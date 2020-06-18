St. Thomas Episcopal in Upper Marlboro holds services online

The Rev. Peter Antoci, pastor of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, says, “We are now holding service online on Zoom on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The service includes prayer, sermon and music.
There is Bible study at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Night Prayer at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. And children’s worship service is at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Get your coffee ready for the Tom Cafe — Coffee Hour also on Zoom on Thursday at 4 p.m.
This church works with the Upper Marlboro Food Bank one Saturday a month where they gave people free board and masks.
There is a phone tree that you can call to check on people once a week by someone in the parish. The children form a parade with blooms in their hands as they walk. They are sometimes in cars passing houses, waving their hands, showing their flower as the car horns are hit.
Rev. Peter, as he likes to be called says, “We hope to have an outdoor communion every Wednesday night starting in July. We will keep in contact and let you know.” You can put your request or a prayer on the website, www. stthomascroom.org.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church is located at 14300 Croom Road in Upper Marlboro, where the telephone number is 301-627-8469.
Celebration of life
Family, friends and neighbors all gathered together with smiles and tears to celebrate the life of Melvyn Harris Goldsborough. Born Jan. 22, 1936, in Kershaw, N.C., she attended public school there. She graduated from Westside High School, did college at Benedict College in South Carolina and Virginia Union in Richmond, Va. Her employment included working at the office of treasury at Howard University, the Pentagon and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was an active volunteer, served in several organizations and received award for her leadership abilities.
She united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1964, to Clarence Goldsborough and they were blessed with a son, Clarence Goldsborough Jr., who is married to Adrian Ghee Goldsborough, and they have two sons, Ethan Clarence and Evan Calvin Goldsborough.
The celebration service included viewing at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home at 7474 Landover Road in Landover on Thursday, June 11, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral service was on June 12 at First Baptist Church in Croom with viewing by Zoom.
The service included senior pastor Zach Schlege giving the welcome, prayers, sermon and benediction. There was also scripture readings and music.
She will indeed be truly missed by her family — son, his wife and children, her sisters, brothers aunts and other family members as well as her special neighbors and friends.