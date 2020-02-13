The place was packed. There were only a few empty seats. The people were anxiously waiting for the food, music and entertainment at this Soup for the Soul event at the Camp Springs Senior Activity Center. This was the center’s event to give us a warm bowl of soup in celebration of national soup month. The soups were good to enjoy as there were croutons and crackers to eat with chicken and vegetable soup, where each person picked one to enjoy. There was punch and cake to top off this treat. The program included live entertainment with some good old songs the audience enjoyed, standing up, clapping their hands and some even going to the floor to dance.
The songs brought back memories as the musicians played and lifted up the audience singing these songs. The songs included Brick House, Bring it to Me, Your Sweet Loving, Just the Two of Us and several other good oldies. It was good to enjoy the James Brown song Mercy, Mercy, Mercy as people joined in singing with the musicians. The musicians, The Eddie Anderson Project, consisted of Eddie Anderson, Wordell Howard, bass, and Randy Choice, keys.
There was a blue or red soup cup and spoon placed on the table for each person when they sat down. Printed in white on each cup was CSSAC Parks & Recreation M-NCPPC live more, play more pgparks.com.
Yes, we all enjoyed the food, music and fellowship at the center located at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs on Jan. 31.
Would you like some help to learn how to paint? The Sip and Canvas Painting class will offer you the perfect introduction. You will have confidence to pick up your paint brush and do you own artwork. This free class will be held in the Blue Heron room on Friday, Feb. 14, from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Since this is Valentine’s Day, they will have sparkling cider and chocolates for celebrating. You are able to register in the sign-up book located at the front desk. Also on Feb.14 there will be a showing of the movie “Deacons for Defense” in the Potomac room from 12:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This free Friday movie event is the “true story of African-American men who boldly took up arms against the Ku Klux Klan.” You must have your M-NCPPC senior ID to attend this free event where light refreshments will be served. The phone numbers at this center are 301-449-0490 and TTY 301-699-2544. You can call for more information.
Home-going celebration
The home-going celebration for Lenois C. Jackson was held at Shady Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. Lenois Jackson was the third child born to Leonard L. Cross and Ladessa S. Cross in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 2, 1940. She received her education in the D.C. school system. She attended the First Baptist Church of Deanwood in Washington, D.C., where the Rev. Andrew was the pastor. She was baptized by Pastor Allen and she participated in the youth church there. She continued her participation when she became of age and sang in several choirs in the senior church. She travelled singing with the choir in the D.C. area, nearby Maryland and Virginia as well as Pennsylvania. Her first employment was when she was still in high school as she worked in D.C. at the Catholic University cafeteria. She was employed at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda for 20 plus years and later worked at the National Naval Center in Bethesda for 15 years.
She moved to Denton, Texas, to be near her children and grandchildren. She joined Shady Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church where she served as the mother of the church. She was also a member of the missionary and hospitality board. She loved poetry and wrote some very inspirational poems which she shared with her family, friends, neighbors and church members.
The church services included singing, reading scripture and poems, praise dancing and the eulogy by the Rev. Ben Reese.
There were active pallbearers as well as honorary pallbearers, who were her brothers, Leonard L. Cross and Kevin Cross, who traveled from North Carolina and Maryland for the funeral. She had sisters, Priscilla F. Jones, Adrienne Davis, Evelyn Perry, Varella Bruce and Desiree Cross and another brother, William Cross. All live in Maryland except Bruce who lives in Pennsylvania. Jackson had two daughters, Patrice Snowden and Veronica Osgood, one son, Owen Cook, and two sons-in-law, nine grandchildren and a host of family and church members who loved her dearly. Peoples Funeral Home & Chapel directed and led them to the Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving, Texas, for the burial.