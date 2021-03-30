It is spring. It is beginning to get warm. It is time for the beginning of beautiful trees and flowers all around. And, this month, the month of April has a lot of happenings. Remember that March had a lot of happenings, too. There was daylight savings time on March 14, St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th and the first day of Spring on the 20th. This month, March, ended with Palm Sunday on the 28th. Now we look forward to April with April 1 being April Fools Day and April 2 Good Friday. Other days in April are Easter on April 4 and Earth Day on April 22.
April is also the month for a chance to see and enjoy the beauty of the flowers and trees that will be blooming. For several weeks, I have seen several yellow flowers blooming, popping up all around the lawns and properties of many houses. Some of the trees have white flowers that have bloomed and are now decorating the lawns, streets, driveways and steps with the petals that are falling down. Now the cherry blossoms are making their appearance. The television and newspapers show the lovely flowers at the Tidal Basin in the District of Columbia.
I remember years ago when I worked in D.C. how | would take my lunch and my drink and sit down under a beautiful blooming colorful tree. I took my children, John and Lisa, as well as my granddaughter Brittany for a chance to see these trees. My greatest enjoyment was to see the cherry blossom trees that my husband, John, planted that lined the front of our house. It was good to drive through several neighborhoods in Prince George’s County and slowly pass the beautiful lawns with blooming trees. Yes, indeed it is spring.
Taking a trip
My nephew, James Perry who lives in Bladensburg, invited his mother who is my sister, Evelyn Perry who lives in New Carrollton, and me, Priscilla Jones who lives in Upper Marlboro, to pack our suitcase, put on some comfortable clothes and get ready for a ride with him to visit his uncle, Evelyn’s and my brother, Leonard Cross. It was only going to be a short trip to Wendell, N.C., for change of scenery and a chance to get out of our homes.
There was a little rain going south but it did not ruin our trip. We were welcomed as we got to the front door and were invited to come inside. We were surprised when the next person who rang the door bell as we were talking was our brother, Kevin Cross with his son Zachary, from Bowie. The door bell rang again and there was Leonard’s friend, Tracey Ford from Raleigh, N.C. After our hellos, smiles and getting seats, she invited us to come into the kitchen enjoy some seafood, chicken, macaroni and cheese and cole slaw. After eating that Friday night, we all enjoyed talking and watching TV together.
Saturday morning after eating breakfast, Zachary and I put on some comfortable clothes, I got my cane and the two of us took a brief walk. Leonard returned from his medical appointment and we all got into two cars for the trip to North Carolina Farmers Market. We walked around looking at all of the things to buy. My brothers, sister and nephew could not wait to get the fresh cut selective rare meats that they wanted to purchase. Kevin purchased some ribs, pork loins, country sausage and hot barbecue sauce. Jimmy and his mother, Evelyn, walked around until they saw the meats they wanted to buy to take home to cook and enjoy.
Zachary said this was a good way to enjoy his spring break. He is a 10th grade student at Chesapeake Math Institution South in Upper Marlboro. He said he makes good grades and he looks forward to his next school year when he will be in the 11th grade.
We left Wendell on Sunday after eating a big breakfast cooked by brother Leonard. The trip going north to go home was good. The traffic on 9 and on 301 was moving good and there was a little rain. We stopped for gas, of course, to see if there was anything we want to eat or buy. We enjoyed the trip, the foods, the people and the places we visited. We are waiting for our next trip.
Happy birthday
Happy belated birthday greetings in March, on the 12th, Nathaniel Rich; the 17th Derrick Cross and Trashan Herring — same month but years apart; and the 25th, Deacon Karl Stevenson.
Happy birthday in April, on the 20th to Amanda Beatty and on the 27th to Paulette Robinson.
Special Days in April are April Fools’ Day on the 1st, Good Friday on the 2nd, Easter on the 4th and Earth Day on the 22nd.