dr. Rakesh Goyal — a psychiatrist at Luminis Health — estimates that nearly 70% of his young patients have experienced a negative impact on their mental health because of social media. It’s become such a problem several Maryland school districts are now suing social media companies alleging their addictive platforms are contributing to mental health problems among teens.


  

Rakesh Goyal, MD, is a psychiatrist at Luminis Health specializing in children and adolescents.

