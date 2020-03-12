March definitely is here — see the grass growing, the flowers coming up and, of course, see the birds flying around in large crowds, following their leader and flying to the green fields to get some good food. And, the deer have come out of hiding, peeping at people, slowly crossing the streets as if they are indeed looking to see if it is safe to cross the street. Daytime is longer, and earlier, with the beginning of daylight saving time. Did you remember to move your clock up one hour last early Sunday morning? Or were you one of those persons who was surprised to get up Sunday morning and wonder why your watch or clock did not have the same, correct time that was on the TV screen or the radio announcer called out? Maybe you just watched TV late on Saturday night and just tried to get enough sleep. Welcome to the club because many people do forget to reset their watches and clocks. Now you can enjoy the longer daylight, bright sunlight to wake you up and more time to do things you have to do daily.
March is National Nutrition Month. Prepare healthy, delicious meals and snacks to eat. Perhaps you might want to try a new food to cook or visit a new place to sit down to enjoy a new meal. Drink the right liquids, especially enough water. Fruits as well as fruit juices are good for your body and your health. I drink V8 juice regularly to help with the vegetables that sometimes I do not eat enough of daily. And, exercise. Just walking is helpful to reduce pain and help your overall health. That is an exercise program that is easy as you can walk at home, in the house, down your street, at the mall and you are helping your body as you do this. There are exercises that you can do, alone or with someone else. And, your family members might be willing or need to join you. Invite them to come along.
Several places are offering free healthy cooking demonstrations nearby. The Bowie Community Center, located at 3209 Stonybrook Drive in Bowie, will have the Anti-inflammatory Diet: Brown Rice, Pasta & Broccoli Stir-fry there from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 12. If you need more information, you can call 301-464-1737. There will also be the Anti-inflammatory Diet: Brown Rice & Broccoli Stir-fry at Beltsville Community Center at 3900 Sellman Road in Belstville on March 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. The phone number there is 301-937-6613 if you care to call there for information. And, Beating Sugar Cravings: Fruit Parfait & Apple Crisp will be at the Vansville Community Center located at 6813 Ammendale Road in Beltsville on March 19 from 7 to 8 p.m.. The phone number there is 301-937-6621.
The mobile health clinic, Wellness one Wheels, sponsored by the Prince George’s County Health Department and Doctors Community Hospital offers free health services at the Camp Springs Senior Activity Center. They will offer free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure at the center at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, and Tuesday, May 5.
Census Bingo
Seniors, the 2020 Census is here so make sure that you are counted. There are several locations in the area to go to the Senior Census Day Bingo on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can learn how important it is for you to be counted and you can fill our your census form. Plus, there will be prizes and a healthy box lunch provided by the Prince George’s County Department of Family Services. This is free for people who are 60 years old and better and have a M-NCPPC Senior ID card. You have to sign up at the senior activity center or community center. You can register by visiting pgparksdirect.com and searching for “census.” Space is limited but you can call 301-446-3400 or email senior@pgparks.com for more information.
Here are a few locations: John E. Howard Senior Activity Center located at 4400 Shell Street, Capitol Heights, 301-735-2400; Kentland Community Center, 2413 Pinebrook Ave., Lanover, 301-386-2278; and Suitland Community Center, 5600 Regency Lane, Forestville, 301-736-3518.
Movie time
There will be a free movie at the Camp Springs Senior Activity Center at 6420 Allentown Road in Clinton on March 13 from 12:15 to 2:30 p.m. The “Movie Friday” that will be shown is “Makers: Women Who Make America,” about the “social revolution in American history as women have asserted their rights to a full and fair share of power, opportunity and autonomy.” There will be light refreshments served but you must have your M-NCPPC Senior ID card. Registration is not required for this event.